Goleta, CA

The city of Goleta asks locals for their opinion on its watershed management plan

By Sandy Chávez
 3 days ago
GOLETA, Calif. - The city of Goleta is asking the local community to take a survey to better plan the next phase of its Creek and Watershed Management Plan (CWMP).

By doing this they aim to learn what is important when it comes to creeks and watersheds in Goleta, according to the city.

The Creek and Watershed Management Plan was initially presented in 2020 and includes detailed information on the dozen creeks that run through our community, identifies impairments to these creeks, and outlines programs and specific future actions to address identified impairments.

The plan also highlights best practices to provide habitat for fish and wildlife, accommodate wildlife movement corridors, convey stormwater runoff and floodwaters, and furnish open space and passive recreational areas for City residents.

The survey will remain open through Oct. 31 and can be found below.

