ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Adam Lambert Contributes ‘Mad About the Boy’ Cover for Noel Coward Documentary

By Michele Amabile Angermiller
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nmeUT_0iMBoEUQ00

British playwright, composer, songwriter actor and singer Noel Coward may have been among the first multi-hyphenates and an influencer long before there were such concepts. Coward died in 1973 at the age of 73 and will be remembered on the 50th anniversary his death with a new documentary, “Mad About The Boy — The Noel Coward Story,” due out in 2023.

Contributing a cover of the title song, which was first released in 1932, is Adam Lambert , whose version — produced by Amanda Ghost and Johnny Coffer — is due out on Oct. 7. The former “American Idol” finalist and touring vocalist in Queen called Coward “an inspiration.” A committed bachelor and a gay man, Coward was the ultimate socialite who was known for his lively and spirited parties — which included such guests as the Queen Mother. Knighted in 1970, he received a Tony Award that same year. Among his stage and screen credits are “Brief Encounter,” “Blithe Spirit” and “Private Lives.”

Coward moved to Jamaica in his adult years, and died at his home there, known as the Firefly Estate, where a sculpture overlooking the island’s north coast remains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TfHyC_0iMBoEUQ00
English playwright, composer, director, actor and singer, Noël Coward in London for the premiere of ‘The Italian Job’ in which he plays a part, 30th May 1969.

The feature documentary about his life is being helmed by Barnaby Thompson who said, “Noel Coward was a fascinating character. He invented the modern Englishman — witty, sophisticated, and stylish — but was born poor and left school when he was 9. He was a sex symbol who was queer in a very straight world and he was exiled from the country he came to define.”

A prolific songwriter, Coward’s songs — Warner Music is home to his catalog — will also be used in the film.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘Cinderella’ Star Carrie Hope Fletcher Talks New Role in ‘Caucasian Chalk Circle,’ Being Ghosted by Andrew Lloyd Webber

Carrie Hope Fletcher is one of the leading stars of the British stage, having starred in West End productions of “Les Miserables,” “Heathers the Musical” and, most recently, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” in which she played Cinders herself. In her spare time, she also writes novels, including her most recent spooky children’s book “The Double Trouble Society.” As she begins her new role as Grusha in the Rose Theatre’s production of Bertolt Brecht’s “Caucasian Chalk Circle,” Fletcher sat down with Variety to discuss the music-infused play, the theater industry at large and what she thought about Andrew Lloyd Webber’s abrupt closure...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence: ‘I Lost a Sense of Control’ After the ‘The Hunger Games’ Came Out

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that she sensed a loss of control in the wake of the huge success of the first “Hunger Games” film in 2012. Talking to Francine Stock about her career as part of the London Film Festival’s “Screen Talk” series, Lawrence opened up about her feelings on working in the hit franchise. “I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t...
MOVIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Steve Kaul Ankles CAA for APA; Adam Lambert Signs With Warner Music U.K.’s EastWest Records

APA has announced that music industry veteran agent Steve Kaul has joined the company in the role of senior vice president, global music, it was announced on Oct. 6. “We have great respect for Steve and have actually tried to bring him to APA for many years now going all the way back his days at The Agency Group and we are excited he now is with us and will lend a great deal of expertise and leadership to our Nashville operation,” said Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA and by Bruce Solar, head of music, who worked with Kaul at...
MUSIC
Variety

Margot Robbie Gives Lady Gaga Her Blessing for Harley Quinn Role in ‘Joker 2’: ‘She’ll Do Something Incredible With It’

Margot Robbie is very excited about Lady Gaga reportedly taking on the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker” sequel, officially titled “Joker: Folie à Deux.” Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for playing the character in the first “Joker” film, will star opposite Gaga. While reports claim Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn, neither Warner Bros. or Gaga have confirmed what character she’s playing. Robbie originated live-action Harley on the big screen in “Suicide Squad” and reprised the role in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.” “It makes me so happy because I said from...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Adam Lambert
Person
Constance Wu
Variety

‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’ Songwriting Team on Shawn Mendes: ‘His Voice Works Really Well for Musical Theater’

Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s live-action musical “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” lives up to it name. The story, about a crocodile named Lyle voiced by Shawn Mendes that can dance and sing, features songs penned by the award-winning Justin Paul and Benj Pasek. The dup then brought in a team of songwriters to carve out toe-tapping, infectious earworms. From the get-go songwriting and composing duo Pasek and Paul knew Lyle would be a singing crocodile which made the project all the more exciting for them. “But when the voice actor became Shawn Mendes, that really informed a lot of the style and...
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'

Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christian Bale: I was ‘mediator’ between Amy Adams and ‘abusive’ director on movie set

In addition to starring in David O. Russell’s 2013 movie “American Hustle,” Christian Bale says he also served as a “mediator” between the director and co-star Amy Adams. Bale, 48, told GQ in a cover story published Wednesday that reports claiming he intervened on Adams’ behalf during production were true. “I did what I felt was appropriate, in very Irv style,” he explained, referencing his character in the dramatization of the FBI’s Abscam sting operation in the late 1970s and early 1980s. “If I can have some sense of understanding of where it’s coming from, then I do tend to attempt to be a mediator,”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Mad About The Boy#Warner Music#British#American#The Firefly Estate
Variety

Jemima Khan, Jaime Ray Newman Board Seemab Gul’s ‘Sandstorm’ as Executive Producers (EXCLUSIVE)

Jemima Khan (“What’s Love Got to Do With It?”) and Jaime Ray Newman (“Dopesick”) have boarded Seemab Gul’s Oscar-qualifying short film “Sandstorm” as executive producers. A coming of age story, centering around a Pakistani schoolgirl called Zara, “Sandstorm” navigates the “tricky terrain of internet dating in a conservative Muslim society,” according to the logline as well as questions “the objectification of the female body and its relationship to honor in Pakistani culture.” In the short, Zara sends her virtual boyfriend a “sensual dance video” which he then uses to blackmail her. “Caught between his manipulative behaviour and the desire to experience love...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Joni Mitchell Alive and ‘All Is Well,’ Rep Confirms After Erroneous Death Report

Although a news report went out Friday morning — and then was pulled — that Joni Mitchell had died, the story was published in error, and the singer-songwriter remains alive and well. “I can confirm all is well so this was done in error,” says a representative for Rhino, which is involved with Mitchell in an ongoing reissue series of her catalog material. The faux report went out from People magazine, with tell-tale signs of a “pre-write” obituary that was published accidentally — every major news organization’s worst nightmare. “Joni Mitchell Dies at TK AGE,” read the headline that was seen...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michaela Coel Agreed to Join ‘Black Panther 2’ Because Her Character Is Queer: ‘It Felt Important for Me to Step In’

Michaela Coel is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and she confirmed to Vogue magazine that her character will be the latest queer character in the MCU. Marvel brought its first openly gay hero to the big screen in “Eternals” with Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos. Now Coel will also be playing a queer character with Aneka, a captain and combat instructor in the Dora Milaje who is in love with fellow warrior Ayo (Florence Kasumba). Aneka’s sexuality is the main reason Coel decided to sign on to star in the “Black Panther” sequel. “That sold me on...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Amsterdam’ Star Matthias Schoenaerts Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’

Matthias Schoenaerts will star opposite Kate Winslet in the upcoming HBO limited series “The Palace,” Variety has learned. The series was picked up at HBO in July. Per the official logline, it “tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel.” Exact character details are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
Variety

Vanessa Hudgens’ Spiritual Witchcraft Journey in Salem Is Now a Reality Movie With Bunim-Murray Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Vanessa Hudgens is going on a spiritual, supernatural journey — and wants to take viewers with her. Hudgens teamed up with Bunim-Murray Productions to produce an unscripted film, “Dead Hot: Season of the Witch,” Variety has learned exclusively. The project documents Hudgens’ journey in Salem, Mass., along with her best friend, musician GG Magree, as they set out to learn about witchcraft, ghost hunting and connecting with the spirit world. “Dead Hot” is in post-production, and the project is currently being shopped to outlets. Banijay Rights, the international distribution division of Banijay (which owns Bunim-Murray), is handling distribution. Hudgens and Magree recently...
SALEM, MA
Variety

Christian Bale Confirms He ‘Mediated’ on ‘American Hustle’ Set After David O. Russell Made Amy Adams Cry: ‘I Did What I Felt Was Appropriate’

Christian Bale confirmed in a recent GQ interview that he “mediated” a tense situation between David O. Russell and Amy Adams on the set of their 2013 crime movie “American Hustle.” Russell is known for his aggressive directing style, and Adams revealed in 2016 that he made her cry on set. “I was really just devastated on set,” Adams said about working with Russell on “American Hustle.” “I mean, not every day, but most.” Reports have long stated that Bale got in the middle of whatever was going on between Adams and Russell and told his frequent director to “back off.” Speaking...
MOVIES
In Style

Meghan Markle Addressed "Toxic" Asian Stereotypes With Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling

In the first episode of Archetypes since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle spoke on the stereotypes surrounding Asian women in movies. She and guests Margaret Cho and Lisa Ling spoke on the trope of the "Dragon Lady," with the actresses explaining how problematic the idea of the Asian femme fatale can be. Markle explained that she had been exposed to Asian culture, having grown up in Los Angeles, but she is still learning about the way that different depictions of Asian women on screen can lead to things like Asian hate crimes.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Variety

85K+
Followers
61K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy