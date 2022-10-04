ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

KIMT

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
WAUKESHA, WI
WGN News

Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings

A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
BARABOO, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
UPMATTERS

Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
