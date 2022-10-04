Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
KIMT
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions
WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
Man charged in Wisconsin parade killings removes shirt before openings
A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial. Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured […]
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Man tries to chase person who broke into his car on west side, police say
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man says he tried to chase someone broke into his car while he was at work on the city’s west side earlier this week. The Madison Police Department says officers were called to Charmany Drive off of Rosa Road Tuesday morning after the man reported the robbery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
UPMATTERS
Driver in Wisconsin blames her phone for cruising at triple-digit speeds
(WFRV) – After getting pulled over for driving 100 mph, one driver told a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper that her phone was covering the speedometer. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook about a recent traffic stop in Columbia County. A vehicle was clocked at 100 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the...
Baraboo School District employee one of three men arrested for allegedly forcing person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after a teen reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of a car. Police said the encounter happened in the 1100 block of Tandom Trail around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Baraboo Police Lt. Ryan La Broscian said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailydodge.com
Wauzeka Woman Given Prison Time For Mailing Illegal Drug Into Fox Lake Correctional
(Fox Lake) A Wauzeka woman who mailed an illegal drug into Fox Lake Correctional was sentenced to 16 months in prison Wednesday. Angelica Pitzer entered a no contest plea to a felony count of Deliver Illegal Articles to an Inmate in August. Correctional staff at the prison intercepted an envelope...
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
Police seize AR-15, guns, drugs in arrest of Rockford man
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Jose Maldonado, 29, has been arrested in a police raid. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, Maldonado was the subject of a drug investigation that led to a search warrant being executed on Tuesday, October 4th, at a residence in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street. Inside the home, police […]
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested at Madison park found with his pants down and screaming
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two or three dozen needles were laying next to a man found with his pants down on the tennis courts at a Madison park, police officers reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the officers responded to Reynolds Park on Monday night after a caller reported someone was yelling. When they arrived, the officers spotted the screaming 39-year-old man and noticed a woman nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical Examiner’s Office identifies man killed in US 12 crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man who police said died after a crash on Friday. Dayton P. Quaerna, 42, of Janesville died of injuries sustained in the crash. Madison police said Quarena was involved in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 12 and County Highway AB. He was pronounced dead at...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
wiproud.com
Suspicious man seen ‘dancing by himself’ on a Wisconsin street, reportedly ingested heroin
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old was arrested in Wisconsin after officers received reports of a suspicious person ‘dancing around in the middle of nowhere by himself.’. According to the Madison Police Department, it received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday who noticed...
Not guilty pleas entered for man, woman charged in 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — Attorneys for the parents charged in their 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death entered not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalfs Wednesday, online court records show. Kelsey Kindschy, 32, and Derrick Hawkins, 25, both of Madison, each face one felony charge of neglecting a child...
UPMATTERS
Accident at a Wisconsin sports complex leads to 4-year-old’s death
BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin. In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.
wpr.org
Judge's order halts Wisconsin absentee ballots from being voided and recast
A Waukesha County judge is barring voters from canceling previously submitted absentee ballots in order to switch their votes. The order from Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican Wisconsin Attorney General, takes effect by 4 p.m. Friday. Schimel sided with a group called Restoring Trust and Integrity in...
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 1