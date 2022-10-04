Read full article on original website
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces Partnership with Tervis to Raise Money for The Florida Disaster Fund
Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. VENICE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced an exciting partnership with Tervis, the drinkware company known for its famous Tervis tumblers, to launch a new tumbler created to help Floridians recovering from Hurricane Ian by raising money for the Florida Disaster Fund. Tervis, a family-owned and operated business headquartered in North Venice, Florida, was directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Together, First Lady DeSantis, Volunteer Florida, and Tervis have created a design with Florida imagery for the new tumbler product. With every sale of this tumbler, all proceeds will go to the Florida Disaster Fund. Products will be available for purchase today on the Tervis website HERE and will soon be available in stores for purchase. To watch the First Lady’s full remarks, click here.
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
Texas Roofing Contractor Arrested In Florida Without State License
A Texas roofing contractor was arrested for conducting business in without a Florida license to operate in the state. At approximately 1:30 pm on Friday, the Charlotte County Economic Crimes Unit received a call from an investigator at the Department of Business and Professional Regulation
Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage
Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico for more than 60 years. In that time, she’s developed what Liam Neeson might call “a particular set of skills.”
Florida governor blocks $250K grant for USS Orleck
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – State cash that may have gone to assist the USS Orleck naval museum put together for its everlasting residence has sunk. On Thursday, News4JAX reported on how the Orleck deliberate on utilizing the cash for the repairs to the pier the place it is going to be completely docked. Earlier this 12 months, the Florida Legislature authorized a $250,000 grant for the work. Now, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked that measure.
'Where am I gonna go?': Floridians hit by Hurricane Ian and housing crisis
Hurricane Ian destroyed many of our neighbor's homes and apartments in Central Florida. Many people are now in need of somewhere else to live as soon as they can find one. But some prospective renters told WESH 2 News that can equate to high prices and high pressure. It's a constant in the current housing and rental market.
Local family loses Florida cottage to Hurricane Ian | News
Lisa Travalini’s Facebook posts final week advised a narrative of the fears of many as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida’s Gulf Coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. “Looking at pictures of the devastation in Fort Myers Beach,” Travalini, a resident of Millville, posted on Wednesday, Sept. 29. “Wondering if our cottage survived.”
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Voting-by-mail off to a rousing start in Florida
We’re still a little over a month out from the November 8 general election, but the number of mail-in ballots continue to flood in. As of Wednesday, over 13,000 vote-by-mail ballots have already been cast across Florida, out of nearly three million requested. The most ballots have been cast in three counties — Palm Beach, Bay, and Okaloosa.
Florida's flagship university picks a GOP politician to lead
Hello and welcome to Friday. Context — Ben Sasse won’t be the first politician to take the helm of a Florida university. It’s happened numerous times over the last few decades when both Democrats and Republicans have been in charge in Tallahassee: Betty Castor at University of South Florida, Frank Brogan at Florida Atlantic University, John Delaney at the University of North Florida and John Thrasher at Florida State University..
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Why Florida will remain prosperous after Hurricane Ian
Their response to Hurricane Ian's devastation proves that the people of Florida are resilient. Florida will be the case study on the wisdom of adaptation, mitigation, and economic dynamism to the challenges of warming oceans. The progressive philosophy of economic stagnation and big government suffocation will fail in Florida. Floridians...
Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets While Hurricane Ian Was Raging
A Florida Man went on a robbery spree while Hurricane Ian was pummeling the Sunshine State and stole $1,450 on lottery tickets. The Florida Man in this story, Stefanos Papastefanou, decided to take a little excursion as Hurricane Ian was lashing Pasco County. Papastefanou broke into several different businesses and stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. He even cashed in one of the winning tickets only two hours after one of his burglaries. Eventually, the long arm of the Pasco County Sheriff’s office caught him.
Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
The big reason Florida insurance companies are failing isn't just hurricane risk – it’s fraud and lawsuits
Hurricane Ian’s widespread damage is another disaster for Florida’s already shaky insurance industry. Even though home insurance rates in Florida are nearly triple the national average, insurers have been losing money. Six have failed since January 2022. Now, insured losses from Ian are estimated to exceed US$40 billion Hurricane risk might seem like the obvious problem, but there is a more insidious driver in this financial train wreck. Finance professor Shahid Hamid, who directs the Laboratory for Insurance at Florida International University, explained how Florida’s insurance market got this bad – and how the state’s insurer of last resort, Citizens...
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted final month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to avoid wasting the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from growth. But the grant was killed alongside with monetary pledges for scores of different projects...
Food Stamps: Is Florida Offering Emergency SNAP Benefits for Victims of Hurricane Ian?
As Florida continues its recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian -- one of the most devastating storms in the state's history -- government officials have issued guidelines on help that is available...
Central Florida nonprofits encouraged to apply for event sponsorship from Cox
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Local nonprofits that are planning community fundraising and awareness events in the Central Florida market are encouraged to apply for an event sponsorship from Cox Communications. Cox is currently accepting applications for events occurring between January 1 and June 30, 2023. If your nonprofit is planning an event that will take place during these dates and looking for support, apply for cash or in-kind sponsorships at Cox’s Charitable Giving Site. The deadline for applications is Wednesday, November 30. Organizations will be notified if their requests are approved in early December.
Ron DeSantis Starts Hurricane Ian Blame Game After Evacuation Criticism
The Florida governor has been attacking the "national regime media" in an attempt to deflect criticism for officials' response to the storm, experts say.
New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, when you live in the area we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane, it is when are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the...
