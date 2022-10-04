Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. VENICE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced an exciting partnership with Tervis, the drinkware company known for its famous Tervis tumblers, to launch a new tumbler created to help Floridians recovering from Hurricane Ian by raising money for the Florida Disaster Fund. Tervis, a family-owned and operated business headquartered in North Venice, Florida, was directly impacted by Hurricane Ian. Together, First Lady DeSantis, Volunteer Florida, and Tervis have created a design with Florida imagery for the new tumbler product. With every sale of this tumbler, all proceeds will go to the Florida Disaster Fund. Products will be available for purchase today on the Tervis website HERE and will soon be available in stores for purchase. To watch the First Lady’s full remarks, click here.

