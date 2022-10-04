ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Drones now delivering prescriptions right to patient’s home

By Kayla Baggerly
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2k4W_0iMBnAzj00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Technology is now changing how you can fill your prescriptions. On Oct. 4, Intermountain Healthcare unveiled its new drone delivery service that can fly your prescriptions right to your doorstep.

Intermountain is calling this service the first of its kind in Utah, kicking off the launch of the new drone delivery service with a demonstration of the drones and how they work. This is all possible in partnership with a logistics and drone delivery company called Zipline .

POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off

The service features a fleet of Zipline’s fixed-wing aircrafts that will deliver packages with a parachute. It looks like a small plane, weighs 45 pounds and is designed to constantly take in information, such as wind speed, to ensure an accurate drop-off. As the delivery is launched, patients will be able to track its course right from their phone.

Officials with Zipline say most deliveries can be done between 15 to 30 minutes and patients can schedule when they want those deliveries to be done.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

“I’m a father of two young children and I know what it’s like for me to have to get everyone together to go make an emergency run when one of the children is sick, and so the ability to get over the counter medications or different types of products is really, really impactful. When I see our work with families in similar situations, it shows you how much it can mean to have that sort of seamless, on-demand access,” said Conor French, the chief regulatory officer with Zipline.

The service is now offered in South Jordan, with plans on expanding it to one million customers throughout the Salt Lake Valley within the next five years.

“The compounding impact is pretty significant about where we can go as we get practice with this and the opportunity we have to serve a broader network,” said Allison P. Corry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer with Intermountain Healthcare.

Patients can sign up at flyzipline.com/utah to learn when the service will be available near them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC4

Two men found dead in West Jordan home during welfare check

WEST JORDAN (ABC4) – Two men were found dead in their West Jordan home by officers responding to a welfare check on Monday. Officer Sam Winkler with the West Jordan Police Department told ABC4 that officers were called to a home in the area of 4700 West Colander for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. […]
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Footwear News

Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment

Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
BUSINESS
TechSpot

Amazon halts Scout delivery robot field testing, will reassign employees to other projects

Recap: Amazon is winding down one of its more ambitious projects in an effort to cut costs. The e-commerce giant started field testing Scout, an autonomic robotic vehicle designed to make deliveries in neighborhoods, nearly four years ago. Testing commenced in Amazon's home state of Washington before expanding to other regions including Tennessee, Georgia and Southern California.
BUSINESS
ABC4

UPDATE: Fatal crash on I-15 kills one and critically injures other

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A crash on I-15 in Ogden has turned fatal as one of the two passengers struck died of their wounds. Two passengers were struck while outside of their pickup truck on northbound I-15 near 24th street in Ogden. According to Utah Highway Patrol, one passenger remained on the northbound side of […]
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescriptions#Drone Delivery#Linus Business#Intermountain Healthcare#Zipline
ABC4

POLICE: Tooele man bites part of teen’s ear off

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – A Tooele man allegedly bit a part of a teen boy’s ear off during a fight on Monday, according to the Tooele City Police Department. On October 3 at around 9:32 p.m., a Tooele Police Officer responded to a report of an assault in Tooele. Upon arrival, the officer talked to […]
TOOELE, UT
KTLA

Those goofy rolling robots? A failed experiment?

Amazon is throttling back on its Scout robot — the company’s version of those rolling coolers that can be seen puttering along sidewalks making deliveries. A spokeswoman for the e-commerce behemoth told me field tests will end but the program isn’t being shut down, even though many team members will be reassigned to new gigs […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
ABC4

Paramore apologizes to fans after Utah concert

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – American rock band Paramore is apologizing to fans after an incident where a man was reportedly “physically and verbally assaulting multiple women” at their Magna show Tuesday night. The band put out a statement on social media apologizing to fans on Wednesday, saying they were made aware of the matter […]
ABC4

Family shares heartache after 5-year-old boy is hit by truck in Roy

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – Wednesday night, five-year-old Bentley Roberts was hit by a truck while riding his bike in Roy and was taken to the hospital. Officials are saying he is in critical but stable condition. Jennifer Roberts, Bentley’s mother, says he has a lacerated liver and multiple fractures on his pelvis and hips. Now, […]
ROY, UT
industrytoday.com

Robotics’ Impact on US Manufacturing Today and Tomorrow

US manufacturers comprise an estimated 11.5% of the country’s over-all output and employ about 10% of the workforce, according to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM). And while the US currently ranks second in manufacturing productivity worldwide – surpassed only by China – there is need for improvement if we are to remain competitive with overseas sources. A key driver to upgrading our standing now and in the future lies in the use of sophisticated or “smart automation” enabled by robotics.
TECHNOLOGY
ABC4

3 Tooele schools on lockdown after police respond to armed robbery

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – Three Tooele schools have been placed on lockdown following reports of an armed robbery in the area. The Tooele City Police Department (TCPD) said Tooele High School, Tooele Junior High, and Northlake Elementary were all placed on lockdown down on October 3, after police responded to an armed robbery at Sandy’s […]
TOOELE, UT
ABC4

One in ‘extremely critical condition’ in four-vehicle Hooper crash

HOOPER, Utah (ABC4) – One person is in extremely critical condition after a car accident involving four vehicles in Hooper on Monday. Weber County Sheriff’s Office states that at 12:27 p.m., deputies responded to the intersection of 5500 South 5900 West on a report of a traffic accident involving four vehicles. Two patients were reportedly […]
HOOPER, UT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Key Technologies Helps Logistics Companies Conquer the Last Mile

Over the last few years, there has been a steady shift to e-commerce leading to an increase in package deliveries. In fact, U.S. parcel volume grew to a record high of 21.5 billion in 2021, and carrier revenues exceeded all previous years’ figures totaling $188 billion. With the influx of e-commerce and deliveries, both consumers’ and businesses’ expectations are also significantly increasing.
INDUSTRY
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy