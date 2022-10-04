Drones now delivering prescriptions right to patient’s home

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – Technology is now changing how you can fill your prescriptions. On Oct. 4, Intermountain Healthcare unveiled its new drone delivery service that can fly your prescriptions right to your doorstep.

Intermountain is calling this service the first of its kind in Utah, kicking off the launch of the new drone delivery service with a demonstration of the drones and how they work. This is all possible in partnership with a logistics and drone delivery company called Zipline .

The service features a fleet of Zipline’s fixed-wing aircrafts that will deliver packages with a parachute. It looks like a small plane, weighs 45 pounds and is designed to constantly take in information, such as wind speed, to ensure an accurate drop-off. As the delivery is launched, patients will be able to track its course right from their phone.

Officials with Zipline say most deliveries can be done between 15 to 30 minutes and patients can schedule when they want those deliveries to be done.

“I’m a father of two young children and I know what it’s like for me to have to get everyone together to go make an emergency run when one of the children is sick, and so the ability to get over the counter medications or different types of products is really, really impactful. When I see our work with families in similar situations, it shows you how much it can mean to have that sort of seamless, on-demand access,” said Conor French, the chief regulatory officer with Zipline.

The service is now offered in South Jordan, with plans on expanding it to one million customers throughout the Salt Lake Valley within the next five years.

“The compounding impact is pretty significant about where we can go as we get practice with this and the opportunity we have to serve a broader network,” said Allison P. Corry, the Chief Supply Chain Officer with Intermountain Healthcare.

Patients can sign up at flyzipline.com/utah to learn when the service will be available near them.

