A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book
There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
Former Missile Site Now “A Unique Research Lab; A Nice Little Community”
Not much has changed around the compound at the end of Old Causeway Road where a Nike missile installation helped protect the Boston area from enemy attacks, over five years beginning in November 1956. Externally, that is. Inside the drab concrete buildings and bunkers are the laboratories of Harvard University’s...
Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part Two
~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. Images, Don Corey and the Bedford Historical Society (c) all rights reserved Click each image to see it at full size. In June 1900 Willard...
Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7
Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
Three Bedford Women to Walk in the 16th Annual Runway for Recovery Fashion Show
Three Bedford women will be taking a detour from their regular routines on the night of Oct. 14 to walk the runway at the Westin Seaport as fashion models with a cause. All three raised their kids here, all have been active volunteers in town, and each one has survived breast cancer.
School Committee Learns Strengths of English Language Program
More than one in every 10 students in the Bedford Public Schools is categorized as a current or former English language learner (ELL). And according to Carrie Powers, program administrator for Bedford’s ELL program, they are in great hands as they strive for literacy. “The staff,” she said, “gives a great deal of thought to each child.”
Letter to the Editor: Supporting Accessibility on the Trail and at Town Meeting
I have learned a lot in the past couple of years from families affected by disability in our town, who meet unimaginable adversity with grace, strength, and humor. I guess I learned enough evidently that I conjured up the nerve to write this Letter which is not a comfortable thing for me to do.
Blandings Turtle Forum, Now on Zoom ~ 7 pm on Thursday, October 6
Bryan Windmiller’s talk about the Blanding’s Turtle has been moved to Zoom. The community is cordially invited to join the presentation at 7 pm on Thursday, Oct. 6:. One tap mobile: +13017158592 (Washington DC) or +13092053325, US. Prior coverage of Blanding’s turtles and Brian Windmiller’s work in The...
Donors make our Mission a Reality!
The Bedford Citizen’s ability to bring the news of Bedford to our community would not have been possible without the support and generosity of all of our donors and website sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to all the people and companies who supported The Citizen during the third quarter of 2022.
Superintent’s Update ~ September 30, 2022
Editor’s Note: Superintendent Conrad’s message this week focuses on Yom Kippur; Lane School; Welcome New Police Chief John C. Fisher; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; 2022 Impact Aid Survey Opens Soon; Hispanic Heritage Month; Dial 988 for the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Open House Dates; and MCAS.
Smash it, don’t trash it! Pumpkin Smash, Saturday November 5, 2-4 pm
~ Submitted by Bedford Mothers Out Front and Bedford’s Energy and Sustainability Committee. A new and exciting fun way to dispose of your Halloween pumpkins: bring your pumpkins to a community-wide pumpkin smash!. Let’s turn those jack o’ lanterns into compost, and have fun at the same time....
Department Cites Dias, Gonzalez, as Firefighters-of-the-Year
Editor’s Note: The Bedford Fire Department will kick off Fire Prevention Week with an open house featuring pumpkin decorating and a truck wash from noon to 3 pm on Sat., October 8. Charlie Dias and Chris Gonzalez were recognized as co-Firefighters-of-the-Year at the Bedford Fire Department’s annual Badge-Pinning and...
ReVAMPed Dracula Opens The Umbrella Stage Company’s 2022-23 Season
~ Contributed by Hannah Sandler and Erin Sandler-Rathe. Drac is back in Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, but Hamill’s play knocks the women around him out of his orbit to flesh out their experiences in a way that Bram Stoker’s novel never does. While Mina and Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, Dr. George Seward, and the Count himself tread familiar paths in this reimagining, their relationships are sharpened and their motivations examined in a new light.
Bedford’s Senator Buoyed by New Federal, State Climate Legislation
State Sen. Michael Barrett, one of the Legislature’s luminaries when it comes to efforts to combat the impact of climate change, sees reasons for optimism. “In the climate front, despite all the dire circumstances we are confronted with, we should have hope,” Barrett said last week in an interview. Barrett, whose district includes Bedford, pointed out that recently-signed federal legislation “seemed dead in the water. And then we have a new state climate bill that seemed destined for a gubernatorial veto but is now law.”
Natural Wonders ~ A Photography Exhibit in the Gallery at the Bedford Free Public Library
~ Contributed by the Art Steering Committee of the Bedford Free Public Library. Natural Wonders, the work of two photographers who draw meaning from nature, is at the Bedford Free Public Library gallery. Anne Eder constructs from nature “a mythical realm populated by feral creatures and their talismanic objects” and...
An Obituary: Peter W. Churchill
Peter W. Churchill of Randolph passed away on September 21, 2022. Churchill was the Superintendent of Water & Waste Water for the Town of Bedford until his retirement in 2017. A Randolph for the last 35 years, he was a member of the American Waterworks Assn who enjoyed staying up to date on his field of work. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watercolor painting.
Letter to the Editor: Wanting a Rail Trail for All
Inclusivity Definition: the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or mental disabilities or belonging to other minority groups. When you read that definition, do you think of Bedford as an inclusive...
Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging Flatbread Fundraiser ~ Come for the Raffle, Stay for Supper!
The FBCOA fundraiser on October 6, from 5 to 9 pm, won’t be an ordinary Flatbread event. Yes, there will be tasty pizza, thirst-quenching libations, and the opportunity to support a great resource for Bedford’s elders—the Friends of the Bedford Council on Aging. But what makes this...
Bedford Green Residents Receive Private Tour of USS Constitution
Bedford Green residents were honored to be invited by the nonprofit organization iPODs for Wounded Veterans to a private Veterans tour of the USS Constitution, America’s oldest warship, in August. Residents and staff enjoyed a picnic lunch, the Visitor Center, and walking around the USS Constitution National Park before...
Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character
Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
