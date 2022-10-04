ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Bedford Citizen

A Summer Working at Shawsheen Cemetery Inspires a Book

There’s a straight line from Greg Melville’s summer job in Bedford more than 30 years ago to the release of his latest book this week. Over My Dead Body: Unearthing the Hidden History of America’s Cemeteries focuses on 18 cemeteries in the United States from architectural, political, and literary perspectives.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Tales of Old Billerica Road ~ Part Two

~ Contributed by Donald Corey, Bedford Historical Society. Editor’s Note: This presentation was offered by Corey during the Society’s lecture in September, 2022. Images, Don Corey and the Bedford Historical Society (c) all rights reserved Click each image to see it at full size. In June 1900 Willard...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent’s Update ~ October 7

Superintendent Conrad’s weekly message for October 7, 2022, focuses on Indigenous People’s Day; an Indigenous People’s Day event about Lacrosse; Road Work Updates; National Bullying Prevention Month; Digital Inclusion Week, COVID-19; Impact Aid Forms; Hispanic Heritage Month; JGMS Open House, Special Ed Director’s update, MCAS, and Davis Fall Festival.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

School Committee Learns Strengths of English Language Program

More than one in every 10 students in the Bedford Public Schools is categorized as a current or former English language learner (ELL). And according to Carrie Powers, program administrator for Bedford’s ELL program, they are in great hands as they strive for literacy. “The staff,” she said, “gives a great deal of thought to each child.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Donors make our Mission a Reality!

The Bedford Citizen’s ability to bring the news of Bedford to our community would not have been possible without the support and generosity of all of our donors and website sponsors. We extend our deepest thanks to all the people and companies who supported The Citizen during the third quarter of 2022.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintent’s Update ~ September 30, 2022

Editor’s Note: Superintendent Conrad’s message this week focuses on Yom Kippur; Lane School; Welcome New Police Chief John C. Fisher; National Bullying Prevention Month; COVID-19; 2022 Impact Aid Survey Opens Soon; Hispanic Heritage Month; Dial 988 for the Nationwide Suicide and Crisis Lifeline; Open House Dates; and MCAS.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

ReVAMPed Dracula Opens The Umbrella Stage Company’s 2022-23 Season

~ Contributed by Hannah Sandler and Erin Sandler-Rathe. Drac is back in Kate Hamill’s Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy, Really, but Hamill’s play knocks the women around him out of his orbit to flesh out their experiences in a way that Bram Stoker’s novel never does. While Mina and Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, Dr. George Seward, and the Count himself tread familiar paths in this reimagining, their relationships are sharpened and their motivations examined in a new light.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s Senator Buoyed by New Federal, State Climate Legislation

State Sen. Michael Barrett, one of the Legislature’s luminaries when it comes to efforts to combat the impact of climate change, sees reasons for optimism. “In the climate front, despite all the dire circumstances we are confronted with, we should have hope,” Barrett said last week in an interview. Barrett, whose district includes Bedford, pointed out that recently-signed federal legislation “seemed dead in the water. And then we have a new state climate bill that seemed destined for a gubernatorial veto but is now law.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Peter W. Churchill

Peter W. Churchill of Randolph passed away on September 21, 2022. Churchill was the Superintendent of Water & Waste Water for the Town of Bedford until his retirement in 2017. A Randolph for the last 35 years, he was a member of the American Waterworks Assn who enjoyed staying up to date on his field of work. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and watercolor painting.
RANDOLPH, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Wanting a Rail Trail for All

Inclusivity Definition: the practice or policy of providing equal access to opportunities and resources for people who might otherwise be excluded or marginalized, such as those having physical or mental disabilities or belonging to other minority groups. When you read that definition, do you think of Bedford as an inclusive...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Director Explains Policies That Preserve Cemetery Character

Preserving the character of Shawsheen Cemetery was the underlying message Monday when David Manugian, Public Works Department Director, outlined cemetery policies and challenges at a meeting of the Select Board. Topics were limits on monument styles, duration of decorations, and the overall atmosphere. Manugian said the cemetery policies, last approved...
BEDFORD, MA
