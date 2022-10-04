State Sen. Michael Barrett, one of the Legislature’s luminaries when it comes to efforts to combat the impact of climate change, sees reasons for optimism. “In the climate front, despite all the dire circumstances we are confronted with, we should have hope,” Barrett said last week in an interview. Barrett, whose district includes Bedford, pointed out that recently-signed federal legislation “seemed dead in the water. And then we have a new state climate bill that seemed destined for a gubernatorial veto but is now law.”

BEDFORD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO