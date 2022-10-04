ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruskin, FL

Hillsborough man accused of killing man with 1 fatal punch

By Amy Gehrt
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Rodolfo Regino Jr., 48, is facing a manslaughter charge after Hillsborough detectives say he punched a man during an altercation in a Ruskin gas station parking lot and the man died. [ Photo provided / Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office ]

A 48-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after Hillsborough detectives say he punched a man during an altercation in a Ruskin gas station parking lot and the man died.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue personnel were called to a Chevron located at 402 S U.S. Highway 41, also known as Tamiami Trail, around 6:35 p.m. Sept. 27 in response to a report about a man lying in the parking lot, unresponsive, according to a Tuesday news release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Workers determined that the man seemed to have a back-of-the-head injury and took him to Tampa General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide any identifying information about the man who died.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the man and Rodolfo Regino Jr. had spoken in the parking lot, then Regino walked up to the man and punched him, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The man fell backward and hit the pavement.

Regino, of Ruskin, walked to his vehicle, got in and drove away, the release said.

The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on the man and “determined the cause of death to be a homicide due to a blunt impact to the head,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Regino was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into a Hillsborough County jail. Bail was set at $17,000, and he remained in jail as of Tuesday night, jail records show.

thegabber.com

(VIDEO) Maserati Tops 123 MPH in Deadly St. Pete Crash

A teenage boy was killed Oct. 2 in a crash following the theft of a Maserati sports car and resulting police chase in St. Petersburg. Two 15-year old boys and a 16-year-old boy allegedly stole a 2016 silver Maserati at 3:20 a.m. east of U.S. 19 on 58th Avenue North.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police: Woman killed in Tarpon Springs hit-and-run crash, driver to face no charges

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla — A woman crossing the road in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a car at around 12:31 p.m. Wednesday in Tarpon Springs, police say. A person driving a white Jeep was heading northbound on U.S. Highway 19 when they hit a woman in a wheelchair who was crossing the street in an area not designated to walk across, the Tarpon Springs Police Department explained in a news release.
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tampabeacon.com

Linemen's vehicles burglarized

Tampa Police officers have arrested a man after vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work were burglarized in a staging area. Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St. about 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 4 after security personnel detained a man they said was attempting to break into vehicles. The area is a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted linemen.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Crash near Florida State Fairgrounds kills motorcyclist

A 36-year-old motorcyclist died after he crashed into a car near the Florida State Fairgrounds early Saturday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a statement. The motorcyclist was speeding south on US-301 when a Honda sedan leaving the fairgrounds turned into the highway, the highway patrol said. The motorcycle then crashed into the left side of the car.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

