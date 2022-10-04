ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bottles of Tequila, TV and more stolen from Felipe’s Taqueria on National Taco Day

By Kenny Lopez, Michaela Romero
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k62W9_0iMBmtAR00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — A popular Uptown restaurant is left cleaning up a mess after the place was vandalized Monday night.

Felipes Mexican Taqueria owners told WGNO-TV employees got to work at the South Miro Street restaurant on Tuesday morning to find the glass in the front doors shattered.

The store’s owner, Pike Howard, said no money was stolen but bottles of tequila were taken along with a television. Their point of sales systems were also stolen and are valued at $2,500. Surveillance images show at least two people inside the restaurant.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Burglars break into Felipe’s Taqueria on National Taco Day

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RTV3N_0iMBmtAR00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17jonp_0iMBmtAR00

Owners tell us, “Our enthusiastic team arrived just after 7 am this morning to open up for an exciting National Taco Day to find the Uptown restaurant completely vandalized. Doors shattered, TVs, computer equipment and alcohol stolen, cash drawers thrown out around the kitchen. Our energy has been focused on rebuilding our team in southwest Florida and now we have to clean up this mess. Be better New Orleans.”

Howard said that the restaurant will open for its National Taco Day celebration. Felipe’s had already been dealing with damage from Hurricane Ian at its Southwest Florida locations. Howard says he can’t catch a break–the pandemic, hurricanes, and now this.

“It is kind of like a punch in the gut after 3 or 4 years, you want to get excited have momentum and then stuff like this happens, but we are Felipe’s strong so I’d say to the criminals—good try,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

Pickup truck drove into Slidell home Friday

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Fire Department reports a vehicle drove into a Slidell home on Friday afternoon. According to officials, a pickup truck crashed into a home on North Boulevard. Firefighters were able to safely remove the driver from the vehicle. No injuries were reported and no...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
fox8live.com

Four New Orleans restaurants robbed over four-day span

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four similar restaurant burglaries that occurred over a four-day span. A break-in early Saturday morning (Oct. 1) rattled nerves at El Taco Loco on S. Carrollton Avenue in the River Bend area near Uptown New Orleans. “We are feeling less safe...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD: 17-year-old shot, killed in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that happened in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the parking lot in front of the Baskin-Robbins Friday. He died on scene. This is a developing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
NOLA.com

Suspect accused of armed robberies at 3 businesses in Metairie, Kenner

Investigators with the Kenner Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's arrested a man suspected in three armed robberies at local businesses. Marvin Sanders, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday at his residence in Metairie, said Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner police spokesperson. The first holdup was reported Sept. 25...
KENNER, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Here’s what you’ll find at Gentilly Fest this weekend

This is Gentilly Fest weekend, beginning Friday (Oct. 7) with Jazz Under the Stars and running through Sunday with some of the best music and best food that New Orleans has to offer. The festivities can be found at the Pontchartrain Park Playground, 5701 Press Drive. The Jazz Under the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Slidell PD: Truck crashes into house

NEW ORLEANS — A truck crashed into a house in a Slidell neighborhood, according to the Slidell Police Department. The St. Tammany Fire cleared the scene. The driver of the truck was taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported. ► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caught On Camera#Alcohol#Felipe S Taqueria#Uptown#Wgno Tv#National Taco Day Owners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy