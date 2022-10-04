Read full article on original website
TVOvermind
5 of The Best Revolutionary Movies
A revolutionary movie can take a lot of forms since a revolution set in place against a superior force is something that tends to happen in a lot of movies, but the actual revolution can vary in size, ferocity, and of course, intent. But some of the best revolutionary movies are those that deal with massive upheaval and a desire to see the status quo end in one manner or another so that it can be replaced with another system that may or may not be better. But the point of these movies and what they represent can be taken in a number of ways since, at one point or another, the revolutionaries become the status quo, and somehow, in some way, they become the institution that will one day be fought against. When talking about revolution, one has to take into account what the word actually means, which is “the movement of an object in a circular or elliptical course around another or about an axis or center”. Yes, it means to overthrow a government and replace it with another system of laws as well, but when taken with the definition that was just given, it becomes easy to see how a system that seeks to overthrow an older system will one day make the same mistakes, or new ones that are even worse, and become the system to rail against. In this manner, these movies are simply continuing the cycle and showing how it never appears to end.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Last Seen Alive
It kind of has to be said that a lot of fans of Gerard Butler have grown used to seeing him in movies like 300, Olympus Has Fallen, and several other action movies where he’s a certified badass that knows how to get things done. But in Last Seen Alive he’s a man simply looking for his wife, and on top of that, he’s not the kind of guy that knows how to go around getting answers out of people with unique torture methods or weapons designed for warfare. This time, he’s a regular individual who is smart enough to be well off and yet isn’t that skilled in handling himself around those who wish him harm. The story does take a bit to get going. Still, it’s the type that strikes hard and strikes deep mainly because it’s a story that could happen to just about anyone since it’s not so fantastic in nature and does have roots in the genuine fears of many people around the world where such things as kidnapping and trafficking exist.
TVOvermind
9 Best Heart-Stopping Horror Movies of All Time
No genre of movies better set the floor for entertainment during family gatherings than horror movies. Many creative moviemakers have given us insanely scary movies to watch. Having said that, there have been some horror movies that are peerless. If you’re looking for something that will set your heart afloat, here’s a list of some scariest horror movies of all time:
TVOvermind
7 Cozy Movies to Watch This Christmas
Christmas is a holiday that spreads cozy vibes and homely feels. These holidays are best spent with family watching feel-good Christmas movies while having your favorite snacks. These movies are well known for making you swoon. A plethora of filmmakers treats us with some best cozy romantic movies during these...
TVOvermind
Documentary Review: Demon House
With a title like Demon House, it’s easy to think that this documentary on the Ammons house wasn’t going to be a gentle and calming story about a poltergeist. There are dozens of ghost stories out there, some of them legit and some of them a lot of hokum, but the thing about Demon House is that it does sound fairly genuine given what apparently happened at this location. Zak Bagans, a renowned name in the field of paranormal studies, bought the Ammons house to verify if the stories that had been told of demonic possession within the house were real, or had been made up somehow. But the tales that are retold in this documentary feel a little too fantastic to be made up, and the lingering effects that each person who stepped into the house exhibited feel as though they defy any easy explanation. The only trouble is that the audience isn’t getting the full story it feels, especially since it’s fair to think that the clean bill of health that these people were given before they stepped into the house, or interacted with those who had, that something might have been coming that would have compromised their physical well-being. It’s not doubt, it’s simply the desire to know the facts.
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
NME
New horror movie ‘Smile’ receives rave first reactions: “Scariest movie of the year”
New horror movie Smile has received rave first reactions on social media from fans. Written and directed by debut filmmaker Parker Finn, Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who, after witnessing a traumatic incident involving a patient, starts to experience terrifying and inexplainable occurrences. Alongside Bacon, the cast also...
Kathy Najimy Knows She’s a Gay icon
Still, as one of Hollywood’s greatest living character actors, Najimy’s work in Hocus Pocus and other campy classics is the stuff of legend: There was her turn as the irreverent Sister Mary Patrick in Sister Act; as the stressed-out mother in Rat Race; and she even voiced King of the Hill’s Peggy Hill (“I’m Peggy Hill—ho yeah!”). So, in honor of the sequel’s release, we couldn’t resist catching up with Najimy to talk about becoming a Sanderson sister again, how she stays so funny, being a gay icon (“I love the gays!”), and why her ongoing activism work is so important to her.
Deadpool's T.J. Miller Says Ryan Reynolds ‘Hates’ Him, Recalls The Moment He Really Felt It During Filming
We may be getting the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, but there is one character from the first two movies about the merc with the mouth we won’t be seeing in this movie, which is one of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming projects. T.J. Miller has appeared in the last two Deadpool movies as the bartender Weasel, but he has made it clear he won’t be in Deadpool 3. The reason: he thinks Ryan Reynolds hates him.
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
Even a Wicked New Pinhead Can’t Bring ‘Hellraiser’ Salvation
Every October, horror fans are treated to the acute displeasure of having to wade through the season’s selection of streamer-dumped genre content in search of any gems, lest they fall through the cracks and get lost forever. This can sometimes lead to exciting discoveries, things that are still flying under the radar after an extremely limited theatrical release, or bold and exciting projects from first-time directors that go for broke on gonzo gore (even if they aren’t all the most narratively sound).
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Popculture
'The Handmaid's Tale' Sends Fans Into Uproar With Cliffhanger Ending
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 is continuing to generate plenty of buzz online. The latest episode of the hit Hulu original series, based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, ended with a massive cliffhanger when two beloved characters were captured. Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale, Season 5, Episode 5, "Fairytail."
Just in time for Halloween, people share the worst candies. Here are the top 10 to avoid.
The new Crunch bar recipe tastes 'like chocolate lies!'
Metallica's Kirk Hammett shares latest chapter of his increasingly dark online horror story
Kirk Hammett welcomes readers to the fourth instalment of his horror tale, I Have To Get Rid Of This Guitar I Found
‘The Rings of Power’: Every Clue That The Stranger Is Gandalf (So Far)
'The Rings of Power' hasn't revealed the identity of The Stranger, but there's reason to think he is a younger version of Gandalf.
TVOvermind
5 of the Most Ridiculous Moments in the Fast and Furious Franchise
Plenty of people get by with accepting ridiculous movie plots by telling others not to take it so seriously and just get into the movie. I can agree with that since thinking too hard about something and how it defies all laws of physics and reality can be kind of a downer when trying to enjoy a movie. But there are those movies that take things well beyond the pale when it comes to the things that are allowed to happen within their boundaries. The Fast and Furious franchise has a lot of people picking sides when it comes to whether or not certain things could or could not happen as they’re shown in the movie. Some are kind of obvious since, of course, they couldn’t happen, as movie magic and plot armor explain a lot of the stuff that reality simply can’t. But while some folks are comfortable in stating that it’s not that big of a deal, that it should just be allowed to ride as is, there are others that have grown a bit tired of seeing this franchise get away with just about anything and everything that it can when it comes to the characters and the many situations they find themselves in from time to time.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Dreamcatcher
Horror movies come and go, and a lot of them tend to be filed away, but there are some that might be remembered by some folks since they deliver something that might be considered to be entertaining. Dreamcatcher is one of those movies that a lot of people might feel is worth the attention it’s been given, but there is plenty to be said about it that might not be as complimentary as people might like. For one, the movie is a little predictable once a person figures out how the formula is being used and what is bound to happen, and to whom. One thing that can kill any movie is realizing what the formula is, how it works, and the many different ways it can be tweaked. In this particular movie, there are a lot of signs as to who is going to be killed next when things are going too well and will need to be broken up just because it advances the story a little more. But in this case, the story feels as though it was extended without need.
TVOvermind
An Oregon Trail Movie Musical? Really?
It feels likely that plenty of people are going to hear about The Oregon Trail and wonder what in the hell the rest of us are talking about, right? But if you grew up in the 80s or even the 90s, you might have heard of this game, and you might have even played it a few times. If you did, then I’m sorry because you know the disappointment and frustration of trying to play a game that’s all about life or death and usually forces the players to experience too much of the latter. Those of us that remember playing this game probably recall how many times our party died of dysentery or a snake bite or from drowning while trying to cross a river. In other words, it’s almost like an earlier version of the Yellowstone prequel, minus the attacks from the indigenous people, since kids can learn about voiding their bowels until they die, but heck, no, we can’t teach them about other things that happened on the plains. In any case, making a darkly comedic musical about this appears to be one of the many ideas of the day, and at this point, it is intriguing enough to wonder what’s going to come of it.
wegotthiscovered.com
Eagle-eyed horror fans observe an Easter egg that interestingly connects ‘It’ with ‘Tom & Jerry’
Film buffs and detail-oriented horror fans alike are notorious for indulging in rewatches of past movies in order to take a closer look at minuscule hints scattered throughout the project. And while some horror features like Candyman (2021) and Us (2019) boast a slew of distinctive Easter eggs, other sneaky items are less obvious to the naked eye — which is precisely the case with Andy Muschietti’s supernatural horror film It Chapter Two (2019).
