A revolutionary movie can take a lot of forms since a revolution set in place against a superior force is something that tends to happen in a lot of movies, but the actual revolution can vary in size, ferocity, and of course, intent. But some of the best revolutionary movies are those that deal with massive upheaval and a desire to see the status quo end in one manner or another so that it can be replaced with another system that may or may not be better. But the point of these movies and what they represent can be taken in a number of ways since, at one point or another, the revolutionaries become the status quo, and somehow, in some way, they become the institution that will one day be fought against. When talking about revolution, one has to take into account what the word actually means, which is “the movement of an object in a circular or elliptical course around another or about an axis or center”. Yes, it means to overthrow a government and replace it with another system of laws as well, but when taken with the definition that was just given, it becomes easy to see how a system that seeks to overthrow an older system will one day make the same mistakes, or new ones that are even worse, and become the system to rail against. In this manner, these movies are simply continuing the cycle and showing how it never appears to end.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO