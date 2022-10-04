ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed

PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
PORT NECHES, TX
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning

LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
KOUNTZE, TX
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
BEAUMONT, TX
20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating

ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool. The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students

COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
COLMESNEIL, TX
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years

BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
