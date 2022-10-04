Read full article on original website
'Please help us' : Family of woman shot, killed in Port Arthur hours after entering US frustrated with police
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The family of a woman who was shot and killed in Port Arthur are frustrated in their fight for justice and asking for help. It has been a little more than a month since Alondra Navarro Trejo was shot and killed on September 5, 2022. The 22-year-old woman had been shot in the head.
12NewsNow
Sheriff's Office : 'Stray projectile' fired from unknown area injures man at RV park in Bridge City
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a shooting in Bridge City left one person injured. The incident took place Friday night. Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to the Town & Country RV Park located in the 800 block of LaPointe Street after receiving a call about a shooting victim, according to Captain Joey Jacobs.
'It's worth it' : Beaumont councilman calling for cameras to be installed at Rogers Park after Wednesday shooting
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz is calling for action to make the city safer after a shooting at Rogers Park left three people injured. The shooting took place on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. (Editor's note: The above video is from an October 5, 2022 newscast about...
'I never expected this' : Friend mourns death of woman who was allegedly shot by man that Port Neches Police later killed
PORT NECHES, Texas — Members of the Port Neches community are mourning after a woman was reportedly murdered by a man who was later shot and killed by Port Neches Police. The deadly shootings happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022. Port Neches Police responded to Lloyds Trailer Park located at 350 Twin City Highway shortly after 8 p.m., after receiving a call about shots fired.
Utility discounts available for senior citizens living in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont wants to remind senior citizens they have garbage, water and sewer utility discounts available to them. A form must be filled out to see if you are qualified to receive these discounted services through the City of Beaumont. Applicants 65 years or...
'We need to share our heritage': Entrepreneur sister duo help Latinos thrive in Southeast Texas community
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Hispanic entrepreneurs, who also happen to be sisters, are using their careers to help Latinos thrive in the Southeast Texas community. Tania and Vania Castelan are Mexican-American entrepreneurs. "My dad is super Mexican, my mom is real Chicana, we grew up with a mix of...
60-year-old bicyclist struck by Kountze ISD school bus Friday morning
LUMBERTON, Texas — A 60-year-old Kountze resident was struck by a school bus Friday morning and taken to a Beaumont hospital. Muryl Slaydon Jr., 60, of Kountze was riding a bicycle, outfitted with a flashing light, southbound on the shoulder of U.S. Highway 69 at about 6: 30 a.m. when they were struck by a Kountze Independent School District school bus according to a Texas Department of Public Safety news release.
'Badly burned' body found in Beaumont home following Friday fire, Beaumont Police investigating
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a body was found in a Beaumont home after a fire. The body was found in the 4500 block of Dallas Avenue, Beaumont Police announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call to assist Beaumont Fire Rescue with a structure fire shortly after 9:30 a.m.
Beaumont residents volunteering with GulfSAR to help with flood, swift water rescues in Florida following Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — People from Beaumont and beyond are volunteering to help a non-profit organization rescue residents in Florida following Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a Category 4 storm. Ian has been described as one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.
Port Neches officer fatally shoots man police say killed woman, wounded man at trailer park Wednesday night
PORT NECHES, Texas — A 53-year-old man is in a Southeast Texas hospital and a 29-year-old woman is dead after police say they were shot by a man, who was then fatally shot by an officer, at a Port Neches trailer park Wednesday night. A 13-year-old girl present during...
Beaumont's North End considered to be a food desert, officials hope new meat market will change that
BEAUMONT, Texas — City of Beaumont officials hope a new meat market that is coming to the city's North End will help fuel the nutritional needs of those living in the area. Some experts would consider Beaumont's North End a food desert. Food deserts are areas where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food.
3 people shot at Rogers Park in Beaumont Wednesday evening
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is investigating after three people were shot Wednesday evening. On October 5 at around 7:27 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to Rogers Park, located at 1455 Dowlen Road, in reference to shots fired. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a shooting in...
After helping her family get justice, officer escorts teenager during West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony
WEST ORANGE, Texas — Under the Friday night lights at the West Orange Stark High School football stadium, fans witnessed a unique friendship that was born from an unthinkable tragedy. Orange County Police Officer Jason Laughlin escorted Aamiyah Gradnigo during the West Orange Stark homecoming ceremony. She was honored...
New company in Port Arthur plans to open doors for area youth, put Southeast Texas on the map
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A new business that aims to bring opportunities to Port Arthur's youth and create content that will put Southeast Texas on the map is taking the community by storm. A video production company has moved to downtown Port Arthur. Nerd Family Productions moved into The...
'It's a tragedy' : 7 horses die, 2 survive after barn fire near Tyrrell Park in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several horses are dead following a barn fire in the south end of Beaumont Tuesday night. Beaumont Fire Department responded to a barn fire Tuesday, October 4, 2022 around 11 p.m. near Tyrrell Park, according to Captain Wheat from the Beaumont Fire Department. It happened at...
Disaster declaration, outdoor burn ban in effect for Hardin County
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel has issued a declaration of disaster due to severe drought conditions in the area, which also includes a restriction of outdoor burning, effective immediately. All outdoor burning of trash, brush, trees or debris is prohibited in all unincorporated areas of...
Exceptional Emergency Center held Saturday event to give Southeast Texans tools to 'create a healthy lifestyle'
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Exceptional Emergency Center hosted Exceptional Health Day at the Port Neches River Front Park on Saturday. Southeast Texans got a chance to enjoy area vendors while learning how to create a healthy lifestyle. Trinity Ewing is the marketing liaison for Exceptional Emergency Center. “A...
20-year-old woman found unresponsive in pool, Orange County Sheriff's Office investigating
ORANGE, Texas — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the drowning death of a 20-year-old woman who was found in a pool. The woman was found on Monday, October 3, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff's Office received a call around 12:45 p.m., stating a woman was unresponsive in a pool by a home, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office release.
Teen indicted, accused of threatening to shoot Colmesneil ISD students
COLMESNEIL, Texas — A Colmesneil teenager may soon face trial on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot students at an East Texas school. A Tyler County grand jury indicted Chassin Tausch, 17, on a felony terroristic threat charge on September 29, 2022, according to a Tyler County Sheriff’s Office release. Justice of Peace Ken Jobe set Tausch’s bond at $50,000.00.
Beaumont foundation collectively donated more than $2M to non-profit over the last 16 years
BEAUMONT, Texas — After 16 years of donating to a non-profit organization, a Beaumont foundation has reached a major milestone while helping more than 11,000 children. The Beaumont Foundation of America has donated more than $2 million to Buckner Children and Family Services. The foundation reached this milestone following their second installment of a $95,700 donation pledge for 2022.
