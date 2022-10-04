U.S. 385 project moves into Andrews city limits

ANDREWS Beginning the week of Oct. 10 work will be done around the clock six days a week to rehabilitate a section of U.S. Highway 385 through the city of Andrews between Highway 115 and the city-owned Loop 1910 on the north side of town.

Reece Albert Inc. of Midland and San Angelo won the project with a low bid of a little more than $37.6 million.

The work in town is expected to be completed in less than three weeks. The inside lanes will be done first with work progressing from the area around Avenue K to the area around North Loop 1910. The outside lanes will be done once the inside lanes are completed.

A small portion of Highway 115 will then be rehabilitated from just west of SW Mustang Drive to Southwest 14th Street.

Finally, the section of Highway 385 between Avenue K and Highway 115 will be done.

Traffic and access will be accommodated as much as possible during construction. The 24-hour work plan is being adopted on this project to minimize the impact on businesses and the traveling public. TxDOT appreciates the patience of Andrews residents as this work moves forward as quickly as possible, a news release said.

Milling and paving will be going on around the clock at various locations from Monday at dawn to Saturday evening.

Increased law enforcement will be on hand to help ensure a safer work zone for motorists and construction workers.

This is part of a 14-mile project that stretches from Avenue K in Andrews to the Gaines County line. The work will include culvert work, widening at key intersections, signs, pavement markings, and median cable barriers between the main lanes of the four-lane divided highway. A small segment of SH 115 will also be rehabilitated on the west side of Andrews.

Width restrictions of 12 feet will be put in place, but one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction. Speed limits will be reduced 10 miles per hour in work zones.

As part of the overall project, median cable barriers will be placed along most of the divided highway sections of Highway 385 in the project limits.

For updates, follow the district’s Twitter page @TxDOTOdessa or email [email protected] to sign up for traffic alerts and news releases.

The complete project is scheduled to be complete around in early 2024.