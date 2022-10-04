Read full article on original website
The newest Mariners folk hero is a man named ‘Big Dumper’
Let the drought end and plentiful rain fall down in Seattle for years to come. Cal Raleigh hit the most iconic home run in Mariners’ history on Sept. 30, 2022. Facing a 3-2 count against Athletics reliever Domingo Acevedo, Raleigh took a low pitch and smacked it down the right field line.
Castillo sharp, Mariners blank Jays 4-0 in wild-card opener
Luis Castillo and Andrés Muñoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 Friday in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suárez had two hits and two RBIs...
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule, predictions and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball regular season has come to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB
Mets’ Buck Showalter ponders questionable rotation, roster decisions for NL Wild Card Series vs. Padres
Well this is interesting. SNY reports New York Mets manager Buck Showalter announced Wednesday that Max Scherzer will start Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series Friday against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Now wait for it. SNY’s...
Seattle Mariners: Jesse Winker likely done for 2022
Due to a neck injury, Seattle Mariners starting left fielder Jesse Winker is now done for the year. Last off-season, the Seattle Mariners dipped into their highly touted farm system to acquire left-handed bat Jesse Winker and slugger Eugenio Suarez from Cincinnati. When Mariners General Manager Jerry Dipoto made the...
Wild Card Game 1: Mariners beat Blue Jays 4-0
TORONTO, ON — Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon. The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary). The game snapped a 21-year streak...
Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card preview: Can Seattle continue its magic season?
The Mariners will play postseason baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You aren't dreaming either. The Seattle Mariners will play playoff baseball Friday afternoon. No, this isn't a joke. You're not dreaming either. After 21 consecutive Octobers without postseason baseball, the drought is mercifully over. MLB playoff schedule:...
Sean Manaea, three catchers part of Padres' roster for wild card series vs. Mets
Padres go with 12 pitchers, 14 position players; Mike Clevinger inactive for first round, would be presumptive starter in Game 1 of NLDS
MLB wild card: Padres silence Mets, Mariners shut out Blue Jays
The MLB postseason is officially in full swing. The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1, and the Seattle Mariners shut out the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in Friday's two AL wild-card games. Elsewhere, the Philadelphia Phillies pulled off a stunning 6-3 comeback win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the afternoon's first NL wild-card game. Rounding out the day, the San Diego Padres pulled away from the New York Mets in a 7-1 victory in the second NL wild-card game.
Seattle Mariners outfield in flux as Wild Card begins
As the MLB postseason prepares to kick off, the Seattle Mariners are piecing together their outfield plans with plenty of question marks and players battling injuries. Jesse Winker injury news latest hurdle for Seattle Mariners to overcome with outfield injuries. With the news coming on Wednesday that the Seattle Mariners...
MLB wild card: Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays, more top plays
The expanded, 12-team playoffs began Friday with eight teams partaking in best-of-three wild-card series. The Cleveland Guardians topped the Tampa Bay Rays, 2-1, in the first AL wild-card game of the day. Currently, the St. Louis Cardinals are playing host to the Philadelphia Phillies in the afternoon's first NL wild-card...
Seattle Mariners Win First Postseason Game In Over Two Decades
TORONTO (AP) – Luis Castillo and Andres Munoz combined on a shutout, Cal Raleigh hit a two-run homer and the Seattle Mariners won in their first postseason game since 2001, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 4-0 in their AL wild-card series opener. Eugenio Suarez had two hits and two...
Pete Carroll Was Trending During Broncos-Colts Game
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was trending throughout Thursday night's game between the Broncos and Colts, and for good reason. NFL analysts and fans around the world were commending Carroll for getting the best out of Russell Wilson in Seattle. Though the sample size isn't very large, Wilson has struggled mightily in Denver this season.
Mariners roll into playoffs after 5-4 win over Tigers
SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez has shined on every stage during his spectacular rookie season. The next will be the brightest the 21-year-old has faced to date: the playoffs. “We deserve being the spot we are. And we are a really good team. I know we are really...
Mariners playoff pressure could be breeding ground for ‘the yips’
After a 21-year drought, the Mariners are finally in the playoffs, and with all that excitement comes quite a bit of pressure. Pressure that can sometimes result in a phenomenon called the yips. “Most baseball players describe it as an alien taking over their arm,” said Dr. Patrick Cohn, mental...
Mariners preview: New to the party? Meet the team that ended Seattle’s playoff drought
The Mariners are headed to the postseason for the first time since 2001. They’ll face the Toronto Blue Jays in a three-game series.
Abraham Toro sitting for Mariners in Game 1 of Wild Card
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card round against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Eugenio Suarez will start on the hot corner and hit third while Adam Frazier starts on the keystone and bats eighth. Toro and Luis Torrens will both be available off the bench.
Saints' Allen expects Dalton to start at QB vs. Seattle
METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Andy Dalton is expected to start at quarterback for New Orleans when the Saints host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, while receiver Michael Thomas has been ruled out for a second straight game because of his foot injury. "I think it's going to be Andy,"...
Mariners' playoff clinch first in lifetime for many young fans
SEATTLE — With the Mariners ending a 21-year playoff drought, for young fans, this is the first they’ve experienced the team in the postseason in their lifetime, fans like 18-year-old Preston Campbell. Many of Campbell’s fondest childhood memories involve baseball. “Being able to play baseball my entire...
Behind the seams: Meet the family who stitches Mariners jerseys for players, fans by hand
SEATTLE — The Mariners are making the playoffs for the first time in 21 years, which justifies some new merchandise. Nobody knows the demand for jerseys better than Jerry Thornton. The former grocery store worker said it was in the late 1980’s when he followed his instincts and started manufacturing sports jerseys for amateur, collegiate and professional sports teams.
Comments / 0