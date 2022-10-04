ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Family Council launches push to stop Arkansas recreational marijuana bill

By Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A group with a long history of supporting conservative causes launched a new campaign Tuesday to oppose a bill permitting recreational marijuana use in Arkansas.

The Little Rock-based Family Council Action Committee issued a statement that it was forming a campaign for voters to oppose the so-called recreational marijuana amendment.

The campaign will include social media graphics and videos coupled with a two-week city tour of the state sharing its reasons for voting down the ballot measure.

What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?

If passed, Issue 4 on the November ballot would allow adults to have and use marijuana without the medical use card currently required in Arkansas. It would also allow for additional marijuana dispensaries and grow facilities in the state.

Family Council executive director Jerry Cox believes it all comes down to not wanting another addictive substance making its way across the Natural State.

“Enough is enough, Arkansas does not need another drug problem,” Cox said.

Study: Recreational marijuana estimated to reach $984M in sales by 2027, $260M in taxes

Responsible Growth Arkansas, the group that gathered the signatures and sponsored legal challenges to get the measure on the November ballot, continues to support Issue 4.

“Recent polling shows statewide support is nearly twice as high as the opposition,” Responsible Growth spokesperson Eddie Armstrong said. “We plan to continue getting the message out and ask people to make their own choices at the ballot box in November.”

Comments / 51

Christina Parker
3d ago

It’s medicine. It’s not an addictive drug. It helps a lot of people. I wish people would educate themselves instead of buying into the propaganda.

Reply(11)
23
Laughing at you
3d ago

Jerry Cox you need to move to another state!! Do you think 189000 people that signed care what you think . There's always one in the crowd.

Reply
12
Laura Ann
3d ago

Omg. Just stop. Put it on the ballot. Enough from people who don’t understand how it helps people. I think they should make alcohol illegal!!!

Reply(3)
11
