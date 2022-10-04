Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'Dancing With the Stars' Thrills With Stylish James Bond Night -- See the Best Dances of the Night! (Recap)
Dancing With the Stars returned Monday with a steamy, sultry night of dances all themed around the iconic James Bond film franchise -- and the stars all stepped up to the challenge with some impressive, classy performances. Host Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro emceed the proceedings as returning...
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel
Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
Kristen Welker’s Daughter Margot Is Her Little Blessing! Meet the ‘Today’ Anchor’s Only Child
A dream come true! Today anchor Kristen Welker is constantly gushing over her daughter, Margot Lane Welker Hughes, whom she welcomed in June 2021 via surrogate. She and her husband, John Hughes, were so happy to become parents to their first child. Keep scrolling to learn more about their adorable little girl.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘GMA’s Rob Marciano cuddles with his kids amid divorce from wife Eryn
“Good Morning America” meteorologist Rob Marciano has reunited with his kids after reporting on Hurricane Ian in Florida. Marciano posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday of his two kids piled on top of him on their couch with grins glued to their faces and captioned it, “Happy to be home 🥰🥰🙏 #smushparty.”
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show
Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
Kathie Lee Gifford cuddles her new grandson in photo, and we think someone’s jealous
Kathie Lee Gifford is really feeling the love this fall, but it appears her dog, Bambino, may have other thoughts. The former TODAY co-host, 69, shared a photo to Instagram holding grandson, Frank, alongside her teacup maltipoo dog. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tori Spelling Reveals 'Best Patient' Son Beau Was Admitted To ER
Tori Spelling's son appeared to have had a scare. The reality star revealed on Monday, October 3, that she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest, 5-year-old son Beau, to the ER. Though she didn't clarify on why her child was admitted to the hospital, Spelling applauded her youngster on his bravery."Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of his hospital wristband. "He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had." TORI SPELLING BRINGS KIDS TO THE 'MINIONS' PREMIERE — BUT HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT...
'Funny Girl' Star Tovah Feldshuh Says Lea Michele Is Proof of Meritocracy
The Broadway legend told Newsweek she ignored all the 'Funny Girl' buzz before joining the cast of the show revival alongside Lea Michele.
WHAS 11
Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'
Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again. On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.
Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy
After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Katie Couric’s Daughters: Meet Her Two Devoted Kids Ellie & Caroline
Katie Couric, 65, truly does it all! The former TODAY anchor is not only one of the most known news personalities, but she is also a loving mother to her adult daughters Caroline Monahan and Ellie Monahan. Katie welcomed her two beauties with her former husband, Jay Monahan, who passed away from colon cancer in 1998. Get to know all about the Monahan daughters below!
WHAS 11
Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice
Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
msn.com
It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup
We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
WHAS 11
Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign
Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
WHAS 11
Meghan King Details Her Relationship Status with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson
Meghan King and Mike Johnson are leaving what happened in Vegas, in Vegas. On the latest episode of her Intimate Knowledge podcast, the 38-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum revealed that her iHeartRadio Music Festival date with the 34-year-old Bachelorette star was a publicity stunt and not much more.
WHAS 11
Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'
JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
WHAS 11
Karen Huger Sounds Off on Charrisse Jackson-Jordan's 'RHOP' Return & Cast Attacks on Her Marriage (Exclusive)
Karen Huger isn't giving up her "Grande Dame" title anytime soon, even if a challenger approaches on season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac in the form of a blast from the past, OG champagne flute-holder Charrisse Jackson-Jordan. "Who?" Karen cracks to ET when Charrisse's name comes up. "When...
WHAS 11
William Daniels on Why He Turned Down His Iconic 'Boy Meets World' Mr. Feeny Role Twice (Exclusive)
It's hard to imagine Boy Meets World without legendary actor William Daniels playing the iconic role of Mr. Feeny. But it almost didn't happen, because Daniels turned down the role twice!. The 95-year-old actor, flanked by his wife of over 70 years, actress Bonnie Bartlett, opened up to ET's Kevin...
Comments / 0