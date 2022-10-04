ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?

Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Stars Say Goodbye to William Ludel

Legendary GENERAL HOSPITAL director William Ludel retired in late September, and he was sent off to his seven-day weekends in style by the cast and crew with a day watching horseraces at Santa Anita Park!. Part of the GH directing team since 1993, Ludel has been nominated for Daytime Emmy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordin Sparks
Person
Selma Blair
Person
Brandon Armstrong
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘Chilling’: Graham Norton discusses ‘worst ever guest’ on his talk show

Graham Norton has finally revealed the worst ever guest he had on The Graham Norton Show.The talk show presenter, 59, was at an event in Dublin to promote his new book Forever Home, when he told the audience about one celebrity’s “chilling” behaviour.The star in question was disgraced former Hollywood mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, who is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.Before dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein in 2017, the producer appeared in an episode of The Graham Norton Show in 2015, with fellow guests David Tennant, Olivia Colman and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dancing With The Stars#Wardrobe
OK! Magazine

Tori Spelling Reveals 'Best Patient' Son Beau Was Admitted To ER

Tori Spelling's son appeared to have had a scare. The reality star revealed on Monday, October 3, that she took her and Dean McDermott's youngest, 5-year-old son Beau, to the ER. Though she didn't clarify on why her child was admitted to the hospital, Spelling applauded her youngster on his bravery."Just when you think retrograde is over… in ER with Beau," she wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of his hospital wristband. "He said he's being the best patient the Dr's have ever had." TORI SPELLING BRINGS KIDS TO THE 'MINIONS' PREMIERE — BUT HUSBAND DEAN MCDERMOTT...
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Lea Michele Reunites With 'Glee' Co-Star Darren Criss Backstage at 'Funny Girl'

Darren Criss watched her former Glee co-star, Lea Michele, perform “Don’t Rain On My Parade’ … again. On Wednesday, the actress, who currently plays Fanny Brice in the Broadway production of Funny Girl, shared a picture of her, Criss and his wife, Mia, backstage after the show and joked about the amount of times her former co-star has seen her perform the song.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Emmy Rossum Fiercely Defends Hilary Swank From Criticism Over Her Pregnancy

After Hilary Swank announced her pregnancy, Emmy Rossum stepped in with a million-dollar response to a hater. The Academy Award winner, 48, shared that she would be expecting twins with husband Phillip Schneider on Oct. 5. And after Hilary posted a clip of herself cradling her baby bump to Instagram, one user chimed in with a critical comment—which prompted Hilary's You're Not You co-star Emmy to address them directly.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Demi Lovato Postpones 'Holy Fvck' Tour Date After Losing Her Voice

Demi Lovato was forced to postpone her Holy Fvck tour stop in Chicago on Wednesday after losing her voice. The 30-year-old singer announced the news just hours before she was set to take the stage at the Rosemont Theater. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had absolutely no voice,” the...
CHICAGO, IL
msn.com

It's a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Holiday Movie Lineup

We consider ourselves something of an authority on holiday movies around here, given the sheer volume that we consume for our podcast. Lifetime is definitely a front-runner in the holiday movie space and their It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022 Movie Lineup is out now!. We are in major anticipation...
MOVIES
WHAS 11

Eva Mendes Gushes Over Ryan Gosling's Latest Gucci Campaign

Eva Mendes is certainly on board with Gucci's new ad campaign -- or at least with her handsome beau Ryan Gosling's stylish involvement. The Grey Man star is the face of the new Gucci Valigeria campaign -- a retro-inspired print and video ad campaign promoting the company's Savoy collection of luggage.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WHAS 11

Jenna Dewan Reacts to Being Part of JoJo Siwa's 'Gay Awakening'

JoJo Siwa's "gay awakening" video as part of the TikTok trend "One Thing About Me," and the Rookie star is absolutely honored. The 41-year-old actress posted a reaction video on TikTok and the various expressions on her face said it all. In the side-by-side video, Dewan's reacting in real-time to Siwa's video, in which the social media star revealed that Dewan performing a Magic Mike-inspired number on Lip Sync Battle is something she obsessed over and "pretty much watched it every day."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy