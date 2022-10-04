Read full article on original website
Kait 8
#25 Arkansas faces #23 Mississippi State Saturday in Starkville
1. – This year’s schedule, which has featured four ranked FBS opponents in the first six games, is Arkansas’ “toughest” schedule since last season, when the Razorback also faced four ranked FBS opponents in their first six games. Since 2020, 21 of Arkansas’ 27 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Trey Fort, 6-4 guard and UT-Martin transfer, announces SEC commitment
Trey Fort, a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Jackson, Mississippi will return home after announcing his transfer from UT-Martin to Mississippi State. Fort who played high school basketball at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida and Madison-Ridgeland Acadmey in Madison, Mississippi, was a reserve player at UT-Martin, averaging 2.6 points per game in 7.4 minutes per game.
Ole Miss DB Otis Reese Signs National NIL Deal
The Rebel defensive back has inked a "sweet" deal in name, image and likeness.
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Blues Festival 2022 Spotlight: Lady Trucker
One of the more colorful and forceful, Peggy “Lady Trucker” Hemphill, grew up in a musical Mississippi family that included her famous cousin, Jessie Mae Hemphill. Lady Trucker is a regular at Clarksdale’s infamous juke joints and has performed at a variety of Blues Festivals. Peggy is married to drummer Artemas LeSeur, who played on Cedric Burnside‘s Grammy-winning album, “I Be Trying.”
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Bealls and Burkes Outlet coming to Starkville
A Bealls and Burkes Outlet store will open Nov. 17 in the former JCPenney building in Starkville, according to the company website. Bealls and Burkes is a clothing and home goods store located in 13 states with 17 locations in Mississippi, including one in Columbus at the Leigh Mall on Old Aberdeen Road. Its Starkville location, 864 Highway 12 W., was home to JCPenney from 1993 to June 2020, when it was one of 154 locations in 38 states shuttered that year.
ourmshome.com
Mississippi’s first ‘Just Love Coffee’ opens in Tupelo and everybody just loves it
Tupelo just became home to the first “Just Love Coffee” franchise in Mississippi. This Memphis/Nashville-based coffee company was founded in 2003 by Robb and Emily Webb. It was initially an online coffee service to offer financial assistance to couples undergoing the adoption process, which can be extremely expensive.
Commercial Dispatch
92-mile rail-to-trail project gains traction
The old Columbus and Greenville railroad tracks in Maben sit unused with brush overgrowing the tracks and the ground sunken in places. It brings no new business or agriculture to town, and drivers are cautious as the double tracks give their cars a giant thud when going over them. Wilson...
thelocalvoice.net
Denise Knighton Retires from the University of Mississippi After Almost 40 Years
Ole Miss associate registrar leaves legacy of dedication. Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said.
One dead in Tuscumbia crash
Authorities say one person died in a crash in Tuscumbia on Wednesday.
wcbi.com
Cold front is on the way
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures are going to continue warming up this week, with a cold front expected heading into the weekend. A few extra clouds may appear with the approaching front. WEDNESDAY: Long story short, today will be almost exactly like the past two days of this week. Temperatures will...
wtva.com
Bicyclist struck and killed in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man is dead after a pickup truck struck the bicycle he was riding. The crash happened before 8 p.m. Monday on South Second Street in Booneville. Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey said the bicyclist was traveling south on the edge of the northbound lane. It...
wtva.com
No injuries in Lee County fire Thursday morning
EGGVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - An early Thursday morning fire in Lee County is under investigation. The fire destroy the shed next to a mobile home along County Road 1766. Moorville-Eggville Fire Chief Ron Witte said the mobile home was occupied as the neighboring shed burn. He said some of the...
Ole Miss Students Get Busy Beating Each Other Up At Game
wtva.com
Hamilton daycare video has community outraged
HAMILTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Video of adults scaring toddlers at a Monroe County daycare has the community outraged. The image shown above is from an incident that happened Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Lil’ Blessings Daycare in Hamilton. The video shows a daycare worker wearing a Halloween mask intentionally...
Brother defends man accused of murdering Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss. — Almost three months after Ole Miss grad Jimmie ‘Jay’ Lee was reported missing, the family of the man who is accused of murdering Lee is speaking up. FOX13 told you Wednesday night that Timothy Herrington Jr. filed a lawsuit against the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department claiming he is in jail illegally.
wcbi.com
Man dies riding his bicycle in Prentiss County
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Prentiss County man dies at the age of 24 after a bicycle accident. Investigators say Alex Scott Duke was riding his bike around 7:30 Monday night. It was at the intersection of Highway 145 and Highway 30 where he was struck by a vehicle. For...
thelocalvoice.net
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
wtva.com
Woods fire burned 6 acres in Lee County
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Firefighters responded to a woods fire Tuesday afternoon in Lee County. The fire happened on County Road 1253, which is northeast of Saltillo. The fast moving flames consumed approximately six acres and threatened one structure. Crews with the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC), Unity and Pratts-Friendship volunteer...
wtva.com
Tupelo woman arrested for Meadow Ridge burglary
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman is accused of burglarizing a home in Tupelo. According to the Tupelo Police Department, the burglary happened on Sept. 27 at a home on Meadow Ridge Drive. The homeowner reported the burglary after receiving a home security notification about an open door. Mallory Eaton,...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
