Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane

Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions

ARLINGTON, Va. - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has "some concerns" about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. Earlier this week, Chris Geldart was charged with assault and battery and now questions are...
Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District

FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor

Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC

Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
Metro to begin cracking down on fare evaders with hefty fines

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is cracking down on people who skip paying fares at the turnstiles and gates. After a monthlong advertising campaign and warning period through October, Metro Transit Police officers will issue citations to fare jumpers starting in November. D.C. has decriminalized fare gate evasion,...
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets

WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District

WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area

  The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
Apples to hand grenades: Why transit fare evasion is an untimely distraction

One neat trick to detract attention from an urgent but complicated crisis is to wave around evidence of a different problem that seems easier to solve with a ready-made culprit. That’s how a new WMATA campaign targeting fare evasion, amidst a slew of recent stories, will sap limited public and political attention away from serious transportation issues in the Washington region and keep us from solving more urgent problems—like WMATA’s budget gap and reckless driving.
