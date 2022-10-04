Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
Busloads of undocumented migrants were sent to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence twice in one weekMargaret MinnicksTexas State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
The Story Behind This Abandoned Prison in Virginia is TerrifyingTravel MavenFairfax County, VA
This Day in History: October 9William Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
dcnewsnow.com
Calls for street safety after 15th pedestrian death in Fairfax County this year
At the same time Fairfax County officials are pushing a campaign of street safety, two pedestrians were hit just hours apart on Thursday on the same stretch of Virginia highway -- one of them struck fatally. Calls for street safety after 15th pedestrian death …. At the same time Fairfax...
Residents in NW DC want changes on Rock Creek Church Road following hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A hit-and-rush crash in Northwest D.C. has neighbors demanding changes on a busy intersection that has been the scene of several safety issues. Surveillance video shows the moment when a green truck making a left turn onto Rock Creek Church Road Northwest from Varnum Street Northwest struck a father and son on a moped Monday morning.
Legal, civil rights advocates keeping a close eye on how Metro's fare evasion campaign is enforced
WASHINGTON — There is no such thing as a free ride, or at least there won't be on Metro starting in November, when Metro Transit Police begin issuing fines to people looking to avoid paying to ride. But for now, fare evaders are still abundant on the transit system....
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Washington
Nails Repeatedly Found in NE DC Bike Lane
Dozens of construction nails keep appearing in a bike lane in Northeast Washington where many residents suspect it’s deliberate. Framing nails – new and unused – keep appearing in the westbound bike lane on Franklin Street NE between 10th and 7th streets. The bike lane, which runs...
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser concerned over deputy mayor's actions
ARLINGTON, Va. - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told FOX 5 on Friday that she has "some concerns" about the interaction between D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice and an Arlington Gold's Gym trainer. Earlier this week, Chris Geldart was charged with assault and battery and now questions are...
Washington Examiner
DC decriminalized fare-jumping, and you’ll never guess what happened next
“It’s disgusting,” Metro rider Larry Howard told a Washington, D.C., television station about the people he sees getting on Metro buses and trains without paying the fare. “You notice about every day, going to work and coming in.”. Howard is right. You can hardly miss all the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5dc.com
Concerns arise over DC's deputy mayor living outside the District
FOX 5 released an exclusive video of D.C.'s deputy mayor of public safety and justice allegedly assaulting a man in a Gold's Gym parking lot. Arlington police revealed Chris Geldart is of Falls Church, Virginia and people are now raising concerns about why a government official is living outside the District.
dcnewsnow.com
Deputy Mayor from DC Accused of Grabbing Person by Throat in Virginia
The Arlington County Police Department said Christopher Geldart, 53, was accused of grabbing someone by the throat after the door of Geldart's vehicle hit another vehicle and a fight started. Geldart serves as the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice in Washington, D.C. Deputy Mayor from DC Accused of...
NBC Washington
Dozens of Fired Officers Allowed Back on DC Police Force: Auditor
Dozens of D.C. police officers who were fired were let back on the force, according to a report from the D.C. auditor. According to the review, the alleged bad cops have collected millions in backpay from taxpayers over the past five years. “The bottom line is that we’ve had people...
Hoya
Wards 7, 8 Open First Full-Service Grocery Store in Over a Decade
The fourth full-service grocery store to open east of the Anacostia River, the first in over a decade, recently welcomed its first customers last week. The stores will expand food access in Wards 7 and 8. The store, a franchise of the German retail grocery chain Lidl, is located in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Unused paint can be hazardous to the environment. Here's how to recycle it.
WASHINGTON — If you're doing some fall cleaning and come across unused paint, you don't want to just toss it in the trash and risk it ending up in a landfill. Leftover paint can be hazardous to the environment, so making sure it gets in the right hands is important.
smartcitiesdive.com
$100 monthly transit subsidy bill advances in Washington, DC
Last week, the District of Columbia city council’s Committee on Transportation and the Environment unanimously supported a bill that, if passed by the full committee, would put $100 on D.C. residents’ transit cards each month. The Metro for D.C. Amendment Act aims to increase ridership and shore up...
WTOP
Metro to begin cracking down on fare evaders with hefty fines
The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is cracking down on people who skip paying fares at the turnstiles and gates. After a monthlong advertising campaign and warning period through October, Metro Transit Police officers will issue citations to fare jumpers starting in November. D.C. has decriminalized fare gate evasion,...
WJLA
TRAFFIC ALERT | 38th Annual Army Ten-Miler Race to close several DC streets
WASHINGTON (7News) — The 38th annual Army Ten-Miler race takes place Sunday, Oct. 9, and D.C. area residents can expect an impact on their morning and afternoon commutes. Officials say the race begins at 7:50 a.m. on Route 110, crosses the Key Bridge into D.C., returns to Virginia via the 14th Street Bridge in the northbound I-395 HOV, and ends in the Pentagon reservation.
fox5dc.com
DC Council approves bill to end right turns at red lights in the District
WASHINGTON - The D.C. Council on Tuesday approved a bill that would ban drivers from making right turns at red lights in the District. Councilmembers approved the Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022 with a 12 to one vote during the legislative meeting. It now needs a mayoral review and a congressional review be becoming law.
Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area
The Anne Arundel County Police issued a warning to Marylanders to be on the lookout as scams involving EBT and SNAP benefits are becoming more prevalent. According to officials, there have been new claims that fraud in EBT food assistance programs and concern for the vulnerable is growing. “Law enforcement is seeing a brazen […] The post Warning: EBT and SNAP Program Scams Becoming More Prevalent In Greater Baltimore Area appeared first on 92 Q.
ggwash.org
Apples to hand grenades: Why transit fare evasion is an untimely distraction
One neat trick to detract attention from an urgent but complicated crisis is to wave around evidence of a different problem that seems easier to solve with a ready-made culprit. That’s how a new WMATA campaign targeting fare evasion, amidst a slew of recent stories, will sap limited public and political attention away from serious transportation issues in the Washington region and keep us from solving more urgent problems—like WMATA’s budget gap and reckless driving.
fox5dc.com
Woman struck by train prompts delays on Metro's Red Line Thursday afternoon
WASHINGTON - Metro riders can expect delays Thursday afternoon after a woman was struck by a train at the Friendship Heights station. Officials say the incident happened around 5:23 p.m. at the station located at 5337 Wisconsin Avenue. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said on Twitter that they are actively...
Comments / 0