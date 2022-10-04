ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Augusta Free Press

Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal

The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
cardinalnews.org

Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?

On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
NORFOLK, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia has new unclaimed property program

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
VIRGINIA STATE
helpmechas.com

Soon – Air Carrier To Start New Non-Stop Service From City In Hampton Roads Area

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Early 2023 will see the start of nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Bright yellow aircraft from Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) are arriving at Norfolk International Airport as part of the new fleet (ORF). Beginning in March 2023, the airline will provide low-cost, daily flights for people in southeast Virginia to enjoy the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Axios

How much Virginians tip at restaurants

When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
