Augusta Free Press
Virginia Port Authority sells three cranes, saves cost of removal
The Virginia Port Authority successfully sold three ZPMC Post Panamax ship-to-shore cranes and replacement parts. Fully operable, the cranes had been used to load and unload container ships at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal where port traffic slowed, and the terminal was closed because of the pandemic. When container operations were...
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
The history of the Commonwealth Corridor, a train that connected Norfolk to Charlottesville
NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia is currently served by 13 Amtrak regional and national trains that connect 21 rail stations. The system in the Commonwealth is one of the best revenue generators of its size for Amtrak. The problem is, it could be better. There’s a lack of east-to-west routes...
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Wells Theatre in Downtown Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — With more than a century of history in Downtown Norfolk, workers at the Wells Theatre believe some people loved this place so much, they never left. “The tales of the hauntings have been going on for as long as we’ve had folks in The Wells,” said Ryan Clemens, the lead resident teaching artist with the Virginia Stage Company.
What the end of rent relief means for Virginia tenants
Five-day eviction notices. Judgments for back rent that will take years to settle. Frantic searches for a new home in a historically tight rental market. These are what Virginia renters are facing as federal aid for tenants at risk of eviction dries up and the state’s rent relief program winds down.
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia has new unclaimed property program
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of the Treasury Unclaimed Property Division has launched its new KAPS program and website to manage the administration, reporting and claiming of unclaimed property, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who says, “This new user-friendly website makes it easier for citizens to identify and more quickly claim their unclaimed property.”
helpmechas.com
Soon – Air Carrier To Start New Non-Stop Service From City In Hampton Roads Area
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Early 2023 will see the start of nonstop flights to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando. Bright yellow aircraft from Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) are arriving at Norfolk International Airport as part of the new fleet (ORF). Beginning in March 2023, the airline will provide low-cost, daily flights for people in southeast Virginia to enjoy the Florida sun in Fort Lauderdale (FLL) and Orlando (MCO).
October is the deadliest month on Virginia roadways. Officials hope to lower the numbers.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on Aug. 18, 2022. Traffic deaths have been on the rise across the country and October is one of the deadliest months on Virginia's roads each year, according to the state Department of Motor Vehicles.
How much Virginians tip at restaurants
When Virginians eat out, we tip just under 20% on average. Driving the news: Virginia's tipping average was 19.2% in Q2 this year, ranking us 22nd in the country, according to Toast. Yes, but: According to our Axios Richmond unofficial survey of roughly 300 respondents, 96% self-reported that they tip...
3 things that cause major tidal surge concerns in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — The storm most definitely was not one for the record books, but it could have been. Of course, Hampton Roads has been through many hurricanes in the past and many nor'easters. So, what was it about Monday's projected tidal surge that made it so concerning?. When...
Will your house flood? Map shows hour-by-hour storm surge on Virginia coast
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
Want to know when fall colors will peak in Virginia? We've got you covered.
VIRGINIA, USA — Author's note: The video above is a science explainer on why leaves change colors from October 16, 2019. As the air becomes crisp and we begin to pull out our seasonal sweaters, we're reminded that fall has returned here in Virginia. If you're trying to pinpoint...
ffxnow.com
Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says
Fairfax County deserves more local authority, Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay says, calling Virginia’s Dillon Rule “increasingly more intrusive” in day-to-day operations. The Dillon Rule dictates that localities only have the authority to create laws, set guidelines, and wield power if the state expressly grants it...
Bay Journal
The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab
In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or travel there often and you also love to eat seafood whenever you go out with friends and family, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Virginia that have really good reviews and are recommended by both local people and travellers. No matter what kind of seafood you prefer, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
Southwest Virginia leaders ecstatic over potential nuclear reactor
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Southwest Virginia business and political leaders expressed excitement over the possibility of a nuclear reactor coming to the region. The nuclear push was announced Monday by Gov. Glenn Youngkin during the unveiling of his statewide energy plan. Youngkin wants a small modular nuclear reactor (SMR) built in Southwest Virginia, calling it […]
