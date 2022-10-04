Read full article on original website
'Come out and beat Texas' | North Texas man prepares for his 75th trip in a row to watch the Red River Showdown
PLANO, Texas — Walking up the sidewalk to Dudley and Ann Patterson's home in Plano, you kind of know what to expect. His devotion to the University of Oklahoma is painted on the front curb. But that is just the tip of a Norman, Oklahoma-sized iceberg. "I'm just dyed...
TCU vs. Kansas Prediction: First Place in the Big 12 Up for Grabs in Unexpected Matchup of Undefeated Teams
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Kansas Jayhawks (KU) Big 12 game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Not Ready For Football Fans
A hot sun beamed down on the turf of Ford stadium during the Sept. 24 football game against the TCU Horned Frogs, one of SMU’s biggest rivalries. The intense 99 degree heat in the sun-drenched stands was just one of the issues fans contended with. The game also saw record crowds, congested parking, and crowded hallways.
Texas, Oklahoma governors continue barbecue bet tradition with 2022 Red River Showdown
DALLAS — In traditional fashion, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt are going head to head for the Red River Showdown. In recent years, the governors have taken to Twitter to announce a friendly bet with each other ahead of the big game in Dallas. This...
FC Dallas unveils player tunnel mural created by Dallas artist
FRISCO, Texas — FC Dallas and Socios.com unveiled a brand new art installation – created by an iconic Dallas artist – in the players' tunnel at Toyota Stadium on Friday. The mural was made by muralist Tex Moton, who was born and raised in Dallas and has been integral in the city's art scene for decades. He has produced some of the most Instagrammable murals across Dallas-Fort Worth, including the “Welcome to Dallas” mural in Deep Ellum and the Texas Rangers’ “Home Team” mural at Globe Life Field.
Ranked DFW High School Football Teams Recap: Week 6
As we pass the midway point of the Texas high school football regular season, the top-ranked teams from the DFW area continue to show why they are highly ranked. Once again, all ranked teams from the DFW area won their Week 6 district matchup except for one, who lost to another ranked team. In 5A Div. II, Colleyville Heritage was ranked No.5 before falling to No.8 Grapevine, now the new No.5 team in the classification’s rankings.
Top 5 Ways to Piss Off a Native Texan
Giving those of you who are new to the state some things that really irritate us. This is probably the most egregious act of all. Pee-Cans are what we would call a porta-potty at the fair. The proper Texas pronunciation of pecan is [puh-KAHN]. 2. Giving us a glass of...
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
High School Football Scoreboard
Flower Mound and Plano East slugged it out on Friday night, with the Jaguars finally scoring a knockout to earn their first victory of the season, defeating the Panthers by 17 points. East got on the board first for a 7-0 lead, but the Jaguars made it 7-6 when Yale...
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
Did your Texas lottery tickets win Wednesday night? 2 $25,000 winning tickets sold in Dallas & Houston
It seems you may need to check your Texas Lottery tickets from Wednesday after two winners in the Lone Star State decided to channel their inner Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys undefeated starting quarterback) by getting some nice wins.
Longtime Dallas restaurant III Forks finds home in Frisco
The filet mignon comes in two sizes, a 6 oz. ($51) and an 8 oz. ($54), with an optional Parmesan crust for $9. The filet is served with whipped potatoes, sugar snap peas, off-the-cob cream corn, ripe tomatoes and spring onions. (Courtesy III Forks) Chris Vogeli, executive chef of III...
Study Finds Two Texas Cities to be Among Those That Swear the Most
There are a bunch of potty mouths in this state (and I can neither confirm nor deny that I’m one of them). After spending five years in the United States Navy, I’m very numb to cussing. In fact, I totally had to unlearn the sailor vocabulary after I got out. Seriously – it was totally acceptable for an instructor to drop f-bomb after f-bomb while teaching a class when I was in.
4 to Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 7
Welcome to 4 to Watch, where each week we preview four of the top high school football games in DFW. Keller (5-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (5-0) A matchup of two undefeated teams in 6A District 4. Keller has seen huge improvement from last fall's 6-5 finish. The Dragons have lost 5 games total over the last four seasons. A win for the Indians would be one of the biggest in school history.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex
It sure does pay to play even if you aren't a resident of the state you play in when it comes to the lottery.
Clay Jenkins Lied to Voters Former Mayor Alleges
Former Carrollton Mayor Matthew Marchant recently tweeted claims that sitting Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins misled the public regarding his past in a candidate questionnaire for the Dallas Morning News. “Here’s local media darling Clay Jenkins claiming he’s ‘the first in his family to go to college’ on his 2022...
This Texas city was named one of the least ‘green’ cities in the nation
Much of North Texas also ranked low based on 'green' living.
State Fair of Texas - What's new in 2022
New parade floats. New ways to dance. See what's new at Fair Park in Dallas during the 2022 State Fair of Texas.
Texas history: Miss USA, Miss Texas America are Asian American
DALLAS — For the primary time in state historical past, Texas is represented by Asian American girls at two of probably the most prestigious pageants within the nation. Miss USA is from Houston, and Miss Texas is from McKinney. WFAA spoke to Miss USA’s former professor on the University...
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
