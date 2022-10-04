It's going to be warm ahead of a cold front that moves through Friday evening. Highs Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. We will have clouds moving in ahead of the cold front. Some clouds overnight into Saturday. Lows will be in the 60s Saturday. Breezy at times. Small craft advisory possible Coast. Highs Saturday will still be warm in the mid 80s. You will notice lower humidity. Cooler Sunday morning. Lows in the 50s to low 60s. Sunny Sunday. Highs low 80s. Next rain chance looks to be Wednesday. It is abnormally dry. Depression 12 dissipates. Depression 13 forms in the Caribbean. It is forecast to become a storm Friday and a hurricane Saturday. Forecast landfall is late Saturday into Sunday along the Coasts of Nicaragua or Honduras.

