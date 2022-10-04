ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, GA

Post-Searchlight

Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair

Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
Post-Searchlight

Few Miles South pull crowd at Southern Philosophy

Tori Lund and Blake English may not be names you’re instantly familiar with, but after several recent performances in Bainbridge, there’s a good chance you know their sound. According to their bio, Few Miles South was created by Blakely local, Grammy-nominated producer/engineer, English, and Los Angeles native and...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WCTV

Envision Credit Union launches “Coats for Kids” campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Fall is here and Envision Credit Union is asking you to help kids stay warm against what the season brings. Envision’s “Coats for Kids” campaign is underway and running all month long and they are calling for donations of new kid’s coats of any size.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
TIFTON, GA
valdostatoday.com

LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities. Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.
VALDOSTA, GA
southgatv.com

Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival

ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALA-TV FOX10

Havana Reggae Fest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend. Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.
QUINCY, FL
wtxl.com

Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
southgatv.com

Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner

ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
ALBANY, GA
WMBB

Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

