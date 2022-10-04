Read full article on original website
Fall Festivities begin with return of Flint River Fair
Flint River Fair has arrived for its 2022 Fall stint at the Earle May Boat Basin in Bainbridge. Hosted by The Chamber of Commerce, the crowd steadily trickled in on Tuesday night as event goers looked to take advantage of the buy-one-get-one-free incentive on Unlimited Ride Wristbands. In previous years,...
City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'
With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.
Few Miles South pull crowd at Southern Philosophy
Tori Lund and Blake English may not be names you’re instantly familiar with, but after several recent performances in Bainbridge, there’s a good chance you know their sound. According to their bio, Few Miles South was created by Blakely local, Grammy-nominated producer/engineer, English, and Los Angeles native and...
Courtney Penton of Chiles High School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congratulations to Courtney Penton, a 9th-grade English teacher at Chiles High School, for being selected as the Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month for August 2022!. Courtney Penton was busy giving a quiz when we knocked on her door and surprised her with...
Morning Pep Rally visits Lowndes High School ahead of the Winnersville Classic
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -The sixth Morning Pep Rally of 2022 on The Good Morning Show featured the Vikings from Lowndes High School. Morning Pep Rally is a chance for local schools and the community to show their support for the hometown team ahead of that night’s football game. If...
Envision Credit Union launches “Coats for Kids” campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Fall is here and Envision Credit Union is asking you to help kids stay warm against what the season brings. Envision’s “Coats for Kids” campaign is underway and running all month long and they are calling for donations of new kid’s coats of any size.
Gadsden County tops Rickards for Soul Bowl victory
Gadsden County topped Rickards 35-24 Thursday night to claim bragging rights in the Soul Bowl.
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
LCS provides free shuttle service for Winnersville Classic
LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Schools will provide a free shuttle bus service for the Winnersville Classic. According to the Lowndes County Schools Facebook page, a free shuttle service will be provided by Lowndes County Schools for the Winnersville Classic. The shuttle will pick up fans before the game and drop them off after the game ends.
VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults
VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities. Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
Havana Reggae Fest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The Havana Reggae Fest would love to welcome you to the best Reggae Fest in the Big Bend. Mark your calendars for October 8, 2022 at the 5F Farms Event Center, located at 8583 Salem Road in Quincy, Florida Havana Reggae Fest celebrates Caribbean culture through family-orientated activities, music and dance.
One person injured during an assault near Jack McLean Park in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee police say a person was injured in an incident involving a weapon near Jack McLean Park Thursday night. The incident happened around 8:50 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Garfield Street. According to TPD, one person was injured and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening...
The Salvation Army launches the initiative “Socktober” to help those in need
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -As the weather gets colder, some local groups are asking for help keeping everyone warm and cozy. It’s “Socktober,” The Salvation Army and Leon County Sheriff’s Office are asking for donations of new socks and underwear. The donations will go to needy families.
Homeless veteran gets a second chance at life
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After a friendship started by chance, a life was changed forever. “I didn’t get to know him very well until I met him after he was attacked behind the building and a friendship sort of grew out of that circumstance,” says Thomas Bacot.
Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
Midnight basketball coming to five Albany rec locations on Friday
ALBANY — The “midnight basketball” concept originated in the 1990s as a way to give young men something to do and keep them out of trouble on the streets. And, in an example of what’s old is new again, the Albany Recreation and Parks Department is giving it a shot in 2022.
Jackson County judge helping Hurricane Ian survivors
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage across Southwest Florida. As the community grapples with the destruction, people from all over are doing what they can to aid recovery. Jackson County Judge, Wade Mercer, wants to do what he can to help those helping others. “We’ve been put in contact with a fireman […]
Man accused of Tallahassee bookstore stabbing seeks psychological evaluation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The case of a man accused of a stabbing at the Tallahassee Books-A-Million was back in front of a judge this week. John McFarland’s attorney filed a request to have him undergo a psychological exam to determine whether he “was insane at the time of the offense.”
City and County leaders call for southside homes and businesses to connect with sewer system
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey voiced their support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated areas of the count at a press conference Thursday morning. “As we move forward in the 21st Century it is important that we provide equal...
