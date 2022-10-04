Trick-or-treat (USAT photo) Everyone has their favorite candy they look forward to on Halloween. Does your top treat match the No. 1 selection in your home state? CandyStore.com used online shopping data from between 2010 and 2021 to determine which candy in each state (plus D.C.) was the most purchased to determine the answer to that very question. Check out the results below:Alabama (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Favorite: SkittlesAlaska (USAT photo) Favorite: Sour Patch Kids Arizona (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Favorite: Hershey Kisses Arkansas (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Favorite: ButterfingerCalifornia (Getty Images) Favorite: Reese’s Cups Colorado (USAT photo) Favorite: Hershey Kisses Connecticut (Almond Joy) Favorite: Almond Joy Delaware (Photo by Michael...

