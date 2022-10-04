ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
EL PASO, TX
truecrimedaily

New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

D.A.’s office accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief. The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family. ABC-7 spoke to a former The post Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
krwg.org

Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover

BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
ROSWELL, NM
KTSM

Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Seven illegal people found hiding inside Isla Mujeres home

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Seven undocumented Cuban nationals were arrested after found hiding inside a private home. The location operation took place Tuesday afternoon. It was around 3:00 p.m. when island authorities located the small iron gate that lead to the home where they were hiding. The Mexican Navy,...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Fire Investigation in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Report: DA’s Office intimidated witness in Walmart shooting case

EL PASO, Texas -- The latest filing in the state case of the Walmart shooting contains strong allegations of wrongdoing -- but none of them against accused gunman Patrick Crusius. A findings report by a court-appointed lawyer for the family of a Walmart shooting victim implicates El Paso District Attorney...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police identify motorcyclist killed Sunday night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One dead after shooting at Border Patrol Station

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who was a detainee has died after being shot at an East El Paso Border Patrol station, according to the FBI.  “FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team were deployed to the Station. One person was taken into custody and was transported to a local […]
EL PASO, TX
