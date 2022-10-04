Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Related
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
EPPD responds to robbery in Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Units are currently responding to the 6500 block of Alameda concerning a robbery. The investigation is ongoing, and the story will be updated as we receive more information. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or […]
19-Year-Old Eddie Duran Injured After A Single-Vehicle Crash In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
Police reported a single-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Tuesday evening. The crash happened at Walter Jones and Global Reach around 6 p.m. A preliminary investigation reveals Eddie Duran, 19, was driving a [..]
KVIA
Police say speed contributed to serious collision north of El Paso Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- A 19-year-old who lost control of his vehicle veered into a trailer traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 19-year-old Eddie Duran of Central El Paso drove eastbound on Walter Jones in the right lane on Tuesday around 6:06 p.m. Investigators say Duran was speeding, lost control of his car, veered to the right, struck a curb then crossed into the westbound lanes of Walter Jones before colliding with a trailer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Mexico man convicted of killing 2-year-old after fleeing to Mexico
ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (TCD) -- A 37-year-old man has been convicted in the death of a 2-year-old boy after fleeing to Mexico and being apprehended near the U.S.-Mexico border. Ricardo Soto inflicted physical injuries upon the toddler, Jeremiah Nevarez, the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office announced in a news release. On June 7, 2018, Nevarez was found unresponsive and was transported to Children’s Hospital at University Hospital in El Paso, Texas, to treat a skull fracture on the left side of his head, the Alamogordo Daily News reports. Upon the toddler’s arrival, he had minimal brain activity. The toddler eventually succumbed to his injuries.
D.A.’s office accused of impersonating Walmart shooting victim’s family
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Who is impersonating the Walmart shooting victim’s family? The latest court filing alleges district attorney Yvonne Rosales and her legal counselor are behind it, implicating the breaking of the gag order put in place for the Walmart case. Thursday morning a court filing signed by attorney Justin Underwood, appointed to […]
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
KVIA
Las Cruces man accused of shooting wife and shooting at police accepts plea and sues city
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man accused of shooting his wife and shooting at police has agreed to a plea deal and is suing the city seven months after the incident. Julian Valenzuela's attorney Kurtis Donisthorpe told ABC-7 Valenzuela entered a no contest plea to the top count of attempted murder. He pled guilty to three lesser charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, TEXAS -- A court filing Thursday alleging the District Attorney's office threatened family members of a Walmart shooting victim has a former district court judge in disbelief. The filing alleges the District Attorney's Office or a representative of the D.A's office used "Intimidation Tactics" against the Hoffmann family. ABC-7 spoke to a former The post Former District Court Judge says the DA should “disqualify herself”, from the Walmart shooting case appeared first on KVIA.
krwg.org
Several people injured after New Mexico school bus rollover
BENT, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say several people have been injured after a rollover involving a school bus in southern New Mexico. Roswell Independent School District officials say students from Mountain View Middle School were headed on a trip to Las Cruces on Wednesday morning when the bus left the road and went into a ditch. They say several people were taken to area hospitals for treatment of minor injuries but it's unclear if they were children or adults. New Mexico State Police say it’s not immediately known how many students were on the bus, how many were injured or how the rollover occurred about 4 miles (6 kilometers) east of Bent.
Victims in overnight shooting are ‘uncooperative,’ police say
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The victims in an overnight shooting in East El Paso are uncooperative, El Paso police say. El Paso police responded to a shooting at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One individual was transported to the hospital. Police have released no other information. For […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Seven illegal people found hiding inside Isla Mujeres home
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Seven undocumented Cuban nationals were arrested after found hiding inside a private home. The location operation took place Tuesday afternoon. It was around 3:00 p.m. when island authorities located the small iron gate that lead to the home where they were hiding. The Mexican Navy,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
School bus crash with injuries in New Mexico, police said
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash involving a school bus carrying eighth-grade students from a Roswell middle school to Las Cruces. Officials say the crash happened in southern New Mexico on US 70, west of Mescalaro. NMSP says there are injuries involved with the crash. A Facebook post […]
Fire Investigation in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at 4:31 am in central El Paso. It happened at the 5700 block of Alameda not far from the Fox Plaza Shopping Center. Nine Units are currently at the scene as well as Police. The fire has already been put out. The The post Fire Investigation in Central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
KVIA
Report: DA’s Office intimidated witness in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- The latest filing in the state case of the Walmart shooting contains strong allegations of wrongdoing -- but none of them against accused gunman Patrick Crusius. A findings report by a court-appointed lawyer for the family of a Walmart shooting victim implicates El Paso District Attorney...
Police identify motorcyclist killed Sunday night
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Monday, officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) identified the motorcyclist killed Sunday night in East El Paso and released new information on the wreck. According to EPPD officials, 38-year-old Martin De la Torre was eastbound on I-10 when investigators say he suddenly veered left, struck the median […]
KFOX 14
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
One dead after shooting at Border Patrol Station
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man who was a detainee has died after being shot at an East El Paso Border Patrol station, according to the FBI. “FBI El Paso’s Violent Crime Task Force and Evidence Response Team were deployed to the Station. One person was taken into custody and was transported to a local […]
95.5 KLAQ
El Paso, TX
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2