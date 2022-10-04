ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday October 4th

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

Temperatures continue to hang out in the 80s for afternoon highs across the region and most of the state. Temperatures are slightly cooler up in the Texas Panhandle as cold front moves slowly into the state. Tonight, overnight lows will fall back down into the lower to mid 50s. The past few days have seen those overnight lows drop below average by a few degrees.

The quiet pattern continues for the majority of the week ahead with the cold front moving into the area by the weekend, decreasing temperatures by a few degrees, but still lingering in the 80s for the weekend.

Next week, a slightly increase in the rain chances to start the week as those showers and storms have stayed off to the west and will begin to move into the region. Rain chances will stay fairly isolated to scattered throughout the start of the week.

