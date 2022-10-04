ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebree, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

Webster County woman life-flighted to hospital after crash

A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck spotted at Slaughters intersection

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
SLAUGHTERS, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Webster County, KY
Webster County, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Sebree, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Webster, KY
wkdzradio.com

Christian County Man Injured In Tractor-Trailer Rollover Crash

A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro shooting victim dies at hospital; man charged with murder

A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bac#Webster Co#St Rt
whopam.com

Two shot Friday night outside Greenville Road apartments

Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
14news.com

3 arrested in separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Person Thrown From Vehicle In Crash

A serious accident involving two cars in Warrick county shut down State Road 61 at Roeder Road Tuesday night for a few hours. The Warrick County Sheriff says one person was thrown from their vehicle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. There are no updates on the injuries...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Man shot by deputy out of hospital, charged with attempted murder

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
LOUISVILLE, KY
14news.com

Grand Jury indicts Owensboro woman accused of providing gun to minor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy