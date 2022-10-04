Read full article on original website
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says it dispatched deputies to the intersection of West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident on Friday morning.
A woman was flown to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Webster County, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to investigate a crash that happened around 3 p.m. on Thursday on US 41 in Webster County. KPS says its preliminary...
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – People can possibly expect a traffic delay if they are traveling close to the Webster County-Hopkins County line. Eyewitnesses tell us a wreck has occurred at the intersection of KY-138 and U.S. 41 in Slaughters. Kentucky State Police and the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office are working the accident. Eyewitnesses say they […]
The Mount Vernon Police Department collaborated with the Posey County Sheriff's Office in response to a hang-up 911 call in the 2900 block of Port Road at the McFadden Creek Bridge on Thursday.
A Christian County man was injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Nathaniel Owens was northbound when his truck went off the road and overturned into a field. Owens was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for...
SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
A shooting that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning turned deadly. The Owensboro Police Department said that officers were called to the area of West 10th Street and Western Court around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. We were told that the man's...
(WEHT) - The Daviess County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Owensboro on Thursday as 42-year-old Christopher Green.
Traffic was blocked off on part of North First Avenue in Evansville after a crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened in the area of North First Avenue and West Tennessee Street just before 1 p.m. on Friday. Dispatchers said that injuries were reported, but the extent of those injuries...
Two women were injured in a shooting Friday night outside the Woodland Heights Apartments on Greenville Road. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said detectives remained on scene early Saturday morning investigating after the call came in about 11 p.m. of one woman shot in the leg and another in the abdomen.
Owensboro Police say a suspect, identified as Keith Bryant, 33, of Sorgho, was located and detained a short time later.
There's an update to a deputy-involved shooting out of Daviess County, Kentucky. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says that 39-year-old Gregory Embry of Owensboro was arrested on Thursday morning after being released from the hospital. Embry was shot by a deputy in Daviess County after being accused of breaking into...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three men are facing charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police were called to three separate shots fired cases Thursday night in Evansville. Police records show the first was right around 10:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of S. Fares Avenue. Officers say...
44News received a video showing the moment Gloria Stepro's 14-year-old son was pushed to the ground being detained. "An officer struck my son three different times," said Stepro. Punching him near the back of his head while the others try to keep him on the ground. "The other officer put...
The Central City Police Department in Central City, Kentucky, says two people are facing felony abuse charges after two kids were found living in poor conditions with no power or water. CCPD says it started on Tuesday, when officers went to a home to check on the welfare and living...
A serious accident involving two cars in Warrick county shut down State Road 61 at Roeder Road Tuesday night for a few hours. The Warrick County Sheriff says one person was thrown from their vehicle. A medical helicopter was called to the scene. There are no updates on the injuries...
(WEHT) - The Warrick County Sheriff's Office is providing more details following a serious crash along State Road 61 near Roeder Road on Tuesday night.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say 39-year-old Gregory Embry has been arrested after he was released from the hospital in Louisville. They say Embry was shot by a deputy on September 23. [Previous: KSP: Police investigating after DCSO deputy shoots burglar]. Deputies...
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say 36-year-old Erica West was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury for Unlawfully Providing/Permitting a Minor to Possess a Handgun. She was arrested Thursday, then released from jail a short time later. Police say West intentionally provided a handgun to a minor. They...
A Posey County, Indiana woman has been sentenced to several decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing her husband in 2018. The Posey County Prosecutors Office says 49-year-old Peggy Higginson of Wadesville has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 2018 shooting death of her husband, Troy Higginson.
