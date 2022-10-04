ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history

Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside

The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
theadvocate.com

Wreckin' Rams surge in second half to run away from Sam Houston

MOSS BLUFF – Acadiana put 50 on the board for the third consecutive week as they pounded Sam Houston 50-16. And while the score looks like an absolute blowout, the Wreckin’ Rams didn’t put the game away until the second half. In fact, Sam Houston led the game early on and had multiple trips inside the red zone to potentially make the halftime score closer than the 21-10 scoreboard showed.
theadvocate.com

Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge

Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win over the Tigers.
theadvocate.com

Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn

Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
theadvocate.com

Catholic claims thrilling victory over Ascension after dramatic fourth quarter

NEW IBERIA - It may have been the play that saves Catholic High's season. Channeling Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and the Miami Dolphins in the 1982 AFC playoffs, Catholic High pulled off a hook-and-ladder play late in the fourth quarter that led to the go ahead touchdown as the Panthers opened District 7-2A play with a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Ascension Episcopal on Friday.
andthevalleyshook.com

4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU

LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
theadvocate.com

East Feliciana breaks free from Baker in second half

In its District 6-2A opener, East Feliciana trounced Baker on Friday night on the road 44-18. In the first half, Baker (3-3) drew first blood, dominated time of possession and held star tight end Trey’Dez Green to zero catches. The Buffaloes trailed by only two points at halftime. But...
theadvocate.com

LSU baseball returns Alex Milazzo, other players from injury in time for fall scrimmages

LSU catcher Alex Milazzo missed the majority of last season with a knee injury after the mid-February Shriners Classic, but will return for this weekend's fall scrimmages. “I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”
