Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
LSU Recruiting: Tigers Set for a Monstrous Weekend, Top Prospects in Town
LSU hosting a number of the state's top talents, bring in a few 2023 prospects to see their first game day in Tiger Stadium.
Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie
LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history
Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
theadvocate.com
Watch: Tennessee fans sing 'Rocky Top' as flight lands ahead of LSU matchup
Tiger Stadium may be sold out for Saturday morning’s matchup against Tennessee, but Volunteer fans are already making their voices heard. One Tennessee fan recorded an impromptu chorus of “Rocky Top”, the Osborne Brothers song adopted by the Volunteers, on a Thursday morning flight into New Orleans.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Carencro showed it's more than just a power rushing attack vs. Lafayette
The Carencro Golden Bears can throw the football. They possess a big, strong quarterback with a good arm in Chantz Ceaser and are blessed with a pair of talented freshmen at wide receiver in Chantz Babineaux and Kendrick Bernard. But what the Bears really like to do it run the...
atozsports.com
LSU’s Brian Kelly comments on the Tennessee Vols being a top 10 team
The LSU Tigers will host the Tennessee Vols on Saturday in Baton Rouge. It’ll be the first time the two teams have played in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Vols lost because they had 13 men on the field on what was supposed to be the final play of the game.
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
theadvocate.com
LSU receiver Chris Hilton expected to miss the rest of the season after shoulder surgery
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton underwent shoulder surgery Thursday and will miss the rest of the season, a source told The Advocate. Hilton, a redshirt freshman from Zachary, had made seven catches for 109 yards this year, including a 51-yard gain against New Mexico, as part of LSU's receiver rotation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Football Tweets Out Important Message Prior to 11 am Kickoff
LSU football will host Tennessee this Saturday in Tiger Stadium, but the announced time for kickoff was a bit discouraging for many fans. ESPN announced that the Tigers and Vols would kick off at 11 am this Saturday, before a sold-out Tiger Stadium. Sure, there's nothing like a Saturday night...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Christian opens district play with runaway win over Northside
The Northside Vikings continued to show some progress in their District 4-4A opener against powerhouse Lafayette Christian, but the visiting Knights still proved far too powerful in a 56-21 win on Friday at Viking Stadium. As usual, LCA quarterback Ju’Juan Johnson led the Knights’ offense effort with 265 yards and...
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana
The high school football season is in Week 6 in South Louisiana, and this will be the place to keep up with scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. Scotlandville-Central, Catholic-Liberty and Carencro-Lafayette are among the more intriguing games taking place Friday night. If you're having a...
theadvocate.com
Big game hunting? There is a lot to like about Zachary-Woodlawn, including ESPNU coverage
Few high school football teams play their district opener on national television. Thanks to the pregame hype, much is expected from those who do. Fourth-ranked Zachary (3-1) and Woodlawn (2-3) understand their District 4-5A game is where expectations and reality collide. Game time is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Woodlawn in front of an ESPNU audience.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Scotlandville and QB Zae Teasett make a statement in 4-5A with a strong showing vs. Central
Even though Scotlandville had an impressive win over Rummel a week ago, C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett felt the Hornets had something to prove. With Teasett passing for 269 yards and four touchdowns, Scotlandville did just that with a 53-27 victory over Central in a District 4-5A opener played Friday night at Central.
theadvocate.com
Wreckin' Rams surge in second half to run away from Sam Houston
MOSS BLUFF – Acadiana put 50 on the board for the third consecutive week as they pounded Sam Houston 50-16. And while the score looks like an absolute blowout, the Wreckin’ Rams didn’t put the game away until the second half. In fact, Sam Houston led the game early on and had multiple trips inside the red zone to potentially make the halftime score closer than the 21-10 scoreboard showed.
theadvocate.com
Special teams carry Cecilia to win over arch-rival Breaux Bridge
Special teams sometimes get put on the back burner behind offense and defense when it comes to the three phases of football. That wasn't the case Friday at Breaux Bridge, where the Cecilia Bulldogs made several big plays on special teams, and Ridge Collins scored four touchdowns in a 34-20 District 5-4A win over the Tigers.
theadvocate.com
Zachary uses strong ground game to run past Woodlawn
Zachary High School relied on its rushing attack to defeat District 4-5A foe Woodlawn 33-6 on the road Thursday night. In a game that featured four players committed to Southeastern Conference schools — two quarterbacks and two safeties — a pair of Broncos running backs stole the show. Junior Kameron Thomas and senior Camren Stewart combined to rush for 184 yards.
theadvocate.com
Catholic claims thrilling victory over Ascension after dramatic fourth quarter
NEW IBERIA - It may have been the play that saves Catholic High's season. Channeling Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl and the Miami Dolphins in the 1982 AFC playoffs, Catholic High pulled off a hook-and-ladder play late in the fourth quarter that led to the go ahead touchdown as the Panthers opened District 7-2A play with a 20-17 come-from-behind win over Ascension Episcopal on Friday.
andthevalleyshook.com
4-Star Lexi Zeiss Commits to LSU
LSU lands another one of its top targets in the class of 2024. 5-star Kaliya Lincoln committed to LSU last week. While College Gym News has Lexi Zeiss as a low-end 4-star recruit, the ratings are reflective of her performances up to June 2022 and won’t be updated until June 2023.
theadvocate.com
East Feliciana breaks free from Baker in second half
In its District 6-2A opener, East Feliciana trounced Baker on Friday night on the road 44-18. In the first half, Baker (3-3) drew first blood, dominated time of possession and held star tight end Trey’Dez Green to zero catches. The Buffaloes trailed by only two points at halftime. But...
theadvocate.com
LSU baseball returns Alex Milazzo, other players from injury in time for fall scrimmages
LSU catcher Alex Milazzo missed the majority of last season with a knee injury after the mid-February Shriners Classic, but will return for this weekend's fall scrimmages. “I think we finally got to the root of what was wrong, disappointing for him and for our team that we didn't get to that quicker last year, but he had a procedure very similar to Jordan Thompson’s,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said. “That obviously really affected Jordan and it was kind of the same thing – it’s why Alex couldn't bend. But we got it cleaned up, and he’s moving along.”
Comments / 0