Read full article on original website
Related
wbrz.com
Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home
ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
wbrz.com
Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on...
wbrz.com
Police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting in Walker
WALKER - A man who is suspected of shooting someone to death during a fight was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Walker Police say a fight between 27-year-old Marrece Felder and 23-year-old Landon Harper broke out around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets. Officers said the fight...
NOLA.com
Reserve woman fatally shot boyfriend's father through closed door during argument, authorities say
A Reserve woman who began "indiscriminately" firing gunshots into the door of a home during an argument with her boyfriend Saturday morning shot and killed his father, who was hit when at least one of the bullets pierced the door, according to the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrz.com
Police investigating Nicholson Drive motorcycle crash that left man dead
BATON ROUGE - Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding a crash that left a 22-year-old dead late last month. The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sept. 23 on Nicholson Drive at the Aster Street intersection. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an SUV was crossing Nicholson when the...
wbrz.com
Mother of slain toddler sues property owner, claims safety concerns at her rental home went ignored
BATON ROUGE - Months after a 3-year-old boy was killed by a stray bullet while lying in his bed, his mother is now suing the company responsible for overseeing the rental property where her toddler died. Tye Toliver filed the wrongful death lawsuit late last month on behalf of her...
brproud.com
Authorities searching for suspects accused of vehicle burglaries in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help. Detectives are looking into several vehicle burglaries that took place around the 31000 block of Dunn Rd. LPSO is providing a video and pictures to help with the search for several suspects. LPSO believes that...
LPSO asks for help in string of vehicle break-ins; knows type of stolen getaway car thieves were in
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in helping identify and locate the people who committed a string of vehicle break-ins recently. Deputies said unlocked cars in several subdivisions along Dunn Road near Creek Haven Lane in Denham Springs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash
DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray
Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Accused drug dealer booked for murder in 19-year-old's overdose death
ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death. The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose. Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to...
brproud.com
EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for band of car burglars accused of targeting upscale Denham Springs homes
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a band of car burglars seen breaking into vehicles outside upscale homes in Livingston Parish this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the thieves burglarized cars in subdivisions off Dunn Road in Denham Springs on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Surveillance from...
wbrz.com
Hammond home invaders attempted to execute 7-year-old; police say gun misfired
HAMMOND - In the aftermath of a violent home invasion in Hammond that left one man dead and his 12-year-old daughter fighting for her life, deputies say attackers attempted to kill a 7-year-old as well. Chief Jimmy Travis with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WBRZ that the assailants also...
theadvocate.com
Man arrested for beating twin brother to death at their home, Baton Rouge police say
A Baton Rouge man faces a second degree murder charge for beating his twin brother so severely at their Wallis Street home that he died after a days-long hospital stay, police said. Timothy Paul Pitts, 56, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Tuesday after his twin, Daniel Pitts,...
brproud.com
State police take over investigation into LPSO deputy accused of striking woman with car
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) has turned the investigation involving a deputy accused of striking a woman with his patrol unit over to the Louisiana State Police. According to the state police, 33-year-old Christina Estave was hit in the back end of her...
brproud.com
Woman accused of lying to deputies about hiding wanted man in home
BELLE ROSE, La. (BRPROUD) — Assumption Parish deputies arrested two people Thursday — a man wanted on felony charges in two parishes and a woman accused of lying to authorities about housing the wanted man. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies spotted a vehicle driven by a...
brproud.com
Arrest Report: Baton Rouge Police intervene after couple’s verbal spat escalates to violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – October has been recognized as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1989. Sadly, since that year, incidents of domestic violence continue to abound. In fact, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), every minute, about 20 people in the U.S. are physically...
Comments / 1