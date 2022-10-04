ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walker, LA

wbrz.com

Sheriff: 55-year-old charged with keeping a secret lab after drug bust at his home

ST. HELENA PARISH - A 55-year-old man was arrested after a drug bust at his home led law enforcement to discover his secret lab, among other things. The St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, along with State Police and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested 55-year-old Ivy Lee Watson on several drug-related charges after law enforcement conducted a search at his home.
wbrz.com

Police arrest man suspected of fatal shooting in Walker

WALKER - A man who is suspected of shooting someone to death during a fight was arrested Wednesday afternoon. Walker Police say a fight between 27-year-old Marrece Felder and 23-year-old Landon Harper broke out around 4 p.m. near the corner of Travis and Jim Tilley streets. Officers said the fight...
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

2 shot in Baton Rouge neighborhood Friday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were reportedly shot in the 3100 block of Elm Street Friday night. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Mike Chustz, spokesperson for East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Death investigation underway at park in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence and the coroner’s van at a park in Denham Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said a body was found in North Park, which is located on Eden Church Road and Lockhart Road.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's office silent after Livingston deputy's deadly crash

DENHAM SPRINGS - The mother of 33-year-old Christinia Estave is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed this summer when a Livingston Parish deputy slammed into her car on Range Avenue. Initially, the sheriff's office said that deputy was responding to a shots fired call but gave limited information...
WWL-AMFM

Two men arrested in drive by shooting in Gray

Terrebonne Sheriff’s Violent Crimes Detectives have arrested two men in connection with a shooting. Rontrell Leon Holmes, a 20-year-old man from Gray, and a 17-year-old juvenile were both taken into custody as part of their investigation.
GRAY, LA
wbrz.com

Accused drug dealer booked for murder in 19-year-old's overdose death

ZACHARY - An accused drug dealer was arrested and booked for murder following a 19-year-old's overdose death. The Zachary Police Department said they responded to a home on East Eagle Street and found a 19-year-old dead from a drug overdose. Investigators later determined Dalton Saucier, 23, sold the drugs to...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

EBRSO searching for suspects in overnight vehicle heist

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm around 1:10 a.m. on Friday, October 7. The alarm came from the Complete Collision Center located at 9848 Perkins Rd. EBRSO said, “Upon arrival, two vehicles fled from the Casa Marie Mexican Grill...
BATON ROUGE, LA

