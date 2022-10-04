Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett Talks Trash to Everyone, Including Mike Tomlin
PITTSBURGH -- You've got to love a quarterback who isn't afraid to talk back to 350-pound defenders, but what about one who brings that smack talk back to practice? For the Pittsburgh Steelers, that's their quarterback. Kenny Pickett had all of Acrisure Stadium fired up when he stood in the...
Countdown to Kickoff: Eagles at Cardinals
Cardinals TE Zach Ertz - After playing 123 games with the Eagles over nine seasons (2013-21), Ertz will face his former team for the first time. One of the top pass catchers in Philadelphia franchise history, Ertz set the Eagles' single-season record for receptions in 2018 (116) and ranks second all-time in career receptions (579) behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael. Ertz also scored the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII win vs. New England.
Dobbins Will Carry Ravens Running Attack With Hill Out
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens running back Justice Hill is one of the team's biggest surprises, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. However, Hill injured his hamstring last week against the Bills and has been ruled out for the Week 5 game against the Bengals. This means J.K. Dobbins, who...
NFC East Notebook: Previewing Week 5
The NFC East is off to a solid start in 2022. The Philadelphia Eagles remain the league's only undefeated team at 4-0. Behind them are the Cowboys and Giants, both with a 30-1 record but with the Cowbys having the head-to-head advatnage over New York. And in the rear is Washingon, who at 1-3 has lost their last three games.
Cowboys at Rams: What’s Wrong with QB Matthew Stafford?
FRISCO - What's wrong with Matthew Stafford?. The Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the same team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just eight months ago. ... and that is especially true of their quarterback. Granted it's still very early in the season, but the Rams are just 2-2,...
Why T.J. Hockenson May Be ‘Problematic’ for Patriots
Mike D'Abate covers the New England Patriots for Patriots Country. He answered five questions heading into the Lions-Patriots matchup at Gillette Stadium Sunday. 1.) How would you describe the start to the Patriots' 2022 season?. Mike D'Abate: New England’s 2022 season has seen its share of ebb and flow throughout...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs 49ers
Spread: 49ers -6.5 2 Star play on the 49ers covering: This will be tight for three quarters plus but similar to last week, the Panthers will let this one slip away late. The Panthers' offense has struggled to score all year and figuring things out against the league's top defense is very unlikely.
49ers vs. Panthers Preview/Prediction: Which Defense Will Prevail?
Back in the winners circle for the 49ers after tossing the Rams around on Monday Night Football. Now they have to refocus and set their sights on a short week against a lesser opponent across the country in the Carolina Panthers. Games like these, especially after a highly motivated matchup, tend to be a struggle for good teams.
T.J. Lang: Russell Wilson Is ‘So Fraudulent and Fake’
With Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the news following a difficult performance on national television, former Detroit Lions offensive lineman T.J. Lang took to the airwaves to share his thoughts on the signal-caller. Lang currently serves as the sideline reporter for 97.1 The Ticket during Lions games. He spent...
Patriots Release Mac Jones’s Status Ahead of Lions Matchup
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful and expected to miss his second straight game with an ankle injury, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports. Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe will likely make his first career start instead against the Lions. The Score’s Jordan Schultz first reported on Friday that...
Steelers Promote LB Ryan Anderson to Active Roster
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt's rehabilitation from a torn pectoral muscle is moving slower than expected and, with rumors swirling that he had suffered a setback, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated linebacker Ryan Anderson from the practice squad ahead of this week's game against the Buffalo Bills. Anderson has been on the...
No N’Keal Harry Yet but Bears Changes Could Be Coming
There could be alterations in personnel usage Sunday when the Bears play the Minnesota Vikings, one involving the offensive line and the other at wide receiver. One change they won't make at receiver is activating N'Keal Harry. The former Patriots receiver just began his 21-day window to be considered for return from injured reserve and looked good to Eberflus. However, he won't be active this week.
Seattle Coach Clint Hurtt: Seahawks Defense ‘Growing Pains’
The Seattle Seahawks are a team that has had its ups and downs this season, as the process of rebuilding is not one that happens overnight. They are coming off a 48-45 shootout win over the Detroit Lions where the offense was firing on all cylinders but the defense struggled to get any stops.
Inside the Injury Report for Eagles in Week 5
The Eagles' injury report is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium and here’s a closer look at it. Jake Elliott. The kicker is out with a right ankle injury, which occurred when Jacksonville’s Tyson Campbell ran into him during a field goal try last Sunday.
What roles do Chiefs plan for blast-from-past wide receivers Chris Conley, Marcus Kemp?
The signings of veteran receivers Chris Conley and Marcus Kemp to the Chiefs’ practice squad this past week have set the stage for a trip down memory lane. And the two moves say something about where the Chiefs are now. Both players were here before Patrick Mahomes became the...
A ‘Chip on His Shoulder’ Doesn’t Slow D-Lineman
NASHVILLE – Mario Edwards Jr. was not in Jacksonville for long. Whatever happened in those three-plus weeks, though, was good for the Tennessee Titans. That is the only conclusion defensive coordinator Shane Bowen could draw after Edwards, an eighth-year veteran, made his Titans debut last Sunday at Indianapolis. “I...
Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report reflects three players who've received game designations. Wide receiver Keenan Allen has been ruled out for the fourth consecutive game as he nurses a hamstring injury. Wide receiver Joshua Palmer, who's dealing with an ankle injury, and kicker Dustin Hopkins, who has discomfort in his quad, are both considered questionable for the Week 5 game in Cleveland.
Patriots-Lions Injury Report Breakdown: Mac Jones, Jonnu Smith Status?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Detroit Lions have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 5 showdown in Foxboro. The Pats and the Lions are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 9. at 1 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium, which will be adorned in nostalgic ‘Pat Patriot’ regalia.
Seven Steelers Defenders Open Bills Week With Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers defense has taken a blow in recent weeks and it's adding up as they begin preparation for the Buffalo Bills. As the team released their first injury report of Week 5, seven defenders were list - three of which did not practice. Cornerbacks Ahkello Witherspoon...
Bryan Cook scored double points in KC Chiefs’ grading system this week. Here’s why
Bryan Cook sent a man sailing. And then he earned kudos in the Kansas City Chiefs film room. Yes, KC special teams coach Dave Toub was pretty fired up after seeing replays of Cook’s kickoff return block against Tampa Bay, as between the hashes on the 30-yard line, he lifted one Buccaneer off the ground and then sent him colliding into one of his teammates during the first quarter on Sunday.
