Man struck, killed while walking on freeway on-ramp near Grantville neighborhood

A 26-year-old man died after he was hit by a car while walking along a freeway on-ramp near the Grantville area of San Diego Monday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

The man was walking in the lanes of the on-ramp to Interstate 8 from northbound Fairmount Avenue at about 9:20 p.m. when an unknown vehicle hit him, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said in a news release.

The vehicle continued onto I-8 without stopping, Matias said.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Officials don't know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident, Matias said.

The CHP is investigating the incident. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (858) 293-6000.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .