ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pennsylvania human remains identified as missing teen from 1960s cold case

By George Stockburger, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TozLE_0iMBkBhP00

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. ( WHTM ) – The Pennsylvania State Police say human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier.

State Police say the remains were identified as 14-year-old Joan Marie Dymond, who disappeared on June 25, 1969. The remains were discovered in November 2012 on the grounds of a former coal mining operation in Newport Township.

Officials had previously identified the remains as Jane “Newport” Doe after she was discovered by individuals digging in a trash-filled depression in the ground. Lab results indicated a high probability she died in the late 1960s and State Police say she died of suspicious or foul play circumstances.

‘Torso killer’ linked to 1968 cold case murder at NY mall: sources

State Police say they are continuing to look for a suspect in connection to Dymond’s death.

“We never stopped pursuing answers, and this investigation remains very active,” said Captain Patrick Dougherty, commanding officer of PSP Troop P. “After 53 years, the family of Joan Marie Dymond very much deserves closure. We will do everything in our power to see that they have it.

The Criminal Investigation Unit at PSP’s Shickshinny station submitted the victim’s DNA profile to national databases for comparison to other profiles on record with negative results. The remains were later submitted to Othram, Inc. in March 2022 to undergo genetic genealogy testing, which was funded by the Luzerne Foundation.

Midstate city tops list of best small cities in America: Report

Othram, Inc. provided troopers with possible family members of Jane “Newport” Doe, including the family of Joan Marie Dymond, who provided DNA samples. When those samples were compared to the DNA profile of the remains found in 2012, lab results received earlier this month indicated the remains of Jane “Newport” Doe are the remains of Joan Marie Dymond.

Anyone with information regarding Dymond’s disappearance should call the Shickshinny station at 570-542-4117.

Personnel worked with and received extraordinary assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NAMUS), multiple forensic anthropologists, Beta Analytic, Inc., and Othram, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Truck chase from Collierville into MS ends with fiery crash, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A suspect reportedly rammed several Collierville Police and Marshall County deputy cars during a two-state chase that began with the theft of an American flag in Collierville. The incident started in Collierville at around 9:30 a.m. after an American flag was stolen from a home on Bailey Station Road. Collierville Police […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

East Alabama teen to face terror charge in Opelika fair shooting threat

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lafayette 18-year-old will face a terror charge after threatening to shoot Black people at the upcoming Opelika Fair.  On September 19, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a racially inflammatory post on social media threatening to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the Lee County Fair.  “The department takes […]
OPELIKA, AL
WJTV 12

Mississippi National Guard returns home after Ian response

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Twenty soldiers and airmen of the Mississippi National Guard (MSNG) completed their emergency response mission in Florida, October 6, 2022. The guardsmen left Mississippi September 29 for a week-long deployment in support of the Florida National Guard, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, and local civil and emergency response personnel during […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Cold Case#Violent Crime#Psp Troop P#Shickshinny#Othram Inc
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on “Fist City”

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Weed war: Medical marijuana competitors cry foul over Health Department’s response to company breaking rules

One of the largest operators in Mississippi’s fledgling medical marijuana industry did not follow state regulations, according to Department of Health documents obtained by Mississippi Today. But the department’s response so far — to write Mockingbird Cannabis LLC a letter listing “corrective actions” — has competitors crying foul. They say Mockingbird was allowed to grow […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Will Mississippi see high gas prices again?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are new concerns that gas prices will once again skyrocket after OPEC announced they would be cutting production. OPEC will begin cutting oil production by two million barrels a day beginning in November. The White House believes the decision was made to stop falling global oil prices. Gas prices were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Grassley a ‘no’ on Graham’s 15-week abortion ban

Sen. Chuck Grassley (Iowa), the most senior member of the Senate GOP conference, says he would vote against a national 15-week abortion ban sponsored by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) that has caused a political headache for fellow Republicans.   “I would vote ‘no,’” Grassley said at a televised debate Thursday night with his Democratic election […]
IOWA STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

40K+
Followers
21K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy