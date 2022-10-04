ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc45.com

Samaritan's Purse brings aid to Florida and inspires some in Greensboro

Samaritan's Purse has stepped up to pick up the pieces in Fort Myers, Englewood, and Punta Gorda. “Right now our main focus and priority is to get tarps on top of roofs, get people dried in so they have a safe dry place to live, remove trees,” said Samaritan's Purse Program Manager John Schultz," at that point then we are working on mudding out homes.”
FORT MYERS, FL
abc45.com

Beloved K-9 Partner Passes Away

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police posted on their Facebook earlier today that one of their K-9 member Morgan has died. the department says she had suddenly gotten ill and passed away sometime yesterday. Morgan served with law enforcement for over four years. She was trained to detecting narcotics, tracking and apprehending. The department also mentions her love for demonstrating her skills in front of children when they would visit local schools.
REIDSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

NC Attorney General visits Northern Elementary school

Greensboro — As social media continues to grow the concern for children’s internet safety grows as well. Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with 5th graders at Northern Elementary School on the importance of internet safety. “We know they’re going to be online, we know they’re going to be...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Winston-Salem postpones vote to restore historic homes

The Triad Cultural Arts Organization wants to make two shotgun homes into historical monuments. Group members say the homes are more than a hundred years old and they represent the community. Winston-Salem City Council has postponed a. vote on the measure until next month. The Triad Cultural Arts organization brought...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
abc45.com

Unsolved Greensboro Homicide Reward Now $5,000

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 29 at 8:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 823 Glenwood Ave and located Camren Cole. Cole, 19, died from his injuries, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Parking Advisory for Carolina Classic Fair, Wake Forest Football

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturdays are always busy days at the Carolina Classic Fair, in addition to being big gamedays for Wake Forest football. If you are planning on attending the Carolina Classic Fair or the Wake Forest vs. Army football game on October 8, please plan on arriving early to either event.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wspd#Crime#Police
abc45.com

One Arrested in Circle K Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Theft

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to John Glenn Road in Sophia for a reported breaking/entering and theft. Upon arrival, the caller reported items taken and gave information on a possible location of the stolen property. The deputy contacted the Criminal Interdiction Team and responded to the address given on US Hwy 311.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Water boil advisory extended in Reidsville

A water main pipe was punctured yesterday by a construction crew. Since then residents on the city's water supply have been asked to boil their water. That order was supposed to expire at noon today, but the order has been extended until noon tomorrow. In a new press release officials...
REIDSVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
abc45.com

New cars in Greensboro selling 10% over MSRP

Greensboro is seeing new cars sell for around 10% above the manufacturer's suggested price according to iseecars.com. Some cars like Jeep Wranglers and Ford Broncos are selling nine to 13 thousand dollars above MSRP while more affordable models sales have not seen such a dramatic rise in sales price. Shortages...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy