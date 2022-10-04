REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police posted on their Facebook earlier today that one of their K-9 member Morgan has died. the department says she had suddenly gotten ill and passed away sometime yesterday. Morgan served with law enforcement for over four years. She was trained to detecting narcotics, tracking and apprehending. The department also mentions her love for demonstrating her skills in front of children when they would visit local schools.

REIDSVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO