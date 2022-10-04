Read full article on original website
Samaritan's Purse brings aid to Florida and inspires some in Greensboro
Samaritan's Purse has stepped up to pick up the pieces in Fort Myers, Englewood, and Punta Gorda. “Right now our main focus and priority is to get tarps on top of roofs, get people dried in so they have a safe dry place to live, remove trees,” said Samaritan's Purse Program Manager John Schultz," at that point then we are working on mudding out homes.”
Beloved K-9 Partner Passes Away
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — The Reidsville Police posted on their Facebook earlier today that one of their K-9 member Morgan has died. the department says she had suddenly gotten ill and passed away sometime yesterday. Morgan served with law enforcement for over four years. She was trained to detecting narcotics, tracking and apprehending. The department also mentions her love for demonstrating her skills in front of children when they would visit local schools.
NC Attorney General visits Northern Elementary school
Greensboro — As social media continues to grow the concern for children’s internet safety grows as well. Attorney General Josh Stein spoke with 5th graders at Northern Elementary School on the importance of internet safety. “We know they’re going to be online, we know they’re going to be...
Winston-Salem postpones vote to restore historic homes
The Triad Cultural Arts Organization wants to make two shotgun homes into historical monuments. Group members say the homes are more than a hundred years old and they represent the community. Winston-Salem City Council has postponed a. vote on the measure until next month. The Triad Cultural Arts organization brought...
Greensboro Police stand on top of Chick-fil-A to raise money for NC Special Olympics
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Members of the Greensboro Police Department stood on top of the Chick-fil-A on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro Wednesday for a good cause. The event is a fundraiser for the North Carolina Special Olympics. The organization provides year-round sports, health and wellness for athletes of all ages...
Unsolved Greensboro Homicide Reward Now $5,000
GREENSBORO, N.C. — On September 29 at 8:50 p.m., Greensboro Police responded to a shooting at 823 Glenwood Ave and located Camren Cole. Cole, 19, died from his injuries, and his death is now being investigated as a homicide. If you know the identity of the individual(s) involved or...
Dudley High School student killed in homicide on Rollins Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say a Dudley High School student is dead after he was shot and killed in a Greensboro neighborhood. "I basically just hope that we can do something to stop all this crime," said a former neighbor. Greensboro Police say 17-year-old Jazar Harper was shot and...
Parking Advisory for Carolina Classic Fair, Wake Forest Football
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturdays are always busy days at the Carolina Classic Fair, in addition to being big gamedays for Wake Forest football. If you are planning on attending the Carolina Classic Fair or the Wake Forest vs. Army football game on October 8, please plan on arriving early to either event.
One Arrested in Circle K Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
Two Arrested in Randolph County Theft
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday, Randolph County Sheriffs responded to John Glenn Road in Sophia for a reported breaking/entering and theft. Upon arrival, the caller reported items taken and gave information on a possible location of the stolen property. The deputy contacted the Criminal Interdiction Team and responded to the address given on US Hwy 311.
Water boil advisory extended in Reidsville
A water main pipe was punctured yesterday by a construction crew. Since then residents on the city's water supply have been asked to boil their water. That order was supposed to expire at noon today, but the order has been extended until noon tomorrow. In a new press release officials...
Greensboro Swarm extends lease with Coliseum, announces naming deal with Novant Health
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm has announced its extending its lease with the Greensboro Coliseum along with a naming rights deal with Novant Health. "At the end of the day, we knew how important Greensboro is to us," said Steve Swetoha, Greensboro Swarm head president. It's been a...
New cars in Greensboro selling 10% over MSRP
Greensboro is seeing new cars sell for around 10% above the manufacturer's suggested price according to iseecars.com. Some cars like Jeep Wranglers and Ford Broncos are selling nine to 13 thousand dollars above MSRP while more affordable models sales have not seen such a dramatic rise in sales price. Shortages...
