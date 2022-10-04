Read full article on original website
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
Delaware County Sheriff’s officials are investigating a horrific crash which, at this point, (September 29) is not said to have resulted in any deaths. Sheriff’s Deputies were called with a report of a serious, two-car Motor Vehicle Accident on Covered Bridge Road in the Town of Sidney on Tuesday, September 26.
Norwich Man Accused of Stabbing Two During Dispute in Otselic
New York State Police say a Norwich man is accused of stabbing two people in Chenango County during the course of a domestic incident. 22-year-old Corey Sawyer is charged with two counts of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, which is a Class A felony, two counts of Assault in the Second Degree, which is a Class B felony and four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
