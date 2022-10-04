WV Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 25

01-06-16-17-24-25

(one, six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-five)

Daily 3

3-4-4

(three, four, four)

Daily 4

1-1-0-4

(one, one, zero, four)

Mega Millions

15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2

(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 353,000,000

