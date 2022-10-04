Michael Jackson Thriller documentary in production ahead of 40th anniversary: Report



F ans of the King of Pop will be thrilled by this news.

As the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's 1982 smash hit album , Thriller, approaches, the artist's estate, partnered with Sony Music Entertainment, is producing a documentary about its production and legacy.

The album is the first ever to be certified 30 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America and won eight Grammy awards after receiving 12 nominations, setting a record at the time.

Jackson is one of the bestselling artists worldwide, and Thriller is likewise one of the bestselling albums of all time.

Cliff Schiappa/AP In this 1988 file photo, Michael Jackson leans, points, and sings during the opening performance of his 13-city U.S. tour in Kansas City, Missouri.

The album featured evergreen hits like “Beat It” and “Billie Jean," along with its title track.

According to Billboard , the documentary will feature unseen footage as well as interviews. It will focus on the creation of the album and its impact on pop culture. The film will further examine the phenomenon of Jackson's superstardom and his lasting effects on fashion, dance, and music, among other things.

“The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar, who composed memorable songs, sang beautifully and reached the highest level of on-stage performance,” said Nelson George, the film's director. “The album, and the short films they inspired, created a new template for marrying music and image. It’s been a privilege to explore this extraordinary album and revisit its magic.”

Matt Sayles/ASSOCIATED PRESS A worn and signed "Thriller" Jacket and other items that belonged to Michael Jackson are seen at Julien's Auctions.

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller marked a momentous and pivotal moment in both music and pop culture around the world,” the president of premium content at Sony Music Entertainment, Tom Mackay, said of the project. “We’re excited to expand the estate’s documentary collection with our upcoming film and look forward to sharing it with fans around the world.”

Sony will distribute the film, which is executive produced by John Branca and John McClain, who are co-executors of the Jackson estate, and produced by Colin Hanks and Sean Stuart from Company Name, per Billboard .