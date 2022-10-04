This story is 100% not true. I happened to know for a fact where Bundy's remains are, Washington is correct, cascade mountains False. I know this because my Mother was working at the cemetery where his ashes were received at the time. All the employees knew all about and had to keep it super secret not tell anyone out of fear of public protest & other people wanting revenge in desecrating the Cemetery, very bad for business if the public were to know about. This is the first time I've ever made a public comment about it, just strange for me to read a b.s. story that I happen to know the truth of the matter....sick of reading lies
We would have been happier had Florida kept him all to themselves👍
who cares they should have been private about where they scattered and nobody cares 😳🤔🧐🤨
Comments / 20