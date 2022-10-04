ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Fire burns attic above northwest Reno businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine what started an attic fire at a northwest Reno shopping center. The fire was reported just before 3:30 Thursday morning at Robb Drive and Mae Anne Avenue. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Crews knock down fire at northwest Reno shopping center

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in a northwest Reno shopping center early Thursday morning. The fire happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities say the started in the attic above YogaSix and Pizza Guys on Mae Anne and Robb Drive.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Top 25 places to eat in Reno-Tahoe

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Yelp's Michael Tragash joined Fox 11's Chris Murphy to talk about the Top 25 places to eat in the Reno-Tahoe area. This week's restaurant is Scoups Ice Cream & Soup Bar. It's #23 on the list and located in Carson City.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

McCarran and 4th intersection closed while NHP investigates crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A crash just before 8:00 pm. on North McCarran Blvd. and 4th St. has prompted emergency crews to close down the intersection in all directions Friday night. The Sparks Police Department (SPD) has asked the public to avoid the area while...
SPARKS, NV
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Illegal sideshows draw large crowds to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The intersection of Lakeside and McCarran is just one of many locations with tire marks all over it as a result of sideshows that happened this past weekend. The Instagram account @775sideshows encouraged people from northern California and Portland to come to Reno to either spin...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

City of Incline Village questions answered at town hall

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Incline Village Crystal Bay Community & Business Association hosted a town hall meeting at the Chateau on Tuesday, Sept. 27, to present updates on the latest efforts to incorporate into a city. The meeting went over many of the key aspects of what becoming...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
2news.com

Power restored to most in southwest Reno, cause under investigation

Power has been restored to most NV Energy customers in southwest Reno. The outage lasted multiple hours. NV Energy has not released a cause for the outage. ---------------------------------------------------------- Original Story:. NV Energy is reporting that over 2,200 customers are without power in southwest Reno Friday morning. According to NV Energy,...
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

10-year sentence in third felony DUI for Tahoe man

STATELINE, Nev. — A Lake Tahoe man, who was sentenced Tuesday to 3-10 years in prison after admitting to a third instance of felony driving under the influence, may face another charge out of the state of Maine. Brandon Allen Yauger, 48, has already served three straight years in...
STATELINE, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Secret Witness offering reward for Sparks robbery suspect

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 11:30 a.m.: Secret Witness is now offering a reward of $1,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a man responsible for robbing a 7/11 in Sparks. They encourage you to call or text them at 775-322-4900. You can remain anonymous. Police...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

N McCarran and 4th Street Closed, NSP Investigating Crash

Nevada State Police is investigating a crash that happened at N McCarran Blvd. and 4th Street in Sparks on October 7, 2022, around 7:45 p.m. The intersection is closed in all directions. We have a crew at the scene and are gathering more information. Developments will be posted here.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Casino demolition clears way for hospital expansion

STATELINE, Nev. (KOLO) - Demolition has begun at the former Lakeside Inn’s main casino building in Stateline. The site will be used for an expansion of Barton Health. “After 35 years, this is an emotional moment that marks a beautiful transition with limitless possibilities,” said Mike Bradford, former owner and CEO of Lakeside Inn. “Having the site transformed into a health system is the best imaginable outcome for us and for the community. It’s truly a win-win-win.”
STATELINE, NV
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Homeless man dies after vehicle vs pedestrian accident

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating after an early morning car crash claimed the life of a pedestrian. They say that around 8:00 a.m. in the area of East 5th street and Elko Street, a commercial vehicle was backing up when it struck a pedestrian in the travel lane.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Wadsworth man found guilty of stabbing man to death in 2018

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Wadsworth man was found guilty by a jury last week for murdering a man from Olinghouse in 2018, announced the Washoe County District Attorney on Thursday. 40-year-old Clayton Davis is facing the following:. Sentence term of 20 to 50 years.
WADSWORTH, NV
Record-Courier

Estate Homes on 5 Acres

At 4670 Old Clear Creek Rd in Carson City are 2.8 miles beyond Costco. The HUGE main home includes an INDOOR SWIMMING POOL and SPA.This BEAUTIFUL HOME must be seen. IN PERSON to be appreciated. TheReplacement cost for these two homes would be over $3,000,000.00!. Call STAR REALTY - DAVID...
CARSON CITY, NV
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Nevada

If you live in Nevada or wish to travel there soon, I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Nevada that are known for serving high-quality food and that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony hosting Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony is hosting its Annual Fall Fest Native American Craft Fair tomorrow, October 8, 2022. You can stop by any time from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow at the Gymnasium at Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, 34 Reservation Road in Reno, NV. Admission is free, but you must...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Lane And Shoulder Closures In Eastern Carson City

NDOT Crews will be closing some parts along Eastbound US-50 between North Lompa Land and Airport Road. The new 10-foot wide path is part of NDOT’s efforts to install Americans with Disabilities Act improvements on state highways; enhancing accessibility for all.
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

Above Average Water Year

Northern Nevada and California are both still in a drought and could use some more rain and snow. On the plus side, Reno came out a head of the game in terms of our water year with nearly nine inches of liquid precipitation falling at the airport, which is 1.60 inches above normal or 122 percent of normal.
RENO, NV

