Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
WBTV
Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
16-year-old charged in the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 16-year-old has been charged in connection to the murder of a 28-year-old woman, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. On Aug. 22, Forsyth County EMS came to the 1000 block of East 17th Street on a service call. At the scene, an unconscious woman was discovered behind the home suffering […]
Utility worker seriously hurt in hit-and-run in Iredell County; driver charged, police say
CHARLOTTE — A utility worker was seriously injured Friday after being hit on Highway 150 at Perth Road in Mooresville by a white Dodge Ram flatbed dually truck that left the scene, police said. The driver of the truck, Andrew Terry, 18, of Georgia, was identified, arrested and charged.
abc45.com
One Arrested in Circle K Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
abc45.com
Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
Raleigh News & Observer
$20,000 reward offered in killing of a man found in a burning camper, NC sheriff says
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction after a man was killed in a camper engulfed in flames, Rowan County sheriff’s officials said Thursday. Michael James Mitchke, 57, of Salisbury, died in August as a result of homicide, according to a sheriff’s...
Iredell County deputy dies on duty at elementary school
Deputy Marty Joe Lewis experienced a 'critical medical incident' before passing away.
abc45.com
Dudley High School student killed in homicide on Rollins Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Authorities say a Dudley High School student is dead after he was shot and killed in a Greensboro neighborhood. "I basically just hope that we can do something to stop all this crime," said a former neighbor. Greensboro Police say 17-year-old Jazar Harper was shot and...
2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
abc45.com
Bar owner concerned for staff following nearby shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting outside a Downtown Winston-Salem bar early Wednesday morning has the owners considering changing the hours the bar is open. John and Kimberly Cain opened Second and Green Tavern nearly 10 years ago. Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to the bar to investigate a nearby shooting.
WXII 12
'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
Winston-Salem Police Department’s ShotSpotter helps officers get guns off street, save lives
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been a little more than a year since the Winston-Salem Police Department implemented the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system to reduce gun crimes in the city. From Aug. 2021 to Aug. 2022, there were 1,398 alerts. Of those, about 78 percent did not have a 911 call associated with them. That […]
abc45.com
Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
ourdavie.com
Man arrested after raid on Boone Lane residence
On Thursday, Sept, 9, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at a single-family residence at 150 Boone Lane, Mocksville. During the search, several kinds of illegal drugs were seized, along with two handguns and drug paraphernalia, according to a...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside Fox & Hound restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
8-year-old girl shot in Winston-Salem on playground, suspects wanted, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An 8-year-old girl was shot in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, and police are looking for four suspects, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 5:10 p.m., Winston-Salem officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Peace Court and Hope lane. Patrol officers arrived and found an 8-year-old girl who had […]
Elkin Tribune
Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing
Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Troopers: 4 high schoolers hurt after chase ends in crash in Hickory; driver killed
HICKORY, N.C. — A man was killed and four high school students were hurt in a deadly crash following a police chase Wednesday night in Hickory, troopers said. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the students were in the wrong place at the wrong time when the suspect crashed his car at the intersection of McDonald Parkway and Springs Road in northeast Hickory.
