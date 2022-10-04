ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davie County, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Concord police investigating fatal shooting at bus stop

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at a bus stop. Police said just before 5 p.m., they responded to International Drive NW near Corporate Drive NW after receiving reports that a person had been shot. At the scene, witnesses told police...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Concord man shot and killed, authorities searching for suspect

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord Police are investigating a homicide that happened at International Drive NW Friday at 4 p.m. The event happened at the 400 block of International Dr. Northwest near Corporate Dr. Northwest. According to authorities, witnesses saw a man come up to the bus stop on...
CONCORD, NC
abc45.com

One Arrested in Circle K Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — At approximately 4:30 a.m. today, Greensboro Police were called to a robbery at the Circle K on 621 Green Valley Road. Officers were able to arrest the suspect, Marsha Pritchett, 49, of Greensboro, without incident as she attempted to flee the scene. It was discovered that...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Juvenile Dead in Rollins St Assault

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thursday at 3:55 p.m., Greensboro Police arrived on the 700 block of Rollins Street for a gunfire report. One male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, a 17-year-old juvenile, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, where he died. The is no suspect(s) information at this time, as this is being investigated as a homicide. No further information is available at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

2 adults, 5 juveniles armed with loaded guns arrested in High Point at apartment complex, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) – High Point officers arrested two adults and five juveniles who were armed with loaded semi-automatic handguns at an apartment complex on Tuesday night. Around 8:05 p.m., officers responded to the Brentwood Crossing apartment complex, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Detectives were following up on information about […]
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Bar owner concerned for staff following nearby shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting outside a Downtown Winston-Salem bar early Wednesday morning has the owners considering changing the hours the bar is open. John and Kimberly Cain opened Second and Green Tavern nearly 10 years ago. Around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, police were called to the bar to investigate a nearby shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'These are just kids who helped me fix my car': Winston-Salem man recounts scary carjacking, assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was assaulted, held at gunpoint and carjacked by four juveniles after they helped him change a tire Sunday night. Luke Costello said he thought four minors were just being kind when they offered to help him fix the flat tire he got on Monmouth Street. So, after they fixed it, he wanted to help in return and offered them a ride.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc45.com

Arrests Made in Greensboro Hotel Robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Continued investigation of the Microtel Inn and Suites robbery from September 29 found connection to a robbery of an individual at the same location on September 24. Detectives have charged Jurel Fox, 33 and Melina Ann Cundiff, 43 with two counts of Robbery with a Dangerous...
GREENSBORO, NC
ourdavie.com

Man arrested after raid on Boone Lane residence

On Thursday, Sept, 9, at approximately 4 p.m. deputies from the Davie County Sheriff’s Office executed a drug search warrant at a single-family residence at 150 Boone Lane, Mocksville. During the search, several kinds of illegal drugs were seized, along with two handguns and drug paraphernalia, according to a...
MOCKSVILLE, NC
Elkin Tribune

Local Marine in coma following birthday stabbing

Cortlan Clark was arrested and is being held under a secured $125,000 bond, according to a release sent by Surry County Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt. He is charged with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
SURRY COUNTY, NC

