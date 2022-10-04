Read full article on original website
Related
Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
actionnews5.com
Advocates unsurprised, but outraged, by death at 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No transparency. Little accountability. Those who fight for an improved criminal justice system in the Mid-South said the Shelby County Jail has reached rock bottom. From meeting basic healthcare needs to providing proper supervision and security, prison reform advocates said Wednesday’s death of an inmate inside...
Victim named in fatal wreck involving Tennessee lawmaker
A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report.
Tennessee woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than 20 times what it has been for the 20 years she has lived there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion | A national search for a new MLGW CEO is unnecessary | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What initially appeared to be smooth sailing for Doug McGowen to become the next CEO of Memphis Light, Gas and Water, is turning out to be anything but smooth. Mayor Jim Strickland announced McGowen’s selection Wednesday to replace J.T. Young, who has taken another position with...
localmemphis.com
Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
Inc.com
5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less
If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
actionnews5.com
Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the Shelby County Clerk’s Office experienced a system-wide outage affecting all offices in the county Friday morning, customers were turned away Friday afternoon hours early for service. Several customers at the Shelby County Clerk’s office on Mullins Station said they were turned away at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localmemphis.com
Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
5 Tennessee Restaurants Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in Tennessee made the cut.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church. MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
‘It felt like a miracle’: Woman tries to scam Memphis church with free piano
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The offer was music to the ears of the Evergreen Baptist Church. “It felt like a miracle had happened,” said Beverly Cruthirds, a longtime member of the church. “Something that we really, really wanted had just been handed to us.”. A woman emailed the...
Elderly man with medical condition missing from Memphis, TBI says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man from Memphis. Neavery Anderson was last seen in a large jacket or bathrobe in the area of Cromwell Avenue early Friday morning. He was last seen on foot, according to...
Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MSCS hosts hiring fair for substitute teachers, clerical support, and more
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools is hiring. The district is calling all substitute teachers, nutritional service techs, clerical support, HVAC professionals, and more to join their team. MSCS offers competitive wages and benefits, according to a release from the district. Interested applicants can attend a job fair Oct....
Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
WSMV
Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records. Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his...
Dozens of research animals found dead at University of Memphis, USDA says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis could get hit with a six-figure federal fine. This comes after dozens of research animals were found dead at the University of Memphis, according to the USDA. “No other laboratory in the United States has accumulated as many violations in a single...
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 3