Shelby County, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Reinventing Memphis' historic Melrose High School building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools broke ground on a planned project at the historic former Melrose High School building in Orange Mound. It's being promoted as a state-of-the-art, repurposed historic multi-use building. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said every community deserve an investment in its people and space. “You...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Advocates unsurprised, but outraged, by death at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - No transparency. Little accountability. Those who fight for an improved criminal justice system in the Mid-South said the Shelby County Jail has reached rock bottom. From meeting basic healthcare needs to providing proper supervision and security, prison reform advocates said Wednesday’s death of an inmate inside...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Shelby County, TN
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Shelby County, TN
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
localmemphis.com

Unknown substance fills storm runoff in Castalia Heights

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation is investigating the appearance of a substance in a Castalia Heights storm drainage. Residents and the district area councilwoman are concerned about the spill and whether it’s hazardous to community members. While the swell is fairly empty right...
MEMPHIS, TN
Inc.com

5 Cities Where You Can Rent a 1,300-Square-Foot Apartment for $1,500 or Less

If you've looked for a rental lately, or if you read the news, you likely know that home rents are rising in every state, reaching an average of $1,326 this year--and an average asking price of $1,900 for renters looking to move to a new place. That might be worrisome news if you're an entrepreneur trying to keep your living costs down while you start your business--or if you're concerned about affordable housing for your company's employees.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Customers turned away from Shelby County Clerk’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After the Shelby County Clerk’s Office experienced a system-wide outage affecting all offices in the county Friday morning, customers were turned away Friday afternoon hours early for service. Several customers at the Shelby County Clerk’s office on Mullins Station said they were turned away at...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Funeral held for TDOT employee killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation employee who died Sept. 30, 2022, after a car struck him on I-55 was laid to rest on Friday. Joseph Trent Johnson was a 33-year-old bridge inspector supervisor who is survived by a wife as well as three children, according to his obituary.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Mayor: No foul play in West Memphis funds audit

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis officials spoke out Thursday to allegations of mismanaging city funds. $7 million in city funds were apparently not reported back in 2019, but Mayor Marco McClendon dismissed those claims. He blamed the discrepancy on accounting errors and said all money was reimbursed to...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
WATN Local Memphis

MFD searching for arsonist after two fires in one day at vacant East Memphis church

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire investigators are searching for an arsonist after being called to two separate fires Thursday at a vacant East Memphis church. MFD said it responded to the first fire at Colonial Cumberland Presbyterian Church at 1500 S. Perkins Road about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. It took firefighters just over 15 minutes to bring the fire under control.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Child, adult injured in East Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a child and an adult were injured in a crash in East Memphis Friday afternoon. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Kimball Avenue and Echles Street at around 1:36 p.m. Police say an adult went to Regional One hospital in critical condition, while a child was taken to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Germantown High students speak out against ‘3G’ bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Parents are not the only ones fighting to keep three schools with the Germantown name under the Memphis-Shelby County school system. Germantown High students and supporters continued to speak out Thursday against the so-called ‘3G’ Bill, a new state law that prohibits any district from operating within another municipality without an agreement. The […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
WSMV

Cleotha Henderson had dozens of violations during time in prison

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prison records show the man accused of kidnapPing and killing a Memphis mother, committed 20 crimes while serving 20 years of a 24-year sentence. Our sister station in Memphis obtained those records. Months before Henderson was released, he pleaded guilty to intentionally exposing himself to his...
MEMPHIS, TN
