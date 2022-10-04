Read full article on original website
Tudor Dixon launches town hall meetings, says campaign not based on abortion stance
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Tudor Dixon has launched a series of town hall meetings she’s calling the “Ask Me Anything” tour. One of those meetings took place on Friday in Rochester Hills. Our recent WDIV/Detroit News poll has Dixon running 17 points behind Governor Whitmer. This...
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Grosse Pointe Farms' Catholic church's large anti-Proposal 3 display causes controversy
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. (FOX 2) - St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church is being called out for anti-abortion political signs against Proposal Three. In Grosse Pointe Farms alongside the mansions on Lakeshore Road sits St. Paul's display on their front lawn, featuring crosses and urging a 'no' vote on Proposal Three.
State House candidate suspends campaign month before Nov. election due to allegations about his childhood
A state representative candidate in the race for the seat that covers part of Washtenaw and Jackson Counties suspended his campaign a month before the November election. 20-year-old Maurice Imhoff announced on Facebook he is suspending his campaign. The democratic candidate for the 46th district house seat has been plagued with allegations being dredged up from his past, including a threat to shoot up a middle school more than five years ago as well as accusations of abusive and predatory behavior from multiple teenage girls.
Grosse Pointe school board candidate blasts education resume allegation by voter
FOX 2 - After FOX 2's first report about a claim by a voter questioning the teaching credentials of Grosse Pointe school board candidate Ginny Jeup aired Wednesday, Jeup took to her Facebook page. In her online statement, she called out FOX 2 and posted a teacher's certificate from 1993....
Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election
LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3
They came. They rallied. They organized. Planned Parenthood leaders from several states met in Detroit Thursday and canvassed a city neighborhood in support of Proposal 3, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s Constitution. Kersha Deibel, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio chief executive officer, attended the effort. […] The post Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3 appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Amid objections, Grosse Pointe Park plans for parking lots after tearing down homes rolls on
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Plans to build a parking lot near the Kercheval Business District in Grosse Pointe Park are rolling forward. The planning commission voted to recommend the rezoning of four parcels on Wayburn and Maryland streets where homes stood just weeks ago. "Are we really going to...
Michigan prosecutors plan to continue to pursue justice in Flint Water Crisis
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The residents of Flint say they still haven't gotten justice in connection to the Flint Water Crisis that poisoned the city after charges were dismissed this week. But prosecutors say they're not done fighting yet. On Tuesday, a judge threw out criminal charges against former...
Two running to represent Garden City, Inkster, parts of Westland in state House
Some new faces are on the ballot for voters in western Wayne County, including the new 26th State House district. The western Wayne County district includes all of Garden City and Inkster, as well as parts of Westland and Romulus. Garden City resident Dylan Wegela was the winner of the...
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth in need opens its doors
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The new $16 million ground-up Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center in Detroit is finally opening after seven years of planning and development. The building was a Collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and Full Circle Communities Inc. The Health & Wellness Center at Clairmount will be staffed by healthcare workers who specialize in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.
License of Novi Carvana dealer suspended by state of Michigan
The Michigan Department of State is putting the brakes on a Carvana dealership in Novi. Its license is suspended over alleged violations of the Michigan vehicle code.
National Faith & Blue Weekend holds candid conversations about gun safety, violence
FOX 2 - Brenda Goss-Andrews retired as a deputy chief with the Detroit Police Department. She's now the president of NOBLE - The National Organization of Black Law Enforcement executives - and she's on a mission. "This is a crime - this is something that is 100 percent preventable," she...
‘The law needs to be changed.’ Ann Arbor superintendent, Gov. Whitmer address Count Day falling on Yom Kippur
ANN ARBOR – Michigan’s Count Day -- the beginning of a monthlong census to determine future funding for schools -- falls each year on the first Wednesday of October. This year, it coincides with Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year. Ann Arbor Public Schools superintendent...
8 years after deadly decision, prosecutors vow to keep fighting flor Flint
It's been eight years since the city of Flint's water was connected to the Flint River. That deadly decision led to several people being criminally charged - until Tuesday when they were all dismissed.
Oakland County family share story of how QAnon influenced shooting that changed their lives
WALLED LAKE, Mich. – Family members impacted by the Oakland County shooting that made national headlines last month are sharing the story of how online conspiracy theories influenced the shooter’s motive. On Sept. 11 around 4 a.m., 53-year-old Igor Lanis fatally shot his wife and dog and injured...
Dearborn police: Hampton Inn clerk killed by gunman with mental illness, history of drug abuse
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person is dead after a seven-hour standoff between Dearborn police and a gunman who was barricaded inside the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue Thursday. The standoff ended at 8:30 p.m. as police crisis negotiators were able to get the armed 38-year-old suspect - said...
