ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Comments / 4

Related
The Detroit Free Press

Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

State House candidate suspends campaign month before Nov. election due to allegations about his childhood

A state representative candidate in the race for the seat that covers part of Washtenaw and Jackson Counties suspended his campaign a month before the November election. 20-year-old Maurice Imhoff announced on Facebook he is suspending his campaign. The democratic candidate for the 46th district house seat has been plagued with allegations being dredged up from his past, including a threat to shoot up a middle school more than five years ago as well as accusations of abusive and predatory behavior from multiple teenage girls.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
City
Grosse Pointe, MI
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Political signs against Livonia school board candidates are raising eyebrows ahead of Nov. election

LIVONIA, Mich. – In the race for Livonia school board, it’s a campaign sign aimed at other candidates’ signs that is getting the most attention. At Six Mile and Newburgh Roads, there’s a sign with the names of three incumbent school board candidates. Next to it is another sign with an arrow pointing toward the candidates’ sign reading “Voted to Mask Your Child.”
LIVONIA, MI
Michigan Advance

Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3

They came. They rallied. They organized.  Planned Parenthood leaders from several states met in Detroit Thursday and canvassed a city neighborhood in support of Proposal 3, a constitutional amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot that would enshrine abortion rights in Michigan’s Constitution.  Kersha Deibel, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio chief executive officer, attended the effort.  […] The post Abortion rights officials from across the nation canvass in Detroit for Proposal 3  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Rights#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Proposal Three
fox2detroit.com

Michigan prosecutors plan to continue to pursue justice in Flint Water Crisis

FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The residents of Flint say they still haven't gotten justice in connection to the Flint Water Crisis that poisoned the city after charges were dismissed this week. But prosecutors say they're not done fighting yet. On Tuesday, a judge threw out criminal charges against former...
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Religion
The Detroit Free Press

Rep. Haley Stevens getting divorced, moves to Birmingham

U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens confirmed for the Free Press on Thursday that she is divorcing from her husband after about a year of marriage and has moved to Birmingham. Stevens, a 39-year-old Democrat, is running for reelection to a third two-year term in the new 11th Congressional District centered in Oakland County. In August, she defeated U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township, in a race to be the party's nominee in the predominately Democratic district.
BIRMINGHAM, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit's Ruth Ellis Center for LGBTQ+ youth in need opens its doors

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The new $16 million ground-up Ruth Ellis Clairmount Center in Detroit is finally opening after seven years of planning and development. The building was a Collaboration between the Ruth Ellis Center and Full Circle Communities Inc. The Health & Wellness Center at Clairmount will be staffed by healthcare workers who specialize in caring for the LGBTQ+ community.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy