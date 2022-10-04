Migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard will move out of Cape Cod base by the end of the week

The state is finalizing long-term housing plans for the migrants.

The 50 migrants who unexpectedly flew into Martha's Vineyard Wednesday are currently staying at Joint Base Cape Cod. MEMA

The Venezuelan migrants who were tricked into flying to Martha’s Vineyard last month are expected to leave Joint Base Cape Cod (JBCC) by the end of the week.

The nearly 50 migrants have been staying at JBCC, a Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency-designated shelter, since late last month when MEMA began leading the state’s effort to help the migrants.

The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, under which MEMA falls, said in a news release Tuesday saying that the temporary shelter created for the migrants at JBCC is set to close by the weekend.

The release said 14 people, including families, have left the base for “opportunities in and outside Massachusetts.” The other 35 individuals and families still staying at the base are working with case managers to “develop more sustainable housing plans.”

Those 35 people are expected to leave the base over the course of this week as more housing opportunities are finalized, the release said.

At the shelter, MEMA has worked with many other agencies to provide services and supplies such as food, shelter, clothing, hygiene products, and physical and mental health care to the migrants, the release said.

Additionally, Martha’s Vineyard Communities Services collected funds from island residents to give the migrants financial assistance during their transition.

The Justice Center of Southeast Massachusetts has been providing legal services for the migrants in collaboration with numerous other litigators, including Lawyers for Civil Rights (LCR), the release said.

Last month, LCR, which represents the majority of the migrants, filed a federal class action lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who organized the recruiting of the migrants onto flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Earlier on Tuesday, the mysterious “Perla,” who allegedly lured the migrants onto two planes in San Antonio with false promises of transport to Boston where they would have guaranteed job opportunities, was identified.