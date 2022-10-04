Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
wineindustryadvisor.com
Limited Tickets Remaining for Sonoma Vintner Phil Coturri’s Birthday Blowout Party at Vinyl Sunday, Oct 9th
Wine, music, and food unite to raise money for the Mayacamas Volunteer Fire Department at Sonoma celebration on October 9, 2022. October 6th – You can party with wild abandon because it’s for a good cause when legendary organic vintner Phil Coturri celebrates his 70th birthday this Sunday, with plenty of wine, food, and music. The wine comes from Coturri’s own Winery Sixteen600 and the food from Sonoma favorite Valley Bar+Bottle.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Wine Institute Launches First Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa Valley for International Wine Buyers
Trade-Only Event will Feature 150 California Wines. Wine Institute will host the first Global Buyers Marketplace in Napa, California on Mon., October 31 and Tues., November 1, 2022. The two-day trade-only summit will bring together more than 80 buyers and importers from 26 countries to taste wines from about 150 Golden State wineries, to increase the buyers’ global understanding of California’s commercial success and diversity of wine styles.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Messina Hof Winery Introduces Commemorative Collection of Five New Wines Benefiting National Museum of the Pacific War
Texas-based winery pays tribute to the history of World War II. Messina Hof Winery, the most award-winning winery in Texas and largest producer of Texas wines, announced today a new collection of five wines co-branded with The Admiral Nimitz Foundation and the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas. Messina Hof crafted the new wines specifically to provide support for the Museum with an ongoing portion of the collection’s sales proceeds going to them.
wineindustryadvisor.com
DTC Wine Symposium 2023 to Include Keynotes on Podcasting, Packaging, and Politics
The 16th annual DTC Wine Symposium will include thought-provoking, timely keynote topics including the rise of podcasting, trends in alternative packaging, and how the 2023 legislative landscape will influence winery shipping regulations. Presented by and a fundraiser for Free the Grapes!, the DTC Wine Symposium will be held January 18-...
wineindustryadvisor.com
California Ag Leadership Foundation Announces New Director of Education
MONTEREY, Oct. 5, 2022 – MONTEREY, Oct. 5, 2022 – — The California Agricultural Leadership Foundation (CALF) has announced the hiring of Dane White as its new director of education (DOE), effective Nov. 1. White will be responsible for the California Agricultural Leadership Program’s curriculum – in...
wineindustryadvisor.com
New UC Study Helps Growers Estimate Cover Crop Costs and Potential Benefits
October 6th – — Cover crops offer many potential benefits – including improving soil health – but not knowing the costs can be a barrier for growers who want to try this practice. To help growers calculate costs per acre, anew study on the costs and potential benefits of adding a winter cover crop in an annual rotation has been released by UC Agriculture and Natural Resources, UC Cooperative Extension and the UC Davis Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics.
wineindustryadvisor.com
Cornus Virginicus: Special Wine Release Pays Tribute to Virginia Wine Industry
Barboursville Vineyards & The First Lady of Virginia Collaborate in Celebration of Virginia Wine. Barboursville Vineyards announces a special limited release of Cornus Virginicus, a wine crafted in collaboration with the First Lady of Virginia, Suzanne S. Youngkin, to celebrate Virginia agriculture. As part of the initiative, a donation is being made to both the Virginia FFA and Virginia 4-H state foundations.
