Texas-based winery pays tribute to the history of World War II. Messina Hof Winery, the most award-winning winery in Texas and largest producer of Texas wines, announced today a new collection of five wines co-branded with The Admiral Nimitz Foundation and the National Museum of the Pacific War in Fredericksburg, Texas. Messina Hof crafted the new wines specifically to provide support for the Museum with an ongoing portion of the collection’s sales proceeds going to them.

FREDERICKSBURG, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO