Scammers swindle New Jersey grandmother out of thousands of dollars by posing as her grandson
GLOUCESTER, N.J. - An 82-year-old woman in Gloucester County, NJ said half of her savings are now gone after scammers pulled on her heartstrings. Libby Maurer of Deptford Township said she received a phone call on September 16. She believed it was her grandson on the line. "I was so...
NJ State Police Seek Public's Help In Fatal Hit-Run Garden State Parkway Crash
New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at 12:27 a.m., on Sept. 19, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the parkway in Old Bridge Township. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene, State Police said.
NJ fugitive busted after applying for job in county sheriff's office
A Jersey City woman was arrested after she applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office while wanted for outstanding warrants in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
'This Is A Racist Neighborhood': Jersey Shore Man Threatened Amazon Driver, Prosecutor Says
John Vincentini, 62, of Lacey Township, was charged with bias intimidation and making terroristic threats in connection with a September incident against an Amazon driver, authorities said. An investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Bias Crime Unit and Lacey Township Police Department Detective Bureau determined that on Sept....
NJ Man Wanted For Knocking Elderly Man Unconscious During Bensalem Robbery
Authorities are searching for a New Jersey man who they say assaulted and robbed and an elderly man in Pennsylvania. An arrest warrant was issued for Tyrick Miranda, of New Brunswick, on charges of robbery, aggravated assault, and simple assault in the undated incident, Bensalem police said in a Thursday, Oct. 6 news release.
Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
Man who fatally struck pedestrian was driving with suspended license, officials say
The driver of a vehicle that hit a Trenton man on Route 129 in the city Sunday evening has a driver’s license from South Carolina that is currently suspended, authorities said Thursday. Andrew Miller, 54, of Columbia, South Carolina, struck Shawn Kemp, 41, shortly before 8 p.m., authorities said.
Lacey, NJ man confronted Amazon driver for entering his ‘racist neighborhood,’ cops say
A Lacey Township man has been charged with bias intimidation and terroristic threats after asking a delivery driver whether he wanted to be shot in the head for entering his "racist neighborhood," according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. John Vincentini, 62, followed an Amazon driver into a cul-de-sac on...
Man gets arrested after he arrives at police station in stolen vehicle to pick up friend who was arrested for eluding police in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Newark man who was arrested for eluding police in Readington Township was picked up at the police station by a friend driving a stolen vehicle who was then also arrested. On Tuesday, October 4, at around 11:49 PM, an officer observed a...
Woman Fights Off Would-Be Kidnapper Amid Scary Daylight Attack Along Wooded NJ Trails
Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.
US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia
Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
Second person charged with murder of Pennsauken, NJ grandmother
PENNSAUKEN — Nine months after a woman was killed in a home invasion and one person was arrested in connection with the death days later, a second individual has been apprehended and charged with felony murder. The arrest of Iyonna Flowers, 28, of Camden on Sept. 28 followed the...
Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say
A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Morris County Walmart employee
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man was charged after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a Hanover Township Walmart store, police said in a news release Wednesday. On September 1, Joseph Kahrs, 44, Morris Plains Borough was waiting in line at the Walmart attempting to...
North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
Man admits to trafficking 100 kilos of cocaine to NJ, PA, from Puerto Rico through USPS
A Philadelphia man admitted to trafficking over 100 kilograms of cocaine from Puerto Rico to southern New Jersey and Philadelphia by shipping the drugs through the postal service, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Jury will not hear that man accused of killing 2nd wife is in prison for murdering his 1st
If the murder case against John Smith goes to trial in Mercer County, the jury will not hear that he killed his first wife in Ohio, a judge ruled Wednesday. The decision is a significant blow to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office’s case against Smith, 71, who they believe killed his wife, Fran Gladden-Smith, in 1991, when they lived in West Windsor.
Thousands of E-ZPass users accidentally overcharged at NJ toll plaza
The toll plaza on the Garden State Parkway in Atlantic County processed cars as trucks and charged them a higher rate after a cable tie on the gantry snapped at the Great Egg Harbor toll plaza in Somers Point.
Feds: 65 Fugitives From Southern NJ Arrested, Including 33 Suspected Gang Members
Federal authorities have announced that "Operation Rodeo," a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative focusing on some of the most violent offenders throughout the southern counties of New Jersey," resulted in 65 people being taken off of the streets. Of those 65, the U.S. Marshals Service says 33 are suspected to be...
