Public Safety

Daily Voice

NJ State Police Seek Public's Help In Fatal Hit-Run Garden State Parkway Crash

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with the investigation of a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at 12:27 a.m., on Sept. 19, a Jeep Grand Cherokee and a Mini Cooper were traveling northbound in the express lanes of the parkway in Old Bridge Township. In the area of milepost 121.6, a collision occurred between the two vehicles and a third unknown vehicle which fled the scene, State Police said.
TEANECK, NJ
State
New Jersey State
wrnjradio.com

Stolen vehicle, car burglaries under investigation in Hunterdon County

READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Readington Township Police Department is investigating a vehicle theft and several car burglaries that occurred on Central Avenue and Haver Place, police said. The crimes occurred on Wednesday, October 4 between 5:10 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., police said. Police are asking residents...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Woman Fights Off Would-Be Kidnapper Amid Scary Daylight Attack Along Wooded NJ Trails

Police are searching for a man who they said tried to kidnap a woman along a New Jersey trail and drag her into the woods, before she was able to escape the terrifying attack. Lakewood police said it was around 1 p.m. Tuesday when the victim was walking by herself on North Lake Drive when the suspect, a stranger came up behind her. The man grabbed the 55-year-olld woman, tried to cover her mouth and then bring her into a wooded trail, according to police.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

US Marshals Nab NJ Murder Suspect In Philadelphia

Members of the US Marshals Service captured a New Jersey man wanted for murder in Philadelphia, authorities said. Michael Cruz, 20, had been wanted in the Plainfield killing of Somerset's David Michael Buck on Sept. 17, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel and Plainfield Police Director James T. Abney said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Honda
Honda
Public Safety
Public Safety
Investigation
Investigation
NBC Philadelphia

Ex-Principal Was Peeping Tom at Night, Police Say

A longtime educator with ties to Pennsylvania and South Jersey who served as a school principal by day was a peeping tom by night, authorities said. Danny McEaddy was denied release during a detention hearing Wednesday following a late September arrest, police said. He’s charged with at least three peeping tom incidents, a burglary, and on at least one occasion, unlawfully entering a home.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

North Jersey Man Stabbed Dead In His Own Apartment: Prosecutor

A 41-year-old North Jersey man was found stabbed to death in his apartment, authorities said. Police performing a welfare check on Kenneth Wilkerson Jr. found him with multiple stab wounds in his South Burnett Street apartment in East Orange the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Daily Voice

Crash With Injuries Reported In Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported in Central Jersey, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 on Route 27 northbound near Vineland Road in Edison Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transporation. One right lane of two lanes was closed, the DOT said.
EDISON, NJ

