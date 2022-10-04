ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downingtown, PA

Downingtown West-Coatesville game called off due to online threats

The scheduled Downingtown West at Coatesville football game tonight has been cancelled. Coatesville athletic director Brian Chenger indicated that the game will not be madeup. The reason for the postponement was based on online threats of violence that law enforcements believed were credible. This morning, Coatesville acting superintendent Rick Dunlap...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

