Women’s Tennis Earns Three Wins on First Day at SMU Fall Invite
DALLAS – The University of Arkansas women’s tennis team opened up the SMU Fall Invitational facing Wichita State in doubles play and the University of Texas at Arlington in singles play on the first day of competition. Junior Lenka Stara went 2-0 on the day, grabbing a win in doubles and singles while freshman Yuhan Liu earns a singles victory.
Kentucky Takes Match One Over Arkansas, 3-1
While the Razorbacks got out to a hot start in their series opener with the No. 19 Wildcats, the visiting team fired back with three straight set wins and took a 3-1 victory on Friday night. Arkansas is now 11-4 on the season and 2-3 in SEC play. Kentucky moves...
10 Things to Know – Mississippi State
1. – This year’s schedule, which has featured four ranked FBS opponents in the first six games, is Arkansas’ “toughest” schedule since last season, when the Razorback also faced four ranked FBS opponents in their first six games. Since 2020, 21 of Arkansas’ 27 FBS opponents have either been ranked or received votes in the national polls.
Arkansas MGolf Finishes 3rd at Blessings Collegiate
FAYETTEVILLE – The #26 Arkansas men’s golf program finished third (284-293-298=875 / +11) in the third annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational, presented by Tyson Foods. Arkansas was led by Julian Perico, who tied for seventh with a 54-hole score of 215 (-1) with rounds of 71-74-70. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Manuel Lozada and Segundo Oliva Pinto all posted top 20 finishes.
Channel Finder: Hogs vs. Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The Arkansas Razorbacks hit the road Saturday for its first true road game of the season at No. 23 Mississippi State. Kickoff from Davis Wade Stadium will be at 11:00am CT on SEC Network. How to watch: Fans can watch today’s game on SEC Network or...
Razorbacks, Rangers Instructs to Play on Oct. 12-13
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas will host the Texas Rangers’ Instructional League team in a pair of fall scrimmages on Wednesday, Oct. 12, and Thursday, Oct. 13, at Baum-Walker Stadium. First pitch in Wednesday’s nine-inning game is set for 6 p.m., and Thursday’s seven-inning contest gets underway at 4...
