Watertown, SD

Watertown Best Western Hotel renovated

 3 days ago
Best Western Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of it newly renovated Watertown location at 3901 Ninth Ave. S.E.

The hotel is owned by Watertown Lodging Group and features 66 total guest rooms.

The Best Western Watertown Inn and Suites recently finished a complete renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces, including the lobby, pool area and fitness center, according to a news release. The hotel features a waterpark with a 140-foot waterslide and water play structures, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, a business center with free printing and a meeting room.

Guest rooms are now have 50-inch flat-screen TVs, mini fridges and microwaves.

marshallcountyjournal.com

Clear Lakers Concerned About GFP Lands Plan

A few weeks ago, Clear Lake residents gathered at a home on the lake. They were not the only ones present. A handful of officials from the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks were also at the meeting. The lake folks had a lot of questions. In the weeks before...
CLEAR LAKE, SD
gowatertown.net

Killing frost expected Friday morning

WATERTOWN, S.D.–It looks like the growing seasons will officially come to an end in northeast South Dakota later this week. The National Weather Service says pretty much all of east river South Dakota, with the exception of the far southeast corner, has a high probability of seeing a killing frost Thursday night into Friday morning.
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown, SD
Lifestyle
City
Watertown, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings police say two teenage males confessed to starting several fires, one of which engulfed a shed and spread to surrounding structures, causing significant damage. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and...
BROOKINGS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings

A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Missing woman found late Tuesday night

WHITE HORSE, S.D. — Following relentless efforts from tribal leaders and departments, Shawn LeBeau, also known as Lamb, was found late Tuesday night east of Timberlake, South Dakota. She was last seen Sept. 17 in White Horse. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe law enforcement gave out their condolences to her...
WHITE, SD
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

