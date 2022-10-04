Watertown Best Western Hotel renovated

Best Western Hotels and Resorts has announced the opening of it newly renovated Watertown location at 3901 Ninth Ave. S.E.

The hotel is owned by Watertown Lodging Group and features 66 total guest rooms.

The Best Western Watertown Inn and Suites recently finished a complete renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces, including the lobby, pool area and fitness center, according to a news release. The hotel features a waterpark with a 140-foot waterslide and water play structures, a 24-hour fitness center, guest laundry facilities, a business center with free printing and a meeting room.

Guest rooms are now have 50-inch flat-screen TVs, mini fridges and microwaves.