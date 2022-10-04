ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide

DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
denverite.com

Denver forgot the ‘Jr.’ when naming Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

For 42 years, an error has plagued the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in official records: the “Jr.” has been missing. Yes, the signs you see up and down the boulevard may be correct, but in the city’s official record, the street’s name — meant to honor one of the most important, influential figures in U.S. history — is simply wrong.
Chamberlain-Oacoma Sun

Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?

James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13, 1987, is an American mass murderer. On July 20, 2012, he killed 12 people and injured 70 others (62 directly and 8 indirectly) in a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Who Is James Holmes?. James Holmes was born in...
Westword

Diego Lopez's Attorney Rips Trend of Charging Juveniles as Adults

On October 6, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that it had charged seventeen-year-old Diego Lopez as an adult in the August 8 murder of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was just days short of turning fifteen, near the Southwest Recreation Center. This decision came as no surprise to Jason Flores-Williams,...
Westword

Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now

Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
The Denver Gazette

Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'

Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
ngazette.com

Parents And Neighbors Speak Out On Proposed Elementary School Closures

Kullerstrand, Vivian and Wilmore Davis are among 16 Jefferson County elementary schools that are recommended for closure next year, according to a report from the Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland at a special meeting of the Board of Education, Aug. 25. The board will vote on the proposed recommendation on Nov. 10, following a series of community meetings continuing through the end of this month.
K99

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland

The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
