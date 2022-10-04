Read full article on original website
Aurora starts over on police chief search
Aurora announced Tuesday that its search for a new police will continue, just days after the city introduced its finalists to the community.
ATF: Children’s Hospital intruder had automatic pistol
A grand jury has indicted a man accused of forcing his way into a hospital's secure entrances late at night while carrying a loaded automatic pistol.
PERRY: Aurora has a secret, and The Sentinel is determined to tell it to you — with the help of the courts
The Sentinel would love to tell you what went on behind closed doors at city hall in January before city lawmakers agreed to pay $16,000 to a fellow lawmaker being rebuked for trash-talking then-police chief Vanessa Wilson on talk radio. First, when The Sentinel sued the city to force them...
Death of male found in Highline Canal investigated as homicide
DENVER — Police said Friday that they're investigating a homicide after a victim was found in the Highline Canal in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The male victim was found about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the canal near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Valley Ranch Boulevard, according to the Denver Police Department.
Denver forgot the ‘Jr.’ when naming Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
For 42 years, an error has plagued the name of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in official records: the “Jr.” has been missing. Yes, the signs you see up and down the boulevard may be correct, but in the city’s official record, the street’s name — meant to honor one of the most important, influential figures in U.S. history — is simply wrong.
Who Is James Holmes? Where Is James Holmes Now?
James Eagan Holmes, who was born on December 13, 1987, is an American mass murderer. On July 20, 2012, he killed 12 people and injured 70 others (62 directly and 8 indirectly) in a Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. Who Is James Holmes?. James Holmes was born in...
Multiple arrests in undercover operation by Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove two suspect names and photos that the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said should not have been released as part of the undercover operation. (EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — An undercover operation resulted in the arrest of ten suspects, by the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children […]
Diego Lopez's Attorney Rips Trend of Charging Juveniles as Adults
On October 6, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced that it had charged seventeen-year-old Diego Lopez as an adult in the August 8 murder of Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon, who was just days short of turning fifteen, near the Southwest Recreation Center. This decision came as no surprise to Jason Flores-Williams,...
$30K reward increase for information on 2016 shooting
Police are offering a $30,000 reward for assistance in identifying a person wanted in connection to a shooting from 2016.
Denver Neighborhoods With the Most Crimes Now
Crime in Denver typically decreases as summer leads into the fall. But overall offenses in the hardest-hit neighborhoods during a two-week period covering the transition between seasons were actually higher than during an equivalent stretch in July, when crime was supposedly at its hottest. What's behind the rise? A closer...
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
Student in CSU death identified as Littleton teenager
The coroner has identified a student found dead on the Colorado State University campus over the weekend.
Ganahl to skip 9News debate with Polis in Fort Collins, calls TV station's coverage 'biased'
Claiming she's standing up to intimidation from a Denver TV station, Colorado gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl's campaign on Friday said the Republican won't participate in a statewide televised debate with Democratic Gov. Jared Polis later this month. Sponsored by 9News, Colorado Politics, the Denver Gazette and three local TV stations from around the state, the debate was scheduled for Oct. 27 on the Colorado State University campus in Fort Collins. Polis, who is seeking a second term, agreed in July to show up for the...
Suspect shot, killed by police near DIA identified
The suspect in a deadly shooting involving police that happened on Saturday morning has been identified.
Teen couple shot getting off RTD, boy on life support
The shooting is a daunting reminder of another tragedy involving a young family member. Nearly 30 years ago, 16-year-old Geronimo Maestas was killed for his Broncos jacket.
Parents And Neighbors Speak Out On Proposed Elementary School Closures
Kullerstrand, Vivian and Wilmore Davis are among 16 Jefferson County elementary schools that are recommended for closure next year, according to a report from the Jeffco Public Schools Superintendent Tracy Dorland at a special meeting of the Board of Education, Aug. 25. The board will vote on the proposed recommendation on Nov. 10, following a series of community meetings continuing through the end of this month.
DougCo Sheriff warns distracted citizens about pickpockets
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office) (Douglas County, Colo.) The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office seeks information about the identity of two alleged thieves while warning citizens to keep track of their wallets.
Sergeant suspended for DUI leaving Denver sheriff’s party
Sgt. Jerry Sherrod admitted to drinking before he rolled his vehicle on the way home from the birthday party of Denver Sheriff Elias Diggins.
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for Attempted Murder in Loveland
The Loveland Police Department (LPD) has arrested a teenager suspected of attempted murder. According to a press release from LPD, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 1), when someone reported hearing a gunshot at Loveland Sports Park, located at 950 N. Boyd Lake Avenue. LPD said that,...
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling price
(Denver, Colo.) Falling copper prices aren’t deterring thieves from targeting Regional Transportation District rails for the red metal often sold as illicit scrap, disrupting commuters and causing thousands of dollars in damage.
