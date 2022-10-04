Read full article on original website
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
California Woman Selling Novelty Gifts Gets Scammed on Zelle, Scammer Taunts her and Wells Fargo Denies her ClaimZack LoveSan Jose, CA
Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
1 victim identified in possible Pescadero double accidental drowning
Two people were found dead on a farm in Pescadero last week. On Friday, one of the victims was identified as 19-year-old Rosa Perez Jimenez of Salinas, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
SV High Students Arrested After Critically Injuring Homeless Man
Two students were arrested at Scotts Valley High School Monday by Scotts Valley Police Department officers, as part of a joint investigation with the Santa Cruz Police Department into the assault of a homeless man. The boys—a 16-year-old resident of Scotts Valley and a 14-year-old who lives in Santa Cruz—were...
2 arrested, guns recovered following series of shootings in SF Hunters Point
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two men were arrested, a third was being sought, and a number of firearms seized after San Francisco police served warrants in a series of shootings dating back to last year, the department announced Thursday.Investigators identified the three men as suspects in multiple shootings between March 2021 and last month in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road in the city's Hunters Point neighborhood.On September 29, investigators from the department's Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC) served search warrants at three residences on the 100 block of Northridge Road. Police said as officers were preparing to serve...
Santa Cruz teens arrested in connection to beating, stomping homeless man
SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Cruz Police arrested two juveniles Tuesday who were accused of beating and stomping a homeless man last week in Santa Cruz, according to department officials. Officers responded on Friday evening to a physical altercation between multiple people in the 1400 block of Ocean Street. Police located a 53-year-old unhoused man with head injuries who was semi-conscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told police that three juveniles attacked the man and "stomped" on his head. Police confirmed this after obtaining a surveillance video that they allege shows the man running away from the juveniles before they struck him down. After the attack, the suspects fled in a car. Officers, working in conjunction with the Scotts Valley Police Department, identified a 16-year-old Scotts Valley resident and a 14-year-old Santa Cruz resident and arrested them. Both were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.
Santa Cruz Police Department reporting an uptick in gang violence
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Police Department is reporting an uptick in the recent string of gang-related crimes. The most recent case is a shooting at the municipal wharf last week and a stabbing in Downtown, just last night. Police are tying both to gang violence. "Gang...
Police arrest two teens in alleged Ocean Street attack on homeless man
Santa Cruz Police Department investigators are still trying to understand what initiated an attack on a homeless male on Ocean Street on Friday night; Scotts Valley police have arrested two teens on assault charges. While attacks on homeless people seem to be on the rise nationally, there is little tracking of such violence, and none locally. Local police could not recall a similar case here and acknowledge it is likely incidents are underreported.
16-year-old arrested after fight at Aptos High School, SCSO reports
APTOS, Calif. — The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight at Aptos High School. The Sheriff's office says they arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the fight. The fight happened at the school on Monday, according to investigators. It is still an active investigation, according to...
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
Gilroy police investigating girl’s death
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — The Gilroy Police Department is investigating circumstances surrounding a girl who was found dead inside a home on Wednesday morning. Police officers responded to a 911 caller who reported that the girl was unconscious. “Upon arrival, the juvenile was found to be deceased,” police wrote. The Santa Clara County Office of […]
Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV): Watsonville PD arrested 34-year-old George Cristea on charges of placing skimming devices on credit card readers and possession of a stolen car on Tuesday morning. Cristea placed skimming devices inside convenience stores in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties. According to Watsonville PD, the case originated in Salinas where Cristea placed skimming devices The post Card skimmer suspect arrested in Watsonville appeared first on KION546.
Video captures rash of break-ins, theft at San Jose small business
After not having any issues for the first 13 years of business, a small business in San Jose is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage and product losses after being hit by a rash of break-ins.
San Jose fire officials investigating social media video of exotic dancer stepping out of truck
SAN JOSE -- City fire officials launched an official investigation Friday after a video was posted of a scantily clad exotic dancer stepping out off a San Jose fire truck.On the video, the truck is on a San Jose street with its lights flashing. The woman steps out of the truck and enters an adult entertain establishment.In a news release, fire officials said the department takes all feedback regarding the conduct of its employees seriously. "The department has become aware of a concerning video posted on social media," said San José Fire Chief Robert Sapien, Jr. "An investigation has been initiated to determine facts surrounding the video."If findings of an internal investigation reveal inappropriate behavior of any department members, appropriate steps will be taken to address the matter, officials said."All City of San José employees are expected to adhere to the Code of Ethics Policy they have agreed to as a condition of their employment."
4 arrested in connection to Santa Cruz attempted murder: SCPD
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Four people were arrested by Santa Cruz police for their connection to a September shooting. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. The shooting was not deadly. Surveillance footage showed a dark Jaguar...
Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man has filed a civil lawsuit at the Santa Cruz County Superior Court claiming that the former mayor of Watsonville, Jimmy Dutra molested him when he was 12. The current candidate for Santa Cruz County Supervisor denies the allegations saying the following: It is completely disappointing in today’s age of politics The post Former Mayor of Watsonville Dutra faces lawsuit claiming he molested a child appeared first on KION546.
Hartnell College struck by ransomware attack, students told to monitor credit reports
SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College confirmed on Friday that their school's network had been the target of a ransomware attack. According to the school, the Information and Technology Resources team at the college detected "abnormal network activity." The school says they manually shut down their network after learning of...
Unleashed Pitbull Was Stabbed To Death After Attacking Another Dog
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A dog fight in Monterey County resulted in the death of one of the dogs, and police handed the owner a citation for allegedly failing to control her dog. A...
Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they responded to a ShotSpotter alert that said multiple shots were fired near the 900 block of Acosta Plaza Wednesday at 9:50 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a 22-year-old woman with a bullet wound. Police said she was hit by a bullet that went through the wall of her The post Drive-by shooting leaves woman struck in back at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
Man in vehicle that killed Salinas mom pleads no contest
SALINAS, Calif. — A Carmel Valley man was in court Wednesday where he pleaded no contest in connection to a deadly DUI accident that claimed the life of a Salinas mother more than two years ago. Video From Past Coverage: Family of Rosie Figueroa hopes for justice years after...
