SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF/BCN) – Santa Cruz Police arrested two juveniles Tuesday who were accused of beating and stomping a homeless man last week in Santa Cruz, according to department officials. Officers responded on Friday evening to a physical altercation between multiple people in the 1400 block of Ocean Street. Police located a 53-year-old unhoused man with head injuries who was semi-conscious and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Witnesses told police that three juveniles attacked the man and "stomped" on his head. Police confirmed this after obtaining a surveillance video that they allege shows the man running away from the juveniles before they struck him down. After the attack, the suspects fled in a car. Officers, working in conjunction with the Scotts Valley Police Department, identified a 16-year-old Scotts Valley resident and a 14-year-old Santa Cruz resident and arrested them. Both were booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO