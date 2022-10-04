Read full article on original website
A massive bottling plant could be built south of the Twin Cities
An arial view of the Park I-35 Industrial Park location as depicted in the Final Alternative Urban Areawide Review Update, 2022. Courtesy of City of Elko New Market. A 425,000-square-foot bottling plant is proposed to kick-off development of a massive industrial park south of the Twin Cities. The City of...
New T.J. Maxx to open in the Twin Cities this month
A new T.J. Maxx is set to open this month in the Twin Cities. The retailer announced the new store at Tamarack Village in Woodbury will open Thursday, Oct. 20. The roughly 26,000-square-foot store marks the relocation from the former T.J. Maxx store at nearby 2089 Old Hudson Road in St. Paul.
Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments
MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
Minneapolis police, city employees clear out Near North homeless encampment
Minneapolis police and city officials conducted an early-morning clearing of an established homeless encampment in the Near North neighborhood Thursday, prompting criticism from anti-poverty advocates. A large number of police and city workers cleared out the Near North neighborhood encampment Thursday morning, at 205 Girard Ave. N., with those at...
Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire
BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Minneapolis Planning Commission meeting interrupted by protestors upset about removal of homeless encampment
Several dozen Minneapolis residents interrupted a Planning Commission meeting Thursday evening, causing the meeting to adjourn. They were upset over the Minneapolis Police Department’s removal of a homeless encampment west of downtown.
Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
fox9.com
Crews install second, taller metal fence around Minneapolis historic home following 3 fires
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Section by section, crews put up a second, taller metal fence around the 173-year-old John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Regional Park on Wednesday afternoon. The historic home is considered to be the birthplace of both Minneapolis and Hennepin County but has been the site...
Live your best fall life at some of these metro-area attractions
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — On what's expected to be a picture-perfect fall weekend weather-wise, there's no shortage of things to do to kick off spooky season. You can start with a fang-tastic Halloween display at a home in Cottage Grove, offering a fright from 6 to 8:30 every night in October — and all for a good cause.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
fox9.com
Dozens left stranded after being forced out of transitional housing in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Released from custody about a month ago, Anthony Jefferson says Better Futures Minnesota gave him the resources he needed to get back on his feet. "Housing, stability, peace of mind... it's very important because you don't want to go back to prison," said Jefferson. The same...
fox9.com
Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
Social media sleuths help reunite Minneapolis woman with jacket full of memories
MINNEAPOLIS — When Anne Gabrys and her 1-year-old son, Ellis, went for a walk near their south Minneapolis home recently, they discovered a sad-looking jacket that demanded further inspection. "It was all wet, just sitting in the alley," Gabrys said. "When I went to pick it up, I was...
Eight North Minneapolis residents agree to end police staffing lawsuit against the city
Sondra Samuels is one of eight residents that has been engaged in a legal battle to push Minneapolis to staff more officers. She tells WCCO that the mayor’s proposed budget ends the reason for the suit but they’ll watch the city council’s actions.
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system
The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis
Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
