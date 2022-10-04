ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis officials confirm evictions, clearings of 3 homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews evicted several people experiencing homelessness from three encampments Thursday morning in Minneapolis.City officials confirmed that one of the camps was located at 205 Girard Avenue North in the Harrison neighborhood, located just north of the city's impound lot. Officials say the encampment, which is near an affordable housing development "set to break ground next week," was creating safety and health issues, and had been "used as a storage area for stolen goods."RELATED: Federal judge rules that police can't destroy the property of homeless people"The City's homeless response team has made frequent visits to the site in the...
CBS Minnesota

Residents at Bloomington hotel temporarily evacuated after third-floor fire

BLOOMINGTON -- A Bloomington hotel is reopening after a fire early Friday morning.According to the city fire department, the fire occurred in a third floor hotel room of the Super 8 hotel, located on the 7800 block of Second Avenue. The fire department says the fire was contained to that room. Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the fire department said the hotel is open and is being reoccupied. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation. 
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm & Brews

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Minnesota Monthly, the event producers of Food & Wine and GrillFest, will host a one-day, beverage sampling event on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Heritage Center in Brooklyn Center with live music from local artists, The Cactus Blossoms and Annie Mack.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
fox9.com

Fire at Stevens House in September was intentionally set, investigators say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As suspected, in a report released on Tuesday fire investigators ruled a fire at the historic John H Stevens House in September was intentionally set. That fire on September 20 was the second fire at the 173-year-old house that stands at Minnehaha Park in two months. The cause of the first fire on August 30 remains undetermined.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MIX 94.9

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis addresses arrest of CEO tied to city's election worker software system

The City of Minneapolis is addressing new allegations against a software executive whose company makes the system the city uses to manage and schedule poll workers. Authorities arrested Eugene Yu, CEO of Michigan-based Konnech Inc., this week, alleging that Konnech violated its contract with L.A. County in California to securely maintain election worker information on servers in the United States.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Series of garage fires cause damage in south Minneapolis

Fire officials are investigating after four separate garage fires were reported in the space of an hour in south Minneapolis early Thursday morning. MFD crews responded to the first fire on the 3400 block of 26th Avenue South just before 6 a.m. At the scene, they found smoke coming from the garage as well as a small fire outside of the garage. Crews extinguished the small fire and exterior of the garage before checking inside, where they did not find any fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

