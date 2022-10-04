Read full article on original website
DENVER EAT & DRINK
(VIDEO) Best Restaurants in Denver (for all types of food!)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five best new restaurants in Denver, Summer 2021Steven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Vegan Dishes You Must Try If You're in ColoradoRiley BlueColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Pizza in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
Five of the best Chinese restaurants in LakewoodSteven BonifaziLakewood, CO
3 Best Restaurants in Denver to Eat Indian FoodRiley BlueDenver, CO
Four Denver BBQ restaurants you need to trySteven BonifaziDenver, CO
3 Best Coffee Shops in Denver, CORiley BlueDenver, CO
Five Denver sports bars that are a grand slamSteven BonifaziDenver, CO
(VIDEO) Best Boba Tea Shops in DenverDave ChungDenver, CO
DENVER THINGS TO DO
(VIDEO) New Places to Eat and Things to Do in Denver (Summer 2021 Edition)Dave ChungDenver, CO
Five Colorado state parks close to Denver that should be on your summer to-do listSteven BonifaziColorado State
Top tubing spots in Colorado to visit this summerSteven BonifaziColorado State
Take a hike this summer along these top five trails in ColoradoSteven BonifaziColorado State
(VIDEO) Best Things to Do in Denver When VisitingDave ChungDenver, CO
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police failsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to FloridaDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock adds truck routes to deter residential street usageMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver homeless plan for 2023 a drop in the bucketDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Copper thieves target RTD tracks despite the metal’s falling priceMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Related
Insider: Broncos, QB Russell Wilson relationship 'could come off the rails'
On "Thursday Night Football" in Denver, the Broncos fell 12-9 in overtime to the Jonathan Taylor-less Indianapolis Colts, failing to score a touchdown. On Friday, Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" heavily criticized QB Russell Wilson for a lame primetime performance. "I don't know when Russell Wilson...
Yardbarker
Aaron Rodgers says potential Lambeau Field name change is 'definitely possible’
Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers, is the second-oldest stadium in the NFL behind Chicago’s Soldier Field. In August, the Cincinnati Bengals renamed their home venue Paycor Stadium. Could iconic Lambeau Field, opened in 1957, get a name change, too?. When the topic of selling naming rights...
Yardbarker
Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance
"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson trolled over way he ended press conference
Russell Wilson coined a new catchphrase when the Denver Broncos acquired him in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, and the star quarterback is not about to let it fizzle out in the wake of his miserable start to the season. Leading up to the 2022 season, the Broncos...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broncos WR KJ Hamler on final play vs. Colts: 'I could have walked in (to the endzone)'
Without their respective starting running backs due to injury , the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts' offensives struggled mightily all night long in Week 5, as the visiting Colts slugged out a field goal-filled 12-9 win in overtime on "Thursday Night Football." On the Denver side, more criticism has been...
Yardbarker
Kristen Saban says “no thanks” for Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban pregame niceties
Alabama fans want Nick Saban to run the score up on Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M this weekend. One person who remembers the names Fisher called Saban is his daughter, Kristen Saban Setas. During the offseason, a recruiting dust-up happened between both coaches. Texas A&M brought in the No. 1...
Broncos Nathaniel Hackett has highest odds of getting fired
The Denver Broncos are 2-3 after losing to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night in overtime.
Yardbarker
Al Michaels has great zingers over poor quality of ‘Thursday Night Football’ game
One trait that makes Al Michaels such a great broadcaster is his ability to relate to the average fan. He showcased that ability while calling a lackluster “Thursday Night Football” game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. Just before halftime, the Colts had the ball down 6-0...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maybe Russell Wilson Deserves More Blame Than We Realized
For years now, the QB has been viewed as a victim of the system in Seattle. But a horrid start in Denver has us rethinking the blame game.
Yardbarker
Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details
It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
Yardbarker
Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints
There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice
The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Steelers 1983 Season was Saved Due to the Critical Secret that Terry Bradshaw Kept from Chuck Noll
Pittsburgh was coming off a tough playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers and the controversial decision not to select Dan Marino in the 1983 draft. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw had a phenomenal 1982 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes. But three months later, an off-season elbow injury that initially was not thought to be very serious was mishandled. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp began with the astonishing news that Bradshaw wasn’t yet cleared for throwing. Bradshaw’s elbow was not healing nor responding. To make things worse, it stemmed from the lack of communication and a strained relationship between head coach Chuck Noll and Bradshaw.
Yardbarker
Ex-Ravens LB Bart Scott Doesn’t See Steelers Najee Harris As Special Talent; Calls QB1 Kenny Pickett A ‘Reach’
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the minds of past Baltimore Ravens players lately. Recently, Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed labeled Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward as “dirty” in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Now, former Ravens linebacker, Bart Scott is back. His hate for the black and gold has been quite obvious and notable in the past, which is expected. The two sides have arguably the fiercest NFL rivalry over the last 20 years.
As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go
Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett told dad he would bring a Super Bowl to Pittsburgh
The Steelers NFL-best six Super Bowl titles (tied with the Patriots) came with Terry Bradshaw and Ben Roethlisberger at QB. Rookie QB Kenny Pickett expects to add another Lombardi Trophy to the Steelers' trophy case. After his post-draft tour of the Steelers' side of the facility, Pickett spoke with his...
Stephen A. Smith on Ravens defense: 'They have shamed the legacy of the Baltimore Ravens'
Entering Week 5, the Baltimore Ravens defense has allowed a league-high 1,261 passing yards at a league-most 315.3 yards per game clip. Their ability to stop the run thus far this fall has been more middle-of-the-pack, but they're still third worst in the NFL in total yards allowed (1,700) and yards allowed per game (425.0).
Yardbarker
Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game
Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down
The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
Comments / 0