Yardbarker

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers New QB1 Kenny Pickett Says Team ‘Doesn’t Have A Shot’ Against Bills Without Paying Attention To Important Details

It seems as if a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially arrived at the quarterback position. Rookie first-round pick, Kenny Pickett will take over for Mitch Trubisky on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills . The first year player replaced Trubisky in the second half of the organization’s Week 4 matchup versus the New York Jets. He is going through preparation this week for his first career start and spoke with local and national media on Wednesday about the upcoming game and going head to head with one of the league’s best teams and quarterbacks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former All-Pro WR Michael Thomas is at a crossroads with Saints

There's an adage in the NFL that a player's best ability is availability. If that's the case, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the verge of another disappointing season. After missing the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Watch: Warriors' Draymond Green punches teammate Jordan Poole during practice

The Golden State Warriors are two days away from their preseason opener and will tip off their 2022-2023 regular season on Oct. 18. Not all is sunshine and rainbows for the defending NBA champions though, as it was reported Wednesday that the team was considering disciplining four-time All-Star Draymond Green for his role in a "physical altercation" with teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks The League Needs To "Get Ready" For Victor Wembanyama: "He Has The Chance To Be One Of The Best To Ever Play This Game"

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been the NBA's resident freak for the last few seasons, as the 'Greek Freak' has proven to be one of the most unique players in league history. He went from being a skinny and lanky developmental prospect to one of the greatest power forwards of all time. A prospect coming into the league who has been compared to him in 2023 Draft sensation Victor Wembanyama.
NBA
Yardbarker

Steelers 1983 Season was Saved Due to the Critical Secret that Terry Bradshaw Kept from Chuck Noll

Pittsburgh was coming off a tough playoff loss to the San Diego Chargers and the controversial decision not to select Dan Marino in the 1983 draft. Quarterback Terry Bradshaw had a phenomenal 1982 season in which he led the NFL in touchdown passes. But three months later, an off-season elbow injury that initially was not thought to be very serious was mishandled. As a result, Pittsburgh’s training camp began with the astonishing news that Bradshaw wasn’t yet cleared for throwing. Bradshaw’s elbow was not healing nor responding. To make things worse, it stemmed from the lack of communication and a strained relationship between head coach Chuck Noll and Bradshaw.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ex-Ravens LB Bart Scott Doesn’t See Steelers Najee Harris As Special Talent; Calls QB1 Kenny Pickett A ‘Reach’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been on the minds of past Baltimore Ravens players lately. Recently, Hall of Fame safety, Ed Reed labeled Steelers legendary wide receiver, Hines Ward as “dirty” in a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. Now, former Ravens linebacker, Bart Scott is back. His hate for the black and gold has been quite obvious and notable in the past, which is expected. The two sides have arguably the fiercest NFL rivalry over the last 20 years.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanBuzz

As Questions Arise About Player Safety, It’s Time for Thursday Night Football to Go

Thursday Night Football debuted in 2006 with an eight-game schedule. The NFL addition brought more football into the lives of ravenous football fans. The Thursday night games left fans aching for football only two days a week in-between games, a huge change from the prior six-day ache between Monday Night Football and the all day Sunday action. What the NFL started as an eight-game schedule has now nearly doubled its reach, growing to fifteen regular season Thursday evening games.
NFL
Yardbarker

Predicting the outcome of every NFL Week 5 game

Last week: 10-6, pushing the season forecast to 35-29 Injuries have played a significant role in the early season. Here’s hoping your favorite team can avoid the virulent injury bug from biting any harder this weekend. Thursday Night. - Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos (-3.5): Indianapolis has been one...
NFL
Yardbarker

Panthers' Baker Mayfield snaps back about question on passes batted down

The pressure to revive his NFL career coupled with a handful of lackluster performances may be getting to Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield. As Ryan Glasspiegel noted for the New York Post, Mayfield was asked during Wednesday's media availability about issues he's experienced with passes being batted down at the line of scrimmage, particularly during this past Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals that dropped the Panthers to 1-3 on the season. Specifically, a reporter wondered if the signal-caller listed at 6-foot-1 could complete any practice drills that might help "alleviate that problem" on gamedays.
CHARLOTTE, NC

