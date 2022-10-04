Read full article on original website
humboldtsports.com
BREAKING — Good news for the Loggers ahead of their Homecoming game
By Ray Hamill — Just days after a disappointing loss at Del Norte and the cancelation of this weekend’s scheduled game at Piedmont, the Eureka Loggers got some good news on Friday. The school officially announced that the Loggers will be able to host their Homecoming game at...
humboldtsports.com
COLLEGE SOCCER— It’s been a big few weeks for some former H-DNL players
By Ray Hamill — One former H-DNL soccer standout returns to the North Coast this week, while several are having an impact for their respective collegiate teams this fall. Former Fortuna Husky Antonio Garcinuno will be back in Humboldt County on Thursday, when the Stanislaus State men play at Cal Poly Humboldt, with kickoff set for 12:30 p.m.
humboldtsports.com
Dinan, Owsley continue to set the pace in H-DNL cross country
McKinleyville junior Damian Dinan continued to set the pace in H-DNL cross country at Fortuna on Wednesday, placing first for the third straight week. And the Panthers standout appears to be getting stronger. Dinan, whose winning margin has grown each week, finished the 5K course in a time of 18...
humboldtsports.com
Stellar defense lifts the 12-percenters to statement win
By Ray Hamill — They had to battle all the way, but the McKinleyville Panthers celebrated their Homecoming with a key 18-14 win over visiting Hoopa on Friday night. The win, which was the second straight for the Panthers, lifts them to 2-0 in the Little 4 and gives them sole possession of top spot in the standings.
humboldtsports.com
SOCCER ROUNDUP — Tigers get a big win; Cubs push the Warriors all the way
The Arcata Tigers overcame a big hurdle in league play on Tuesday evening, while the South Fork Cubs gave the Del Norte Warriors all they could handle. The unbeaten Tigers kept rolling with a key 2-1 win at Fortuna to keep pace with the Eureka Loggers, who also kept their unbeaten league run going with a comprehensive 10-1 win over St. Bernard’s.
humboldtsports.com
VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS — Homecoming game has thrills, controversy and fireworks
By Ray Hamill — Friday night’s game at McKinleyville had it all, including fireworks, a defensive TD, a special teams TD and a huge late defensive stand by the home team. Not only did the Panthers celebrate Homecoming with a fireworks display at halftime, but their game against the Hoopa Warriors was a very entertaining showdown between two very evenly matched teams.
humboldtsports.com
Panthers to honor 2022 Hall of Fame class this week
The McKinleyville Panthers are celebrating Homecoming this week and will be inducting a new Hall of Fame class, which this year includes one representative from each of the six decades in school history. This year’s inductees are Donna Sorensen (class of 1964), Paul Grooms (1973), Daphne Yeager (1984), Ryan Johnston...
humboldtsports.com
Huskies dominate the Blazers for second straight win
After a disappointing September, the Fortuna Huskies are building some momentum ahead of league play. On Friday night, the Huskies won 47-0 at Lindhurst and they will carry a two-game winning streak into a bye next weekend, before opening the Big 4 against St. Bernard’s in two weeks. They...
activenorcal.com
‘Lucky to be Alive’: Surfer Details Vicious Shark Attack on Northern California Coast
Jared Trainor was excited for another fun day surfing on the Northern California coast on Sunday. The Fortuna man was on his way to Centerville Beach in Humboldt County, which the 31-year-old technician heard was a good place for surfers. Even with his excitement, he recalls having a thought during the drive to the beach – Sharktober.
North Coast Journal
The Tuluwat Island Massacre in its Time
Archeologists have determined that Wiyot people occupied Indian Island for at least 1,000 years — possibly much longer — including the village of Tuluwat, one of the several locations where the tribe held annual World Renewal ceremonies. During one of these ceremonies, the night of Feb. 26, 1860, Tuluwat was one of about a dozen Wiyot sites attacked simultaneously in coordinated raids. Several hundred Native people (it's hard to obtain an accurate count), mostly women and children, were killed while the men were away replenishing their food supplies. They were massacred by white settlers who had settled in the area since 1850 as part of the California Gold Rush. There were few survivors. Contemporary accounts in local media, and by the man who bought the island, show wildly different views ranging from incitement to horror.
North Coast Journal
Opening Acts for the Sara Bareilles Concert Announced
With the countdown on to Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles’ hometown concert in Halvorsen Park on Oct. 16, the city of Eureka announced today that she has selected two opening acts with local ties for the free show. Sharing the stage will be Mario Matteoli — a singer, songwriter...
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
mynspr.org
Burlesque in Chico | Summit addresses missing, murdered Indigenous people | Flu season
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Oct. 5. State summit addressing unsolved cases of missing or murdered Indigenous people first in the state. The Yurok Tribe hosted the first ever state summit tackling unsolved cases of missing or murdered indigenous people Tuesday in Arcata....
kymkemp.com
Hello, Little Caspian Kershaw Diaz
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Please be courteous in your responses–comments in the announcement section are moderated more...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Jay Aubrey Lewis, 1972-2022
Jay Aubrey Lewis, born December 3, 1972 in Ft. Bragg, was a gift from God, a reward from Heaven. (Psalm 127:3) Heaven sent. Born to Michael Jay Lewis and Belinda (Crook) Lewis. A blessing from God. Survived by his parents, stepmother, Anita Lewis, half brother Michael Lewis, half sister Natasha...
kymkemp.com
Local Volunteer Firefighter Sustains Serious Head Injury – Can You Help?
A local, volunteer firefighter is fighting for his life after a devastating accident that occurred while cutting firewood. Brian French has been a volunteer firefighter with the Southern Trinity Volunteer Fire Department for 8 years. Brian, a local man born in Garberville now living in Mad River, was hit by a snag that caused a major head injury, skull fracture and brain bleed. He was airlifted to Santa Rosa where he underwent brain surgery but remains sedated due to seizures.
North Coast Journal
Humboldt Confirms Two More COVID-19 Deaths
Humboldt County Public Health reported today that the county has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths, a resident in their 60s and another in their 70s, since its last report Sept. 28. Three new hospitalizations were also reported and, according to a state database, six people are currently hospitalized with the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘It’s Gonna Look Like a Ghost Town’: Garberville Business Owners Sound the Alarm as Weed Industry Tanks
Garberville business owners appeared before the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to “sound the alarm” over a precipitous decline in revenues, a drop they attributed to existential struggles in the region’s renowned cannabis industry. “I personally have seen a 40 percent drop in sales year-to-date,”...
