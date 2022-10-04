Read full article on original website
John McMahen
John McMahen, 82, of Camden, formerly of Magnolia and El Dorado, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. John was born on September 6, 1940 in Magnolia to the late Wade A. and Roberta (Warren) McMahen. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1957 to 1961 and in 1966 enlisted in the United States Army and served until 1969. He had a love of animals, especially dogs and horses. He was a service technician and worked throughout Arkansas for Bell Telephone and AT&T.
Michelle Cochran Baker
Michelle Cochran Baker, 67, of Magnolia passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home. She was born November 18, 1954 in Vermont, TX to the late Edgar Bryan Cochran and Editha Lola (York) Cochran. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dennis Leon Cochran. She is...
Bill Duggan
Bill Duggan, 83, of Magnolia passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Magnolia Regional Medical Center. Bill was born on November 30, 1938, in Montgomery, Alabama to the late Lee Erickson and Julia Elizabeth (Taggart) Duggan. He served in the United States Navy from 1958-1967. He was a branch manager and retired after 32 years from International Business Machines (IBM). He was a member of the First Baptist Church and Masonic Lodge No. 440.
Dr. King will sign copies of "Lullabies and Lovesongs"
Former Magnolia resident Dr. Kathy Brown King has written a book entitled “Lullabies and Lovesongs.”. She will hold a book signing at Mule Kick restaurant at 6 p.m. Saturday. The book contains her personal artwork, 13 original songs and the guitar chords to play along with a CD of...
MusicFest in El Dorado through Saturday
Main Street El Dorado is putting the "Fest" in MusicFest, which returns Saturday to downtown El Dorado. Following a year's hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers promise that MusicFest XXXIII will offer something for everyone including new activities and popular favorites. "We're so excited! It should be the 34th...
Fall Fest at Fairgrounds from 10-2 today
Live performances, booths and other activities will be part of the Columbia County Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. The event is presented by the Magnolia Junior City League. There is no admission charge. The first 750 children will get a free T-shirt.
Firefighters respond to West Columbia warehouse
Magnolia firefighters extinguished a blaze inside an old warehouse on West Columbia Street in Magnolia on Thursday. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. Emergency personnel were dispatched about 10:35 a.m. to 415 W. Columbia, west of North Vine Street and east of the Columbia County Animal Protection Society’s shelter.
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, October 4
South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 4, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State:. APRN Contracting, LLC, Andrew Woolfley, 450 Columbia Road 140, Waldo filed 9/21/22. Barbara Ann Sons Transportation Inc., Cory Donrickus Briggs Sr., 512 W. Simmons, Waldo filed 9/27/22. Ouachita. JMR...
Webster Parish Journal : Expert witnesses dominate testimony on Day 1 of Taylor man’s murder trial
MINDEN, LA -- The trial of a Taylor, AR. man who is charged with murdering a north Webster Parish man began Wednesday with opening statements and the state’s attempts to establish a timeline leading to discovery and process of evidence. Logan Harmon Smith is charged with second degree murder...
The Arkadelphian : Walker gets additional 21 life sentences in Clark County
ARKADELPHIA -- Victims spoke up in an emotional conclusion Thursday to an historic local case of rapes spanning more than two decades. Convicted serial rapist Barry Alan Walker entered a Clark County courtroom looking a bit different than he did when he left Pike County, where he pleaded guilty Wednesday to raping several young girls at his Glenwood home. Walker, 58, stepped in front of Clark County Circuit Judge Blake Batson with a contusion covering a swath of his right cheek, that side of his face swollen from an apparent skirmish the night before in a Clark County jail cell.
Camden-built rocket motor continues to evolve
With the recent successful test of a next generation large solid rocket motor called eSR-19, Aerojet Rocketdyne has validated advanced motor technology while demonstrating the production maturity of new and upgraded facilities in Huntsville, AL, and Camden. The recent design verification test of the eSR-19, funded by Aerojet Rocketdyne, highlights...
COVID-19 case numbers down in region
COVID-19 case numbers remained unchanged or fell slightly in South Arkansas counties on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,309. Total Active Cases: 12, down two since...
Club registering young basketball players
Basketball registration begins Monday at the Boys and Girls Club of Magnolia. Youths in grades 1-6 may also register at the Boys & Girls Club between the hours of 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. through November 5. Registration fee is $70. Games start January 9. Admission is $2. Season passes...
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Friday, October 7, 2022: Big night for the Panthers? We'll see
Nothing rocks Panthers Stadium quite like a meaningful Magnolia-Camden Fairview football game. Camden Fairview comes into the game 4-1 (2-0 Class 5A-South) with wins against El Dorado, Dollarway, Hot Springs Lakeside and Arkansas High, and a 41-21 loss to 2021 Class 4A runner-up Arkadelphia. Magnolia is off to its best start since 2006. The sixth game of 2006 was a 28-27 loss to Camden Fairview – Magnolia went on to a 9-2 season before losing to Nettleton in the first round of the playoffs. Should Magnolia win tonight, it has a decent shot of running the table if it can get past Little Rock Parkview on October 21. Parkview is 3-2 but the losses were to quality teams, Bryant and North Little Rock. One can only imagine what the atmosphere will be like in Panther Stadium in two weeks if Magnolia is 8-0 and Parkview is 5-2 – both unbeaten in conference play. If Magnolia needs any more motivation, since 2006, Camden Fairview leads the series 13-3. The Cardinals have beaten the Panthers the last two seasons. Magnolia pulled out a 7-6 win in 2019. Since 2006, Camden Fairview has beaten Magnolia by an average score of 37-17.
COVID-19 case count mostly stable
COVID-19 cases were up slightly in Nevada and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths. Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 953,327. Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 435. Recovered cases: 937,304. Deaths:...
GAC names week's top golfers
The Great American Conference announced the fifth Golfers of the Week of the fall 2022 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Morgan Becker won the Women’s honor and Henderson State’s Nate Cossement claimed the Men’s award. GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK. Morgan Becker, Oklahoma Baptist, Fr., Southlake,...
Camden Fairview's 29 straight points unravel Magnolia
Magnolia led 19-6 a few minutes before halftime Friday until Camden Fairview launched a 29-point run for a 35-19 Class 5A-South win. The game dropped the Panthers to 5-1 (2-1 conference) while the Cardinals improved to 5-1 (3-0 conference). Little Rock Parkview beat Hope 47-21 in Friday, sending the Patriots into the conference lead with Camden Fairview.
